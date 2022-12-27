ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

CBS Philly

Traffic diverted on EB Atlantic City Expressway after crash

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – An accident causes traffic on the Atlantic City Expressway right in the middle of the evening commute on Thursday. Chopper 3 was over the scene in Winslow Township where the highway is shut down.State police say this is a two-car crash and one person was ejected.Eastbound traffic on the Expressway is being diverted at Exit 41.CBS3 will keep an eye on the situation and let you know about any new developments. 
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
cityofbasketballlove.com

Lower Merion explodes past Chester in second half for rivalry victory

CHESTER — Each new installment of the historic rivalry between Lower Merion and Chester presents different nuances that make the latest version so distinct. Rosters change from year to year, and the venue in which the matchup is played tends to differ. The magnitude in which the teams play has also differed, like when the Aces and Clippers have faced off in the state championship game on three separate occasions with the most recent example coming in 2013. The one constant is Aces head coach Gregg Downer and his philosophy on player development is one of the most renowned in all of Pa. high school basketball.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
bestofnj.com

The Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide: 2023 Edition

Each week, Best of NJ introduces readers to new eateries in their area. But as a special annual feature, we curate our best profiles as one easy-to-read feature. With this in mind, we are proud to present the Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide for 2023. These are the restaurants we showcased throughout the previous year that deserve special recognition.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

These 5 N.J. municipalities get top scores for being LGBTQ+ friendly, study says

Five New Jersey towns get a perfect “A” when it comes to LGBTQ+ equality and inclusiveness, according to an annual study. The Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights advocacy group, released its annual Municipal Equality Index last month. The study assesses municipal laws, policies and services related to LGBTQ+ equality.

