Commercial Observer

The 10 Biggest DC Office Leases of 2022

While office leasing in Washington, D.C., slowed in 2022, there were some notable deals signed over the course of the year, with tenants taking advantage of lower rents and attractive amenities. The top 10 lease deals this year, based on data provided by Savills, JLL and CBRE and corroborated by...
WASHINGTON, DC
Engadget

Grubhub ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle Washington DC deceptive practices lawsuit

Grubhub has been ordered to pay $3.5 million to settle the lawsuit filed against the company by the District of Columbia over "deceptive trade practices." Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine has announced that his office has reached an agreement with the food delivery service "for charging customers hidden fees and using deceptive marketing techniques." If you'll recall, his office sued the company earlier this year, accusing it of charging hidden fees and misrepresenting Grubhub+ subscription's offer of "unlimited free delivery," since customers still have to pay a service fee.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station

WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Washington Informer

EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand

District education officials, increasingly cognizant of the changing landscape, conducted meetings to determine how they could better meet students’ demands for experiential learning opportunities that expose them to lucrative, tech-based career options. The post EXCLUSIVE: D.C. Government and Local Colleges Collaborate to Meet Student Demand appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Amazon to Close All 68 Retail Stores, Including Amazon Books and Amazon 4 Star Stores

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from March: Amazon announced on Wednesday that it plans to close all 68 of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, pop-ups and shops carrying toys and home goods (including Amazon 4 Star) in the United States and United Kingdom, per Reuters. Amazon has an Amazon 4 Star location in Montgomery Mall in Bethesda and one that was planned for Germantown, with signage at that location recently going up. A call to the Bethesda Amazon 4 Star location led to a message stating the store was temporarily closed until tomorrow. The Germantown location is no longer going to open.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Montgomery and Wheaton Mall Owner Plans to Sell All U.S. Properties By The End of 2023

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from April 2022: In March of 2021, it was reported that Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) planned to sell all of it’s US holdings in 2022. This would include Montgomery Mall and Wheaton Mall (Westfield Montgomery and Westfield Wheaton), both located in Montgomery County. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Tritant told investors last week that Unibail wants to shed most of its U.S. properties by the end of 2023, according to a Wall Street Journal report, which pushes things back about a year.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Inside Nova

Data center developer buys 102 acres along I-66 for $270M

A Tokyo-based data center developer has purchased 102 acres in Prince William County. NTT Global Data Centers VA 10 LLC bought the property along Interstate 66 for $270 million in June. The land, bounded by I-66, U.S. 29, state Route 55 and Catharpin Road, was approved in December 2021 for...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Washington Hebrew Congregation to pay $950K in child safety lawsuit

WASHINGTON - D.C.'s Attorney General Karl Racine says the Washington Hebrew Congregation, a synagogue that also runs a childcare center, will have to pay nearly a million dollars after claims of creating an environment that put children at risk for abuse. The District sued the congregation, saying it violated a...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Alexandria mayor praises Youngkin’s new affordable housing plan

The tension between Alexandria’s leaders and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is not exactly a secret, but there have been a few surprising examples of overlapping policy goals. Most recently, Mayor Justin Wilson shared vocal support for Youngkin’s new Make Virginia Home plan. The plan includes a multi-pronged approach...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

What's Open and Closed Around DC For New Year's?

While many people take advantage of the New Year's holiday to relax and spend time with family, authorities around Washington, D.C. are redoubling their efforts to keep roads safe, and Metro is extending its service hours for those who venture out to celebrate. However, other government agencies are closing their...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Popular Alexandria post office may close soon

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A busy post office branch at Mt. Vernon Plaza in Alexandria may be closing soon, according to a court filing last week. Neighbors say they’re concerned. "It’s sad to see that happen," said David Winkler, a customer, as he was walking into the facility surrounded by a shopping center with several well-known big box stores for customers like him and Suzanne McDonnell.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
ffxnow.com

McLean ride-share startup seeks to challenge Uber and Lyft by putting drivers in control

Empower founder and CEO Joshua Sear is the kind of ride-share passenger who likes to talk to his drivers. It was through those casual conversations that he came up with an idea in 2018 for an app that would offer a viable alternative to the country’s top ride-hailing services — Uber and Lyft — by letting drivers keep all the money they make in exchange for a subscription fee.
MCLEAN, VA

