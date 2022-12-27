Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood’s financial liabilities continues to grow under Butts’ administration
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts campaigned for office in 2010 on a. platform of restoring fiscal solvency to the City. According to him, the city was “cash poor” and barely had enough money in the bank to make payroll. According to the City’s audited financial statements that wasn’t necessarily the truth.
2urbangirls.com
LA Controller backs Predecessor’s decision to suspend embattled Councilmember’s pay
LOS ANGELES – City Controller Kenneth Mejia defended the decision of his predecessor, Ron Galperin, to strip the pay of suspended Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas after the City Council voted to reinstate Ridley- Thomas’ pay earlier this month. In a statement on Wednesday evening, Mejia claimed that the council...
'Temporary housing needs to be just that, temporary': Tracking Mayor Bass's push on homelessness
Each Friday during the first 100 days of the Bass administration KNX will present its latest Original Series— “Mayor Karen Bass - tracking The First 100 Days.” Reporter Craig Fiegener is keeping tabs on Mayor Bass.
outlooknewspapers.com
Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation Awarded Grant to Treat Homeless Patients
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Providence TrinityCare Hospice Foundation recently received a grant of $499,341 from Providence Community Investment to expand its efforts to support any seriously ill adult needing hospice care who is experiencing homelessness. “End-of-life care is an overlooked aspect...
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
PLANetizen
Lawsuit Filed to Halt L.A.’s Mansion Tax
“A coalition of real estate and antitax groups is seeking to prevent the city of Los Angeles from implementing a recently passed tax on the sales of properties over $5 million,” reports Benjamin Oreskes for the Los Angeles Times. YIMBYs and developers have criticized the mansion tax since it...
thedowneypatriot.com
Ballots mailed for Catherine Alvarez recall election
DOWNEY — The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s office began mailing ballots Friday for next month’s recall election against Councilwoman Catherine Alvarez. The special election is scheduled for Jan. 31 and is only for voters living in Downey’s District 3. Supporters of the recall say Alvarez should...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Already in Phase III Water Conservation
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Water & Power, a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District (MWD), proactively moved to Phase III of its Mandatory Water Conservation Ordinance back in February of 2022. The MWD’s Board of Directors on Thursday declared a...
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, L.A. residents among thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto recently announced that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to consumers across the nation who used the services of Premier Student Loan Center.
outlooknewspapers.com
La Cañada Preparatory Student Council Inspires Through Action
First published in the Dec. 22 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. La Cañada Preparatory’s student council has been as busy as Santa’s little elves this holiday season. For Thanksgiving the group sponsored a food drive for the Los Angeles Mission Food Bank, and with the...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573
LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
californiaglobe.com
LA City Council Lurches Even Further Left With Democratic Socialists of America Members
With the swearing-in of Hugo Soto-Martinez and Eunisses Hernandez just a couple of weeks ago, the Los Angeles City Council officially became 20 percent socialist. Soto-Martinez and Hernandez join fellow Democratic Socialists of America member Nithya Raman to now give three of the 15 council seats to DSA members. Not...
Long Beach resumes Mills Act tax-break program for owners of historic properties
The program, which can give owners of historic buildings a tax break in exchange for preserving and improving their properties, had been paused since 2019. The post Long Beach resumes Mills Act tax-break program for owners of historic properties appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Street psychiatrists engage in homeless outreach as part of innovative program in LA County
Street psychiatrists are engaging in homeless outreach in Los Angeles County as part of an innovative program.
scvnews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Test, Mask, Stay Home When Sick
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,671, county case totals to 3,631,736 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 96,518 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 528. Of the 28 new deaths reported today, three people were between the ages of 50...
outlooknewspapers.com
Real Estate Agents Receive Special Offer
First published in the Dec. 29 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Outlook is offering real estate agents an opportunity to showcase their success this past year by listing the homes they sold in 2022. “These special ads are a great way to celebrate the homes they sold this...
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
theregistrysocal.com
126-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed Near Los Angeles’ West Adams Neighborhood
More apartments could soon be coming to Los Angeles, with one recently submitted application showing plans for a126-unit mixed-use project. Earlier this month, Farzad Nourollah of FN Property Investments, LLC submitted plans for the project, which would be located at 5760 W. Obama Blvd. The project would take shape on...
orangecountytribune.com
New cases declining, but …
The coronavirus epidemic is not showing much evidence it is leaving Orange County. Although the latest statistics released today (Thursday) show some declines, the level of infection is still considered “high” by the Orange County Health Care Agency. Over the past 14 days, Orange County’s rate of new...
