ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WMBD

Republican lawmakers react to SAFE-T Act ruling, predicting ‘chaos’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Republican lawmakers in Illinois are somewhat pleased with a Kankakee County judge declaring the cashless bail provisions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional — just days before the rule would have taken effect. Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, at a news conference in Springfield Thursday,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Idaho State Journal

House committees finalized; Dems lose JFAC seat in 'unprecedented' move

BOISE — New House Speaker Mike Moyle stuck to his guns Friday, reducing representation for minority Democrats on the key budget-writing committee by half and saying he thought that was “what’s best for the state of Idaho.” The move came as the House wrapped up its organizational session on its second day, finalizing all committee assignments and chairmanships as it readies for the upcoming legislative session that kicks off Jan. 9. ...
IDAHO STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy crossed the Capitol to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday as they prepare to pass a massive government funding bill.

The House minority leader has railed against the deal and is urging GOP senators to oppose it. What’s happening? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday made a last-ditch pitch to Senate Republicans to block a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that's set to pass the upper chamber within mere hours.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

Biden signs bill to remove bust of Dred Scott decision author from Capitol

President Biden signed a bill on Tuesday that removes the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the court’s Dred Scott decision, from the Capitol Building. The bill, which passed the House and Senate by voice vote earlier this month, also directs the bust to be replaced with one of Thurgood…

Comments / 0

Community Policy