One-on-one: Eric Schmitt reflects on time as Missouri AG, explains U.S. Senate priorities
In less than two weeks, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt will be sworn into the United States Senate in Washington D.C.
Republican lawmakers react to SAFE-T Act ruling, predicting ‘chaos’
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Republican lawmakers in Illinois are somewhat pleased with a Kankakee County judge declaring the cashless bail provisions of the SAFE-T Act unconstitutional — just days before the rule would have taken effect. Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, at a news conference in Springfield Thursday,...
Democrats giving 'middle finger' to 'middle America' with major 2024 change, Republican says
Republicans are criticizing the Democratic Party’s decision to boot Iowa from its coveted first-in-the-nation spot on the presidential primary calendar, accusing the Left of disregarding voters in the Midwest by stripping the Hawkeye State of its long-held status.
House committees finalized; Dems lose JFAC seat in 'unprecedented' move
BOISE — New House Speaker Mike Moyle stuck to his guns Friday, reducing representation for minority Democrats on the key budget-writing committee by half and saying he thought that was “what’s best for the state of Idaho.” The move came as the House wrapped up its organizational session on its second day, finalizing all committee assignments and chairmanships as it readies for the upcoming legislative session that kicks off Jan. 9. ...
Kevin McCarthy crossed the Capitol to meet with Senate Republicans on Wednesday as they prepare to pass a massive government funding bill.
The House minority leader has railed against the deal and is urging GOP senators to oppose it. What’s happening? House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday made a last-ditch pitch to Senate Republicans to block a $1.7 trillion government funding bill that's set to pass the upper chamber within mere hours.
Biden signs bill to remove bust of Dred Scott decision author from Capitol
President Biden signed a bill on Tuesday that removes the bust of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, who authored the court’s Dred Scott decision, from the Capitol Building. The bill, which passed the House and Senate by voice vote earlier this month, also directs the bust to be replaced with one of Thurgood…
Governor-elect Josh Shapiro aiming for reset with Pa.’s GOP legislators
Josh Shapiro is about to inherit a state government so divided that the parties can’t even agree who controls the Pennsylvania House. So as Shapiro, a Democrat, prepares to be sworn in next month as the state’s 48th governor, he’s seeking to mend relations with Republican legislative leaders who were often at odds with outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf.
U.S. Senate could pass temporary funding bill as soon as Thursday -Schumer
WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate could give final approval by Thursday to a one-week extension of federal government funding before the midnight Friday deadline, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.
Madison County representative drafts resolution suggesting Tennessee should encourage term limits in Congress
It's not a binding piece of legislation but could become one if it passes with 33 other states.
Incoming Senate GOP campaign chair Daines pledges to 'do whatever it takes to win'
Montana Sen. Steve Daines, the incoming chair of the Senate Republicans’ campaign committee, says he will do “whatever it takes to make sure we have a Republican majority” in 2024.
Republicans vote for new face in Kansas Legislature
The Sedgwick County Republican Party has nominated Chase Blasi to take Sen. Gene Suellentrop's seat following his resignation in Jan. 2023.
GOP faces delay in unlocking full powers of House if McCarthy cannot clinch speakership
Republicans face delays in exercising their control of the U.S. House of Representatives if wayward GOP lawmakers cannot agree on who will be speaker next Congress.
