ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkupstate.com

Man dies after snowmobile accident in Upstate NY, deputies say

West Turin, N.Y. – A Cicero man died Thursday after he struck a tree during a snowmobile accident in Lewis County, deputies said. Around 6:18 p.m., Brett T. McGowan, 42, was riding a 2021 Polaris Indy XC 850cc North West on a trail in the town of West Turin, Lewis County deputies said. McGowan was out riding with friends when he failed to make a turn on the trail and struck a tree, they said.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

New laws for NY in 2023: Robocalls, minimum wage, nursing homes, voting reforms

New York lawmakers were busy this year, passing almost 200 new laws that will go into effect in 2023. Some of the most significant laws are aimed at protecting the environment, making it easier to vote, improving public safety, helping consumers, and increasing transparency from nursing homes. Here’s a quick...
newyorkupstate.com

What to expect in the NY legal cannabis market in 2023

If 2022 was the year in which New York set up the basic infrastructure for the state’s legal marijuana industry, 2023 will be the year regulators and others try to fully build it out. The state celebrates its first legal adult-use cannabis sale today. Stakeholders in the industry say...

Comments / 0

Community Policy