Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
DeSantis Sparks Outrage with Probe into Florida Drag ShowToni KorazaFlorida State
Top Miami Pizza Places - Pizza Paradise: Miami EditionKiki AlbaMiami, FL
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
Thrillist
The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami
You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Restaurants to Open in 2022
Miami continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Real estate prices continue to rise, tourists continue to arrive by the planeload, and traffic is at an all-time-record annoyance level. The city's hospitality industry is a major reflection of Miami's bullish economy. The restaurant scene is truly exciting: The Michelin Guide...
Miami football leads making top 5 for 5-star 2024 LB TJ Capers
With the Early National Signing Period completed last week, 2024 prospects will start to gain more attention. The Miami football program was named in the top five for five-star linebacker T.J. Capers from Miami Columbus, the alma mater of head coach Mario Cristobal. Capers is the 10th overall and top LB for 2024 per On3.
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
luxury-houses.net
The $10.5 Million Luxury Home in North Bay Village, Florida with Direct Miami Skyline Views is on the Market
1357 Bay Terrace Home in North Bay Village, Florida for Sale. 1357 Bay Terrace, North Bay Village, Florida, sits on an 8,858 SF lot with 103’ of water frontage, taking your breath away as you walk in. With a private dock and ocean access for your yacht, this home is designed to maximize water views from every angle, including direct Miami Skyline views. You can also experience breathtaking open bay views from this waterfront estate. This Home in North Bay Village offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,6 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1357 Bay Terrace, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
wlrn.org
'Westofchester' pays homage to suburban nostalgia. The result is uniquely Miami
Sometimes you have to leave your hometown to appreciate it. For local artist Melissa Gutierrez, the nostalgia for her Miami suburban neighborhood was so strong, she turned it into art. Her work has become a popular Instagram page called Westofchester, with now over 4,900 followers. The colorful digital illustrations focus...
Dance Pluss to Open in Fort Lauderdale
The dance attraction will feature live performances and dance competitions, party rooms, an arcade, and a restaurant
Miami New Times
Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development
Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
Eater
Friends of Eater Miami Share Their Saddest Restaurant Closure of 2022
As we put a cap on 2022, Eater surveyed a group of friends, writers, and all-around experts for their take on the past year. We asked them six questions: from top standbys to top newcomers, from best meals to restaurants they’ve broken up with. All will be answered by the time we turn off the lights at the end of 2022. Responses are related in no particular order; all are cut, pasted, and (mostly) unedited herein. Responses do not necessarily reflect the views of Eater and Eater Miami.
Miami New Times
New Miami Restaurants to Try This Week: First Watch, Just Salads, Tacombi, and Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth
Miami's latest round of openings includes the newest Kush Hospitality addition, Victoria's Vinos & Vermouth; a new First Watch in Doral; and the second location of NYC's beloved taqueria, Tacombi, in Miami Beach. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. First Watch. 3737 NW 87th...
flkeysnews.com
Electric vehicle makers bank on plugging into Miami’s love affair with flashy cars
In his immortal ode to Miami, Will Smith summed up the city’s love of luxury vehicles with the rhyme: “Water so clear you can see to the bottom / $100,000 cars, everybody’s got ‘em.”. Lucid Motors is one of the electrical vehicle makers hoping Miamians will...
Big Orange won't make annual drop at Bayfront Park for 2023
MIAMI -- Revelers will ring in 2023 in just a few days, and tens of thousands of people will make their way to Miami's Bayfront Park for the annual concert and fireworks show. But the Big Orange will not be making its traditional 400-foot climb to the top of the InterContinental Hotel for a third year in a row.Organizers cited health concerns for the change this year after last year's event brought 100,000 spectators to the site. "Because of the outbreak of the flu, and people come from all over the country, we decided not to do it with The...
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
Southwest cancels more flights at Miami, Fort Lauderdale airports
MIAMI - Cancelations and long lines are causing flight frustrations for travelers at South Florida's airports. As of 11 a.m., 29 flights had been canceled and 77 delayed at Miami International Airport, according to FlightAware. At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 65 flights were delayed and 83 flights were canceled.At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, Jacinda Cason said her sister is stranded in Denver because of the problems Southwest Airlines is experiencing "We just chanced it and got to the airport about 4-5 hours ahead of time. And we were able to fly out. But my sister tried to fly out behind us and...
wlrn.org
Miami's neon 'Big Orange' is squeezed out of New Year's Eve again
Though most events are back to normal three years into the pandemic, COVID-19 and an active flu season have once again put a hamper on a tried and true Miami in-person tradition. For the third year in a row, Mr. Neon will not install the beloved “Big Orange” on the...
Miami Beach cigarette smoking ban goes into effect Jan. 1
MIAMI BEACH – New year, new rules for Miami Beach. You may put filters on your selfies, but don't expect to toss the filters from your cigarettes in the sand in 2023."For decades, Miami Beach has wanted to prohibit smoking on the beach, and finally this year, the state legislature and the governor has given local governments, like Miami Beach, the authority. No more cigarette butts on our sands," said Alex Fernandez, a Miami Beach Commissioner.Fernandez says cigarettes are the most common piece of litter found at the beach, and that clean-up crews often find hundreds of them in the sand."It...
communitynewspapers.com
The Miami Gardens Metaverse Is Here!
The City of Miami Gardens is proud to announce the official launch of the City’s latest. technological advancement – The Miami Gardens “Virtual City” Metaverse Experience, kicking off the first phase of an exciting immersive experience available to all through cutting-edge 3D virtual reality technology. The...
