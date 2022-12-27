MIAMI -- Revelers will ring in 2023 in just a few days, and tens of thousands of people will make their way to Miami's Bayfront Park for the annual concert and fireworks show. But the Big Orange will not be making its traditional 400-foot climb to the top of the InterContinental Hotel for a third year in a row.Organizers cited health concerns for the change this year after last year's event brought 100,000 spectators to the site. "Because of the outbreak of the flu, and people come from all over the country, we decided not to do it with The...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO