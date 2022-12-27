Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Alexandria residents to receive first $500 payments in February
A small collection of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, who were selected to receive an extra $500 a month for the next two years, can expect to receive their first check in February. The city began notifying 170 of the applicants for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program...
Commercial Observer
The 10 Biggest DC Office Leases of 2022
While office leasing in Washington, D.C., slowed in 2022, there were some notable deals signed over the course of the year, with tenants taking advantage of lower rents and attractive amenities. The top 10 lease deals this year, based on data provided by Savills, JLL and CBRE and corroborated by...
Engadget
Grubhub ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle Washington DC deceptive practices lawsuit
Grubhub has been ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle the lawsuit filed against the company by the District of Columbia over "deceptive trade practices." Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has announced that his office has reached an agreement with the food delivery service "for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques." If you'll recall, his office sued the company earlier this year, accusing it of charging hidden fees and misrepresenting Grubhub+ subscription's offer of "unlimited free delivery," since customers still have to pay a service fee.
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand
District education officials, increasingly cognizant of the changing landscape, conducted meetings to determine how they could better meet students’ demands for experiential learning opportunities that expose them to lucrative, tech-based career options. The post EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Deadline Looms for Mayor Bowser to Sign Revised Criminal Code Act into Law
Weeks after the D.C. Council unanimously approved the Revised Criminal Code Act, Mayor Muriel Bowser still hasn’t hinted at whether she would sign the bill into law. The post Deadline Looms for Mayor Bowser to Sign Revised Criminal Code Act into Law appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Amazon to Close All 68 Retail Stores, Including Amazon Books and Amazon 4 Star Stores
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from March: Amazon announced on Wednesday that it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods (including Amazon 4 Star) in the United States and United Kingdom, per Reuters. Amazon has an Amazon 4 Star location in Montgomery Mall in Bethesda and one that was planned for Germantown, with signage at that location recently going up. A call to the Bethesda Amazon 4 Star location led to a message stating the store was temporarily closed until tomorrow. The Germantown location is no longer going to open.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
Inside Nova
Data center developer buys 102 acres along I-66 for $270M
A Tokyo-based data center developer has purchased 102 acres in Prince William County. NTT Global Data Centers VA 10 LLC bought the property along Interstate 66 for $270 million in June. The land, bounded by I-66, U.S. 29, state Route 55 and Catharpin Road, was approved in December 2021 for...
fox5dc.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit
WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
alxnow.com
Alexandria mayor praises Youngkin’s new affordable housing plan
The tension between Alexandria’s leaders and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is not exactly a secret, but there have been a few surprising examples of overlapping policy goals. Most recently, Mayor Justin Wilson shared vocal support for Youngkin’s new Make Virginia Home plan. The plan includes a multi-pronged approach...
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis Program
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The D.C. Council unanimously approved a measure on Tuesday that makes significant modifications to the District's medical marijuana program, which was proposed almost two years ago.
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
Washington Examiner
Washington’s Union Station shows what happens when lawlessness is ignored
While serving in Congress, I had the pleasure of visiting and attending events at Union Station in Washington, D.C. Union Station is a historical landmark in our nation’s capital, and before the pandemic, it was a safe place to eat, shop, or catch a train along the East Coast.
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
NBC Washington
What's Open and Closed Around DC For New Year's?
While many people take advantage of the New Year's holiday to relax and spend time with family, authorities around Washington, D.C. are redoubling their efforts to keep roads safe, and Metro is extending its service hours for those who venture out to celebrate. However, other government agencies are closing their...
fox5dc.com
Popular Alexandria post office may close soon
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A busy post office branch at Mt. Vernon Plaza in Alexandria may be closing soon, according to a court filing last week. Neighbors say they’re concerned. "It’s sad to see that happen," said David Winkler, a customer, as he was walking into the facility surrounded by a shopping center with several well-known big box stores for customers like him and Suzanne McDonnell.
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
ffxnow.com
McLean ride-share startup seeks to challenge Uber and Lyft by putting drivers in control
Empower founder and CEO Joshua Sear is the kind of ride-share passenger who likes to talk to his drivers. It was through those casual conversations that he came up with an idea in 2018 for an app that would offer a viable alternative to the country’s top ride-hailing services — Uber and Lyft — by letting drivers keep all the money they make in exchange for a subscription fee.
