Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say
West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
Day 1 of legal weed in New York: the good and the bad (Guest column)
As we stood outside the doors of Housing Works early Thursday morning, the smell of cannabis was already in the air. After a brief wait, members of the press were ushered into the store – where it appeared much effort had gone into making the large space appear full.
Goodbye Big Macs: All McDonald’s restaurants on NY Thruway to close soon
Some customers might not be lovin’ it when the last 11 McDonald’s along the New York Thruway shut their doors for good. McDonald’s will no longer be an option for Thruway travelers starting Sunday, when the popular food chain closes its remaining 11 locations at service plazas.
New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms
New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
What to expect in the NY legal cannabis market in 2023
If 2022 was the year in which New York set up the basic infrastructure for the state’s legal marijuana industry, 2023 will be the year regulators and others try to fully build it out. The state celebrates its first legal adult-use cannabis sale today. Stakeholders in the industry say...
NY Lottery: These ‘win for life’ scratch-off games have the most grand prize tickets in circulation
It’s not too late to win big before the end of 2022. Throughout the state there are multiple scratch-off New York Lottery games with prizes both big and small that have yet to be won, but if you’re trying to win for life, some games have more opportunities than others.
