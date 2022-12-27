A proposed constitutional amendment, designed in part to force school districts to make access to their records easier, will be before state lawmakers next week. As things stand, anyone can request records through Sunshine Law, a process that typically takes a few days. That is subject to change through Senate Joint Resolution No. 6, aka the Parents Bill of Rights, proposed by Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia. A proposed amendment to Article I of the Constitution of Missouri, it establishes the “fundamental right” of parents “to participate in and direct the education of their children.” Lawmakers would tackle this issue when the session opens on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

1 DAY AGO