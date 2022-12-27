ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer's top five sports stories of 2022

Selecting the Top 5 sports news stories in the Pioneer is never easy, and always subjective. There are plenty of big stories not on the list: The strong distance running of Hannah MacDuffee, the Madras High School baseball team making the state playoffs; the MHS boys track team winning the Tri-Valley Conference district title; the Culver Bulldogs beating the top-ranked football team to make the state football playoffs.
February 23, 1944 to December 2, 2022~ Richard “Dick” Thiel, 78, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, in his Madras home surrounded by his family. He was born February 23, 1944, in Roseburg, Oregon, to Delton Thiel and Mildred Ollivant-Thiel. Dick grew up in Yoncalla, Oregon, and graduated...
Missing woman located in Bakersfield: Arvin PD

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) — Arvin officials said Krig was located at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield. An Arvin spokesperson said security at the mall was alerted by citizens because they had seen news reports of Krig. Valley Plaza security then contacted Bakersfield police who safely located Krig. The investigation was then turned over to […]
The Larkins: Jefferson County homesteaders

On Sunday morning, Dec. 11, the power went out at my house. Few things stop a 21st century person, if I can rightly call myself that, in their tracks more quickly and completely than a power outage. The power would stay off for about 30 hours or so, and a...
Gardening Truck Driver Struck in Fog on Coffee Rd in Bakersfield

A tragic accident in thick fog claimed a gardening truck driver’s life on Monday morning in western Bakersfield. The Bakersfield police department says the collision occurred on Coffee Road north of the Brimhall Road intersection on December 26, 2022. KGET-TV reports the tragic accident unfolded shortly before 7 a.m....
BEST EATS: Adventure Awaits at Bakersfield coffee shop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need to write a term paper? Behind on a work assignment? Order a cafecito at Paper Plane Coffee Shop and you’ll finish the paper, catch up on work and still have enough energy to clean the house, too. Paper Plane — soon to be renamed Adventure Awaits — is currently serving […]
1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
Relatives identify a man involved in Christmas Eve double-homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow. Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the […]
