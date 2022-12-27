Read full article on original website
Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
Philadelphia crossing guard turns to Action News over vanishing paychecks
"I show up every day. I don't have a problem going to work. I just want to be paid for what I do," she said.
Expect more lanes — and traffic — as U.S. 1 and I-95 reconstruction projects continue in 2023
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. For suburban travelers of U.S. Route 1 and I-95, the new year will bring in wider lanes — and more traffic delays — as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation continues reconstruction in Bucks, Chester, and Delaware counties.
Philly Mayor Jim Kenney looks back at chaotic year, maintains he won’t resign
July 4 may have been the low point of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s 2022. Following a shooting that injured two Philadelphia police officers assigned to the city’s Independence Day festivities, Kenney lamented the stress his job requires. “I’ll be happy when I’m not mayor and I can enjoy...
wdiy.org
Philly’s Heralded Eviction Diversion Program Is Considered a Win-Win — For Most
When a tenant stops paying rent, it typically ignites a battle that can leave a landlord without critical income for months. And eventually, turning to an attorney to file for an eviction. It’s a long and often painful process that can end with a visit from the Sheriff's Office and the tenant out on the street.
Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect
Shapiro has a track record of keeping trusted aides at his side, and four appointees to the governor's office are no exception. The post Shapiro’s top aides have close ties to the governor-elect appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Santander to Close Five Philadelphia Area Branches, Including One in Chester County
Santander Bank is closing thirteen branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Chester County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
How Philly’s Eviction Diversion Program Became A Model For Cities Around The U.S.
Three months after giving birth, Natasha* brought her baby home to an apartment in West Philadelphia. There, the little girl learned to crawl and walk, talk and play. She went to preschool in the neighborhood and, this fall, started kindergarten. “It’s the only home my daughter has ever known,” Natasha says.
Phillymag.com
Meet the Man Who Brought the Boulevard Subway Back From the Dead
Jay Arzu learned about Philly’s most notorious unbuilt subway when he was looking into its New York sibling. Now, as a city-planning doctoral student at Penn, he has put the project back on the map. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
Navigating ‘Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist’ content
WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting recently launched “Stop and Frisk: Revisit or Resist,” a five-episode podcast about the search for solutions to Philadelphia’s rising gun violence. Yvonne Latty, director of the Logan Center, and Sammy Caiola, WHYY’s gun violence prevention...
billypenn.com
9 Philly development projects you’ll hear a lot about in 2023
Seeing where buildings are going up (or coming down) and where construction is moving ahead (or isn’t) provides a window into the distribution of resources and interests in both public and private spheres. It’s the literal shape of the future. So what efforts in Philadelphia, a city with...
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
delawarevalleynews.com
Male Shot In Basement Of House Near Lawncrest
Philadelphia police were called to a residence on the 1200 block of Unruh Street today. Originally, fire rescue was called for a medical call at that location. When they arrived the found a 60 year old male had been shot two times in his leg. Apparently, this happened yesterday. It...
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team?
A full list of the people leading and staffing the team helping Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro prepare to take office.
wdiy.org
Philly Authorities Issue Arrest Warrants for 18 People Involved in Gun-Purchasing Scheme
Authorities have issued arrest warrants have been issued for 18 people involved in a wide-reaching purchase scheme of guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports. (Original air-date: 12/19/22)
wdiy.org
Water Rates Will Increase in 2023 for Many in the Philadelphia Region
The new year will mean higher water bills for hundreds of thousands of residents in the Philadelphia region. WHYY’s Zoe Read reports on how customers can advocate for themselves. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/22/22)
A new major trail is opening in Montgomery County this winter — with other trail projects in the pipeline
Montgomery County officials are moving forward with two major trail projects that will make it easier for folks to travel through the county on foot or bicycle. “It really contributes to the quality of life for our residents, whether it’s in the form of recreation or as a commuting resource,” said Bill Hartman, the county’s trails and open space planning manager.
NBC Washington
Driver in Stolen SUV Kills Elderly Woman in Philadelphia Crash Caught on Video
An elderly woman died from her injuries after a driver in a stolen SUV struck several vehicles and then fled the scene on foot on Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The woman, identified by family members as 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham, was sitting in the passenger's seat of her...
New Jersey Globe
Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff
Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
Trevose-Based Drug Manufacturer Restructuring, Shutting Down Two Philadelphia Research Facilities
A Bucks County manufacturer is restructuring their operations as the country’s current economy takes a toll on a major industry. John George wrote about the local company for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lannett Company Inc., located at 1150 Northbrook Drive in Trevose, is closing their two Northeast Philadelphia research...
