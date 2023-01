RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KCAL, KCBS) -- A Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputy was shot and killed in Jurupa Valley Thursday afternoon. "Our community is devastated by the loss of one of our Sheriff's Deputies," said Jurupa Valley Mayor Chris Barajas. "Our thoughts are with the officer's family and all the law enforcement community."

JURUPA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO