The City of St. Louis Department of Health seeks proposals from organizations to provide and/or facilitate access to menstrual hygiene products and social support for persons living with HIV (PLWH). These funds are available through the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Treatment Extension Act of 2009, Part A. Request for Proposals may be obtained beginning Friday, December 09, 2022, by downloading from the City of St. Louis website at https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/government/departments/health/documents/ fiscal-documents/menstrual- hygiene-products-part-a-rfp.cfm. Contact: Sylvia JacksonBell for questions @ DOHGA @stlouis-mo.gov, or (314) 657-1581 (email preferred). The deadline for submitting proposals is Monday, January 23, 2023, by 4:00 pm via email at DOHGA @stlouis-mo.gov. The Department of Health reserves the right to reject any and all responses with or without cause.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO