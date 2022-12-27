Read full article on original website
Klopp Talk: Cody “Has the Potential to Become Even Better”
Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp has welcomed new signing Cody Gakpo to the club with some really kind words. Speaking to the club’s official website, the boss raved about the club’s recruitment team, and Cody too:. “It really is great news for us that we have been...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Improbable Draw Against the Champions Manchester City
Frank Lampard’s Everton side put out a fearless and inspired performance at the home of the Champions, Manchester City, on New Year’s Eve, bouncing back after a nightmare defeat at Goodison to fellow relegation candidates Wolves. Most expected the Toffees to be slaughtered at the Etihad Stadium, but Everton managed to leave East Manchester with an unexpected point after a resolute defensive performance and a Demarai Gray wonder-goal. The draw marked the first time Everton had avoided defeat at the Etihad Stadium since August 2017 when Wayne Rooney scored his second goal after returning to the club.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Live stream, Time, & How to Watch The Match Online
Manchester United will be bidding to make it three Premier League victories in a row when they travel to Molineux on Saturday afternoon to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Red Devils are currently fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, with a game in hand on the capital club, while Wolves sit 18th, boasting 13 points from 16 matches in 2022-23.
Norwich City vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading will be looking to secure their fourth win in five league games this evening as they make the trip to Norfolk to face managerless Norwich City. Although the Canaries were in fifth position yesterday afternoon prior to this round of Championship fixtures, Carrow Road became a toxic place to be with many recent performances under Dean Smith failing to live up to expectations.
Pep Guardiola Lays Out Integration Plan for Kalvin Phillips
That’s the total number of minutes Kalvin Phillips has played Premier League football for Manchester City since joining the club. That definitely wasn’t the plan when the player left Leeds United in the summer. It has been a horror show so far, with the player sidelined for much of the first half of the season due to a shoulder injury.
Andy Robertson Receives MBE Honour
Andy Robertson is ending the year on a high note as he’s receiving the MBE for services to football, charity and young people. The MBE, short for Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, “is a British order of chivalry, rewarding contributions to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organisations, and public service outside the civic service,” according to wikipedia.
Manchester City v Everton FC: 3 Questions with Royal Blue Mersey
Manchester City are set to host Everton at the Etihad. A great match lays ahead for us as Frank Lampard and his men vs Pep Guardiola’s should entertain. Today we spoke with our sister site Royal Blue Mersey and their writer Trent Nelson to catch us up on all that’s been happening with the Toffees.
Manchester City 1-1 Everton: Instant Reaction | A Battling Point
Everton have to pick themselves up after the devastating 95th minute loss to Wolves on Boxing Day. Now only one point above the relegation zone, Everton had to drive the 36 miles down the East Lancs Road to take on the reigning Premier League champions who have a certain striker who has already scored 8 more goals than the entire Everton team.
Sky Blue News: RIP Pelé, Haaland Assaulting Records, KDB Slander, and More...
The football world has lost its largest icon. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has passed away at the age of 82. We expect many tributes throughout the weekend in honor of the three-time World Cup winner, and we share in the sorrow of Pelé’s family, the people of Brazil, and football fans the world over. Rest in Power O Rei.
Klopp Draws Parallel Between Early Lewandowski Struggles and Nunez Progress
Halfway through his first season at Liverpool, the footballing world has unanimously settled on “chaos” as the best description of Darwin Nunez’s approach to the game. Flashes of breathtaking athleticism, searing pace, and polished movement are often awkwardly followed by wasteful finishing and head-scratching decision-making on the ball.
Benfica not looking to negotiate over Enzo Fernández; Chelsea must pay €120m release clause
Chelsea may be looking to steal a march on potential rivals for Enzo Fernández’s signature, but unsurprisingly, Enzo’s current team aren’t looking to play ball even if we might be willing to break their outgoing transfer record. Benfica are in no hurry to sell, knowing that...
Rico Lewis Now Ready for the Big Time at Manchester City
Not a few eyebrows were raised when Rico Lewis was spotted in the Manchester City line-up to face Leeds on Wednesday night. Although Pep Guardiola had thrown the youngster into the fray in a few of City’s previous games, he has never has started a Premier League match before.
Why Paring Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez will be Great for Manchester City
Julian Alvarez, the only player yet to return from the significant Manchester City contingent to the World Cup will soon be back. Unlike his 15 other teammates that graced the competition but left disappointed, Alvarez was not only the last man standing but the man to take home the biggest prize in world football.
Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
We’re in the thick of it now. After a leisurely six weeks without club football, the season has picked back up properly, and Liverpool are playing their third game in a week, with another two coming to start the new year. First up, though, Leicester at Anfield. It’s been...
Thursday December 29th Open Thread
Chelsea ‘accelerate’ Enzo Fernández negotiations, agree personal terms — reports
The rumor mill’s new favorite word is “accelerate”, which, in fairness, does seem appropriate when it comes to a player named Enzo. (I may be a BMW fan, but I wouldn’t sniff at a 599 GTB, yaknowatimsayin’...) In any case, the word out of Argentina...
Manchester City Take Care of Leeds United, 3-1: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City traveled to Elland Road and took care of business off great performances of Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish and Rico Lewis. Many played well as the game was really under City control all match long. So, now we get a nice win, keep pace at the top and we move to the reaction:
Jack Grealish: So Good, So Bad
Seven goals in 56 appearances for an attacking midfielder and winger is not such a bad return. Except, of course, it’s Jack Grealish. If you’re the most expensive English player of all time you should be doing better. Grealish’s time at Manchester City so far has been a mixture of the good and bad.
Andy Robertson: “We Don’t Have Much Time To Waste”
Liverpool Men return to Anfield on Friday. After what felt like an eternity, it’s time to hit the ground running and make up some of the lost ground from the early season. The restart began with a win against Aston Villa on Monday, and defender Andy Robertson is eager to build on that success.
