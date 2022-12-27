Read full article on original website
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Hochul legalizes ‘human composting’ for eco-friendly burials in New York
New Yorkers can now be king of the hill, top of the heap. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, better known as “human composting.” The move makes New York the sixth state in the country to greenlight the eco-friendly burial. New York state Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Westchester) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens), co-sponsored the bill to legalize human composting as part of measures the state is putting in place to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050. Washington became the first state to legalize human composting in 2019. Colorado and Oregon followed suit in 2021 and Vermont...
