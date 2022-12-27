ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DC remembers the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Music filled the halls of the Basilica of the National Shrine Saturday as faithful people gathered to celebrate the life of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI. The former pontiff died earlier in the day at the Vatican at the age of 95. “In all of the many roles he played during […]
WASHINGTON, DC

