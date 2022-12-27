ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gautier, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJTV 12

More human remains found near Camp Shelby

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Forrest County deputies, along with the coroner, the USM Anthropology Department and the State Crime Lab, are working to determine the identity of the person whose human remains were found near Camp Shelby in late October. According to investigators, they continued with an additional search of the area on December […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Patrol car flipped in crash off I-10 in Gulfport

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A wreck in Gulfport Thursday afternoon left a Harrison County Deputy car flipped and another badly damaged. The wreck happened just around noon on the westbound Canal Road Exit 31 off I-10. The deputy and driver of the other car did make it out okay, and...
GULFPORT, MS
thegazebogazette.com

Pass Christian Police Seek Commercial Burglar Suspect

On Saturday, December 10th, 2022 Officers of the Pass Christian Police Department responded to a commercial storage facility, for reports of commercial burglary. An estimated $14,000.00 in goods were taken from numerous storage units, which led to an investigation. Tuesday, December 13th, after thorough analysis, Charles Shannon Parker (43) was...
PASS CHRISTIAN, MS
WKRG

Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
MOBILE, AL
WJTV 12

Mississippi man gets prison for DUI crash that killed airman

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to a decade in federal prison for plowing his truck into four airmen, killing one of them, at an Air Force base while under the influence of drugs. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 25-year-old Emmett Jason Bennett of Biloxi several months after he pleaded […]
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

TONIGHT: Part of East Pass Rd., near Cowan, closed for work

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A heads up for drivers in Gulfport Friday night... Crews will shut down the westbound lanes of East Pass Road, between Bridge Street and Monet Street, near Cadence Bank and Taco Bell. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. to allow crews to install a new...
GULFPORT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
CHICKASAW, AL
WLOX

Biloxi man sentenced to federal prison for crash killing Keesler airman

Strong wind gusts from this morning's thunderstorms. Rainy afternoon ahead, with showers tapering off this evening. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Flood Advisory in effect. Downpours arriving soon. Wesley's Friday First Alert Weather Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Let's get ready to rumble! Rainy & stormy...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

CEO of Biloxi retirement home dies in train accident

The co-founder and CEO of a Biloxi retirement home died over the Christmas holiday. 57-year-old Glenn Barclay died December 26, according to a post made on The Blake at Biloxi’s social media page. News outlets in Pensacola reported that Terry Glenn Barclay was killed when he was hit by...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Fireworks sales going strong after sluggish start

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The cart full of explosives may seem a little over the top, but not for Ocean Springs resident Sy Easterling. He goes all out for fireworks. “Oooh, the expensive stuff,” he said. “The big bang. The finale.”. The hunt is just about as...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS

