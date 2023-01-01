ABC7 presents 'Countdown Chicago 2023' with must-see Field Museum dance number, Jeremih

It's time to ring in the new year, and no one does it better than ABC7's New Year's Eve special, a Chicago tradition for more than 30 years, "COUNTDOWN CHICAGO."

The city's longest-running and most popular local New Year's Eve show will once again showcase the spirit of Chicago. With sizzling dance routines along with entertainment by music sensation and Chicago's own Jeremih, the special will feature revelers from some of Chicago's most fun party locations including Carnivale and Old Crow Smokehouse.

Hosts Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini, Terrell Brown, Cheryl Scott and Hosea Sanders will bring the party to Chicagoland, Saturday, Dec. 31, beginning at 11:25 p.m.

"COUNTDOWN CHICAGO," the winner of three Chicago Midwest Emmy Awards, was one of the most-watched local programs in Chicago in last year, and 2023 promises to be no exception.

Val Warner, Ryan Chiaverini and Hosea Sanders will team up at ABC7 studios to capture the anticipation and excitement the New Year brings. Joining them in studio will be popular Chicago DJ Carl Jenkins, who will amplify the fun with great music. Sanders will also introduce viewers to Dion Dawson and his Dion's Chicago Dream, a charity that tackles food insecurity in Englewood by providing a "freedge" (free fridge) stocked with fresh, free food.

In what has now become a beloved Chicago tradition, Terrell Brown and Cheryl Scott will open the show with their annual spectacular dance performance. This year will showcase one of their biggest and most complex productions as they perform with 60 dancers from Chicago's Puzzle Box Dance Studio at the iconic Field Museum.

This is the fifth year Brown and Scott have paired up to dance their way into the new year.

GRAMMY-nominated singer, songwriter and rapper Jeremih, born and raised in Chicago, will electrify the crowds performing his hits, surrounded by dancers at the stunning rooftop location at 167 Green in Fulton Market District.

Brown and Scott will bring the energy of the Latin mix cabaret show at the colorful Carnivale restaurant. Chicago media personalities Kenzie and Roman will be having fun with the country vibe and the big party scene at Old Crow Smokehouse in Wrigleyville featuring live music of Scott DuBose.

ABC7 will be ringing in the New Year with Chicago's grand finale, New Year's Eve fireworks at midnight.

Dec. 31, 1991, marked the beginning of ABC7's annual broadcast of New Year's Eve specials.

Justyna Syska and Terrell Brown are executive producers of "ABC7 PRESENTS: COUNTDOWN CHICAGO 2023."

