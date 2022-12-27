ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2urbangirls.com

LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay

LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Filed to Halt L.A.’s Mansion Tax

“A coalition of real estate and antitax groups is seeking to prevent the city of Los Angeles from implementing a recently passed tax on the sales of properties over $5 million,” reports Benjamin Oreskes for the Los Angeles Times. YIMBYs and developers have criticized the mansion tax since it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Ballots mailed for Catherine Alvarez recall election

DOWNEY — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office began mailing ballots Friday for next month’s recall election against Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez. The special election is scheduled for Jan. 31 and is only for voters living in Downey’s District 3. Supporters of the recall say Alvarez should...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Already in Phase III Water Conservation

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Water & Power, a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District (MWD), proactively moved to Phase III of its Mandatory Water Conservation Ordinance back in February of 2022. The MWD’s Board of Directors on Thursday declared a...
GLENDALE, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

La Cañada Preparatory Student Council Inspires Through Action

First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Preparatory’s student council has been as busy as Santa’s little elves this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the group sponsored a food drive for the Los Angeles Mission Food Bank, and with the...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573

LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Friday COVID Roundup: Test, Mask, Stay Home When Sick

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,671, county case totals to 3,631,736 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 96,518 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 528. Of the 28 new deaths reported today, three people were between the ages of 50...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Real Estate Agents Receive Special Offer

First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Outlook is offering real estate agents an opportunity to showcase their success this past year by listing the homes they sold in 2022. “These special ads are a great way to celebrate the homes they sold this...
PASADENA, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

New cases declining, but …

The coronavirus epidemic is not showing much evidence it is leaving Orange County. Although the latest statistics released today (Thursday) show some declines, the level of infection is still considered “high” by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Over the past 14 days, Orange County’s rate of new...

