Read full article on original website
Related
Homemade Chicken and Dumplings
Up until I met my spouse I had never had chicken and dumplings. The second that creamy chicken and heavenly dumplings hit my tastebuds I was sold. I honestly can’t believe what I’ve been missing all these years!! This just wasn’t a recipe my mom ever made growing up. Don’t get me wrong, my mom is an amazing cook, but us northerners weren’t southern cooks. There’s a difference and my spouse …. absolutely a southern cook and boy that makes me happy.
princesspinkygirl.com
Pork Fried Rice
Pork Fried Rice is a classic Chinese take-out dish that everyone loves. It’s a great way to use up leftovers and turn them into something special. Making it yourself at home gives you the opportunity to customize it however you like. Plus, it comes together in about 15 minutes – making for a quick and tasty meal!
EatingWell
Bok Choy Soup with Shrimp & Noodles
Preheat broiler to high with a rack about 5 inches from heat source. Place ginger and 1 onion half, cut-sides up, on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil until charred, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a large saucepan. Add broth, star anise and cinnamon stick; bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer; cook, stirring occasionally, until reduced to 4 cups, about 20 minutes.
Coffee filters .... Who knew!
And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
Easy 'Christmas Morning Breakfast Casserole' Is a Serious Crowd-Pleaser
You can even put it together ahead of time.
Stunning 'Loaded Christmas Sliders' Are the Gift That Keeps on Giving
We're salivating just watching this video.
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
Traditional Christmas Morning Casserole, A Savory Breakfast Your Family Will Enjoy
This quick and easy Christmas Breakfast Casserole is packed full of flavor. The best part is you only need a few ingredients for this recipe that you usually have on hand. A traditional breakfast casserole that is a savory delight to the taste buds and makes Christmas morning even more special, by having this delicious Christmas Breakfast Casserole. You can prep the night before and simply throw this cheesy casserole into the oven to bake!
General Tso chicken: a simple dinner idea
This is the busiest time of the year and as someone who cooks almost daily, I am always looking for new and easy recipes especially for those days when I don't have hours to spend in the kitchen. Crock Pot recipes are some of my favorites because after just a little prep time, it allows me to cook while doing other things around the house or even run errands, without being stuck standing over a stove. This General Tso chicken recipe makes a great meal in the Crock Pot, when you are craving something different and delicious for dinner but are crunched for time.
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
Delish
Melt-In-Your-Mouth Chicken
The title of the recipe says it all: This chicken melts in your mouth. Okay, not literally, but slowly baking chicken breasts that are slathered with a garlicky sour cream and mayonnaise mixture renders them ridiculously tender. (We found that a combo of the sour cream and mayonnaise creates the right amount of tang and richness.) This simple method works so well because the creamy layer locks moisture into the chicken for a truly melt-in-your-mouth texture. It’s so easy to make six chicken breasts all at once, which either means you can feed a hungry family for weeknight dinner, or you’ve got leftovers for another meal.
agupdate.com
Mom’s Beef Vegetable Soup
Day 1: Cook beef roast or steak in the crockpot until done. Cool overnight in the refrigerator so you can remove the white fat and cut it into bite-size pieces for soup. Day 2: Fill your favorite large soup pan one-third full of water and heat on medium-high heat. Cut up and add any fresh and then canned vegetables you and your family like, deciding on amounts according to how many people you were going to feed. Add the cooked beef, cut into bite sizes (while cold) and then add the broth.
The Water Glass Method Of Effortlessly Peeling Eggs
Eggs are super versatile and can be cooked and used in many different ways. When it comes to peeling hard-boiled eggs, everybody's got their tried and tested home remedies to make peeling those eggs a little easier. You can do it under running water, you can soak the boiled eggs in cold water or even in an ice bath, or even peel them underwater, suggests Nellie's. According to Leite's Culinaria, if you really struggle with those pesky peels, you can even try steaming your eggs, as apparently, they are easier to peel due to the higher cooking temperature.
How to Cook a Ham to Perfection Every Time
Everything you need to know to make your ham dreams come true.
butterwithasideofbread.com
BEST CHEESECAKE RECIPES
The great thing about making this sensational dessert is that it is such a versatile treat to make. You can experiment with different ingredients, you can modify the texture, taste, and consistency. You can make them in different sizes, full or mini, you can make baked cheesecake or no-bake cheesecake. Really, the possibilities are endless.
theproducenews.com
How to make beef Pad Thai at home
As much as we all love heading out for dinner or picking up delicious Thai takeout, I’m here to share this easy and delicious recipe to make a healthy homemade Beef Pad Thai in the comfort of your own kitchen! You’ll love the authentic flavors that are highlighted in this 30-minute meal. With rice noodles, stir-fried beef, loads of greenhouse grown veggies, eggs, and the perfect simple-to-make Pad Thai sauce, it’s a winner of a dinner you’ll want to enjoy on repeat!
Parmesan Chicken Pasta
Chicken recipes can get so boring. I'm always looking for a recipes that are different and this Italian Inspired recipe checks all the boxes! You'll fall in love with the flavors in this Chicken. It has yummy bacon, spinach, and tomatoes all tossed in a parmesan garlic cream sauce. My mouth is watering right now just thinking of this amazing pasta dish. This is comfort food at it's absolute best. It seriously doesn't get much better than this dish. If you're a pasta lover, you're going to have this on a permanent rotation in your home. The cream sauce absorbs all the delicious flavors from the ingredients in this pasta dish. This chicken and bacon pasta recipe is easy to make and uses basic ingredients.
12tomatoes.com
Spinach and Cheese Enchiladas
Eating your veggies never tasted so good. I have very few memories of my dad cooking dinner for our family when I was young (in his defense, my mother loves to cook), but there is one meal that’s always been the exception: enchiladas. As far as I can recall, anytime my mom was out for the evening that is what dad made us for dinner. Not sure how this became his meal of choice, but he was steadfast in his devotion to the dish. Luckily for us, he made some pretty tasty enchiladas.
Six-ingredient easy microwave peanut brittle recipe for the holidays
Nobody will ever guess this foolproof peanut brittle recipe was made in the microwave, and it takes mere minutes. The holidays are busy enough without having to deal with fussy, complicated, overinvolved recipes. So when I discover something that is both tasty, and easy to make, I like to stick with it.
Baked Chicken -“Million Dollar” Recipe
This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is a favorite in our household. It's chicken layered with cheese, bacon and green onions, it doesn’t get much better than that! It bakes up to tender juicy perfection! This recipe is a “busy family“ tried and true baked chicken recipe for an easy weeknight dinner! This Million Dollar Chicken Bake is simple and comes together in a flash. This meal can go from fridge to oven in about 10 minutes. This delicious chicken dish would be great with a side salad and some yummy mashed potatoes. Your family will be asking for seconds of this one!
Comments / 0