NEW YORK -- Several Manhattan streets will be shut down Saturday for the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square.Street closures will begin around 4 a.m. Saturday on the following streets:Seventh Avenue from 42nd-49th streetsBroadway from 42nd-49th streets43rd-48th streets from Sixth-Eighth avenuesAdditional closures will go into effect at 11 a.m.:Southbound Seventh Avenue and Broadway from 38th-59th streets38th-56th streets from Sixth to Eighth avenuesCommercial vehicles, trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access the following streets after 11 a.m.:North on Sixth Avenue from 34th-59th streetsNorth on Eighth Avenue from 34th-59th streetsEast of Ninth Avenue from 37th-59th streetsWest of Fifth Avenue from 35th-59th streetsPolice officers will begin directing spectators into viewing sections around 3 p.m.Screening will take place at the following entry points:38th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues49th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues52nd Street at Sixth and Eighth avenues56th Street at Sixth and Eighth avenuesUmbrellas, backpacks, lawn chairs, coolers, large bags and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO