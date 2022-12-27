Read full article on original website
WLBT
Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates
LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana. His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support...
WLOX
Poplarville K9 company assists in finding more remains in Forrest Co., sheriff’s office says
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Poplarville K9 company assisted the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office in locating more remains near Camp Shelby Thursday. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, DNA K9, along with students and faculty with the University of Southern Mississippi’s Anthropology Department, helped them find the remains.
More human remains found near Camp Shelby
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies, along with the coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State Crime Lab, are working to determine the identity of the person whose human remains were found near Camp Shelby in late October. According to investigators, they continued with an additional search of the area on December […]
WLOX
Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
Mississippi man missing after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Harrison County man is one of the four people who are missing after a helicopter crash that happened over the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, December 29. The Sun Herald reported the crash happened about ten miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for the four […]
thegazebogazette.com
Pass Christian Police Seek Commercial Burglar Suspect
On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary. An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation. Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was...
WKRG
Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
NOLA.com
Slain Bay St. Louis police officer and Slidell High graduate remembered as a hero
One of the last conversations Bay St. Louis police officer Branden Estorffe had with his father was about his performance during the five-hour tryouts for the Hancock County, Mississippi, SWAT team. The team tryouts, and the months of training his son had put himself through, had been grueling. “He's out...
wtva.com
Search suspended for Miss. man, three others after helicopter crash in Gulf of Mexico
BILOXI, Miss. (WTVA) — The Coast Guard suspended its search Thursday for a man from Mississippi and three others on a helicopter that went down in the Gulf of Mexico. Someone called the Coast Guard around 8:40 a.m. to report the helicopter was leaving an oil platform 10 miles off Southwest Pass, Louisiana, when the crash happened.
Mississippi man gets prison for DUI crash that killed airman
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for plowing his truck into four airmen, killing one of them, at an Air Force base while under the influence of drugs. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Emmett Jason Bennett of Biloxi several months after he pleaded […]
WLOX
Search warrant on Gulfport home leads to two arrests, drug and gun seizures
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A search warrant carried out by Gulfport PD on Wednesday has resulted in the arrest of Rashid Mequel Herring, 26, and Arthur Lamar Durr, 32. According to Sgt. Jason DuCré, the warrant was carried out on a house in the 3600 block of 19th Street.
WLOX
TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
WALA-TV FOX10
19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
WLOX
Troy Peterson reflects on life as Harrison County Sheriff after announcing retirement
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced Wednesday he will retire when he finishes his second term at the end of 2023. While that may be a surprise to many, it’s not to him and his family. Peterson said that decision was baked into the plans...
Military.com
'Worst Day of My Life': Man Sentenced in Deadly DUI Crash That Killed Keesler Airman
A former civilian contractor will spend a decade in prison for hitting four airmen on Keesler Air Force Base, killing one and injuring the three others, while he was high on fentanyl and other drugs. Emmett Jason Bennett, 25, of Biloxi, was sentenced to 10 years in prison on a...
WLOX
Biloxi man sentenced to federal prison for crash killing Keesler airman
Strong wind gusts from this morning's thunderstorms. Rainy afternoon ahead, with showers tapering off this evening. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Flood Advisory in effect. Downpours arriving soon. Wesley's Friday First Alert Weather Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Let's get ready to rumble! Rainy & stormy...
NOLA.com
Slidell man died in cold weather trying to get home to family, Mississippi coroner says
A 57 year-old homeless man who was found dead in Pearl River County Monday morning died from extreme weather conditions on Christmas Day. The man was identified as Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. by Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage, who told the Sun Herald that Ligon succumbed to extreme temperatures and passed away Christmas night.
wxxv25.com
CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident
The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
WLOX
Fireworks sales going strong after sluggish start
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The cart full of explosives may seem a little over the top, but not for Ocean Springs resident Sy Easterling. He goes all out for fireworks. “Oooh, the expensive stuff,” he said. “The big bang. The finale.”. The hunt is just about as...
