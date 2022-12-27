Read full article on original website
3 Ways to Retire on Dividends in 2023
A terrible 2022 is our income treat. There's never been a better time to retire on dividends than right now. Today we're going to spotlight three diversified dividend funds that yield 8% on average. That's right, put $500K into these tickers and we're looking at $40,000 per year in payouts.
Keep a 6.7%+ Dividend Flowing in This Top Pipeline Stock
There's no doubt that 2022 was the year of energy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused supply shocks that sent oil and gas prices soaring. But with inflation data more muted and most of the disruptions now long priced-in as we enter a New Year, it may be time to start getting much more selective about the energy sector.
National Health Investors Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 6.91% Yield (NHI)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), which saw buying by Director Robert G. Adams.
Energy Sector Update for 12/29/2022: STR,MNRL,SU,SU.TO,FET
Energy stocks were higher Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.9% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up past 1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was posting a 2.3% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 1%. West Texas Intermediate...
3 Transport Equipment & Leasing Stocks With Solid Dividend Yield
The Zacks Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is gaining from the healthy equipment and lease demand on the back of impressive consumer spending. Solid trade volumes and upbeat container demand are major tailwinds for the industry participants. The moderating inflation and the resultant slowdown in interest rate hikes bode well. Businesses keen on making capital investments to ramp up operations are adding stimulus to lease demand. The buoyancy in the industry is further confirmed by its Zacks Industry Rank #95, which places it in the top 38% of more than 250 Zacks industries.
Best Value Stocks To Buy For 2023? 3 To Watch
Value stocks are those that are believed to be trading at a discount to their intrinsic value. This can be due to a variety of reasons. For example, a temporary downturn in the company’s performance, a lack of investor interest, or simply because the market is not properly valuing the company’s future potential. As a result, value investors believe that these stocks have the potential to significantly appreciate in value over time as the market catches up to their true worth.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) closed the most recent trading day at $212.99, moving -0.29% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%. Prior to today's trading,...
Global Partners LP (GLP) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Should Value Investors Consider Onsemi (ON) Stock?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 30th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Immunocore Holdings plc IMCR: This late-stage biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 56.1% over the last 60 days. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus. Immunocore Holdings...
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (Symbol: HDV) where we have detected an approximate $136.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.1% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 119,750,000 to 121,050,000). Among the largest underlying components of HDV, in trading today Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ) is down about 0.4%, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) is off about 0.5%, and International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) is lower by about 0.3%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the HDV Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of HDV, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Shares of SoFi, Lemonade, and Upstart Are Rising Today
Shares of several popular fintech stocks rode the wave upward with the broader market Thursday after new data from the Labor Department indicated that the red-hot U.S. job market may be cooling a bit. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, shares of one-stop-shop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) were trading...
Interesting OTEX Put And Call Options For August 2023
Investors in Open Text Corp (Symbol: OTEX) saw new options begin trading this week, for the August 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 231 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the OTEX options chain for the new August 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Why Whirlpool Stock (NYSE:WHR) Could be the Surprise Hit of 2023
Throughout the beloved time-traveling movie franchise Back to the Future, the scientific genius undergirding the plot repeatedly admonishes the protagonist to think fourth dimensionally; that is, to account for the passage of time that will ultimately affect the visible and tangible three-dimensional world. It’s this holistic thought process that supports the contrarian case for appliance manufacturer Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). I am bullish on WHR stock.
3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%
It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
Upping a Core Muni Bond Allocation for 2023? Try AVMU
Fixed income is back, with the Fed’s interest rate hikes stabilizing in a range that offers bonds at appealing yields not seen in years. As investors look to increase their fixed income allocations, one bond type to consider could be tax-free municipal bonds, with one core muni bond ETF to consider being the Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) from American Century’s Avantis Investors brand.
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NUE, DAL, CSTM
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), where a total of 12,482 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 62.3% of NUE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,636 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,600 underlying shares of NUE. Below is a chart showing NUE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
Stock Market News for Dec 30, 2022
Wall Street closed higher on Thursday in a light day of trading. The general mood was buy-the-dip as the market went in for a year-end rally. Economic data showed jobless claims rising even as the labor market remained resilient. All three major indexes ended in the green. How Did the...
Bilibili (BILI) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average
Bilibili (BILI) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, BILI crossed above the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend. A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a...
Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 6.5%
In trading on Friday, shares of Kimco Realty Corp's 5.25% Class M Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: KIM.PRM) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3125), with shares changing hands as low as $20.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KIM.PRM was trading at a 18.44% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.46% in the "Real Estate" category.
