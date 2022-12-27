ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

anash.org

Online School Students Spread Chanukah Light

The school launched their annual #SpreadTheLight campaign, mailing each student a package of Menorahs, one to keep for their own use and others to share with Jewish families who didn’t have a Menorah. Nigri Jewish Online School, sister school to Nigri Shluchim Online School caters to families worldwide who...
anash.org

Thousands Celebrate Anniversary of Rubashkin’s Release

On Monday night, thousands again gathered – in person and via broadcast – to mark the day of the miraculous salvation of Reb Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin on Zos Chanukah five years ago. On Monday night, thousands again gathered – in person and via broadcast – to mark the...
anash.org

American Bochurim Bring Joy to IDF Army Base

Yeshivas Menachem of Kfar Chabad, a newly-established mesivta for English speakers, visited an IDF army base over Chanukah to bring the warmth and light of Chanukah to the soldiers. Yeshivas Menachem of Kfar Chabad, a newly-established mesivta for English speakers, visited an IDF army base over Chanukah to bring the...

