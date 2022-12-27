New Yorkers can now be king of the hill, top of the heap. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Saturday to legalize natural organic reduction, better known as “human composting.” The move makes New York the sixth state in the country to greenlight the eco-friendly burial. New York state Assembly Member Amy Paulin (D-Westchester) and state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Queens), co-sponsored the bill to legalize human composting as part of measures the state is putting in place to eliminate carbon emissions by 2050. Washington became the first state to legalize human composting in 2019. Colorado and Oregon followed suit in 2021 and Vermont...

