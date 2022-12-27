Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
mutigers.com
Women's Basketball Eyes Road Matchup at Auburn
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The University of Missouri women's basketball team will travel for the first time in nearly a month to take on Auburn in the Tigers' first SEC road contest. The matchup will tip off at 3 p.m. at Neville Arena and will be broadcast on SEC Network and KTGR.
mutigers.com
Mizzou Defeats Kentucky in SEC Opener
Columbia, Mo. – Behind a 20-scoring performance from senior forward Hayley Frank (Strafford, Mo.), the University of Missouri women's basketball team opened up conference play with a 74-71 victory over Kentucky (8-5, 0-1 SEC) Thursday night in Mizzou Arena. With the outing, Frank has led Missouri (12-2, 1-0) in...
scoopswithdannymac.com
Bernie: Thanks To Coach Dennis Gates, It’s Fun To Care About Mizzou Basketball Again.
Welcome to Mizzou Arena, Kentucky. Welcome to the Gates of Hell. As in the Dennis Gates of Hell. In a frolicsome, joyous Wednesday night in CoMo, Missouri left visiting Kentucky thunderstruck with an 89-75 thrashing that turned into an unofficial celebration of a new era of basketball under the dynamic first-year coach Gates. The Tigers’ performance was so thoroughly impressive, it inspired ESPN’s Dick Vitale to go on Twitter after the game to call Gates “a rising star.”
247Sports
Missouri head coach Dennis Gates speaks after blowout win over Kentucky
Missouri improved to 13-1 on Monday with a resounding 89-75 victory over Kentucky (8-5) in their SEC opener. The victory marks the Tigers' second win over the Wildcats in their last three games. Despite handing Kentucky its second-worst loss of the season, Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said his team played just "OK."
rockmnation.com
Eli Drinkwitz’s future is tied to his quarterback
If I could nail down one thing Gary Pinkel doesn’t get enough credit for in his time at Missouri, it would be his ability to identify and develop quarterbacks. It started with Brad Smith and continued into his final season with Drew Lock. A coach is helpless without a...
Watch: John Calipari, Oscar Tshiebwe, Cason Wallace Speak to Media Following Missouri Loss
Kentucky head coach John Calipari and players Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 89-75 loss to Missouri on Wednesday night in Columbia. The press conferences can be seen above: More on Kentucky's loss to Mizzou here. Game notes from the loss can ...
KOMU
KOMU 8's Mizzou Xtra: Dec. 29
Join KOMU 8's Kyle Helms as he breaks down Missouri basketball's back-to-back wins against nationally-ranked teams and shares some of Mizzou's best plays of the year in a special year-end edition of the Tiger Top 5. Sports Director Ben Arnet also sits down with Dave Matter, Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Watch with early access streaming or on Saturdays at 9 a.m. on KOMU 8.
A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri
Here is a look at some of the top stories of 2022, as chosen by the ABC 17 News staff: The post A look back at 2022 in Mid-Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Faurot Field was not the only area on the University of Missouri campus to experience damages over the weekend, according MU spokesman Christian Basi. Earlier this week, “significant damage” was reported at the football stadium on MU’s campus after pipes burst due to the extreme cold temperatures that affected Mid-Missouri. The reported The post More buildings on MU’s campus with reported damage from pipe bursts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Half of Missouri teachers leave the profession by their fifth year, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The state is hoping increased salaries will prevent that. The DESE has proposed several ways to extend pay raises for teachers. Missouri still sits at the bottom nationwide when it comes The post Missouri considers raising teacher pay to increase retention appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Proposed House Bill would protect those calling for help in college hazing incidents
A lawmaker is proposing a bill that he believes would help protect college students in Missouri who report hazing. The post Proposed House Bill would protect those calling for help in college hazing incidents appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri court sides with Planned Parenthood over Medicaid reimbursements
On Wednesday, a Missouri court ruled that the state must reimburse Planned Parenthood organizations after the state previously refused to pay for non-abortion health services for Medicaid customers.
mymoinfo.com
Ameren Missouri Public Hearing for Another Rate Increase
(Farmington) The Consumers Council of Missouri is an intervenor in a pending rate increase case from Ameren Missouri. Ameren is asking the Missouri Public Service Commission to approve a request to raise their rates by 11.64-percent, which would be spread evenly across all customer classes. This includes a proposed increase...
Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers worked an unusual crash scene Friday morning when a semi-truck hauling pigs overturned on a Miller County road. The post Truck hauling pigs overturns in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia teenager has been charged and arrested in relation to an October shooting in the 5400 block of Kelsey Drive near Indian Hills Park. Anthony Smith Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. No court date The post Teenager charged in October shooting near Indian Hills Park in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was accused of several crimes on Thursday morning after leading a Boone County Sheriff’s Deputy on a chase. Brian D. Murphy, 58, was charged with resisting arrest, driving while revoked and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boone County Jail. The post Columbia man charged with several felonies following chase through city appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a teenager following a chase and crash near the on-ramp heading on eastbound Interstate 70 on Thursday night. Police identified a vehicle near Business Loop 70 and Providence Road on Thursday night that was reported stolen, according to a CPD spokesman. Police tried to enact a traffic stop, but The post Police arrest youth following crash and chase near Providence Road and Interstate 70 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A woman who was convicted of unlawful use of a weapon was sentenced on Tuesday. Rachel M. Linder received a suspended sentenced of 30 days in jail and two years of supervised probation. A Boone County jury convicted her on Nov. 29. Linder’s attorney filed an appeal on Wednesday. Deputies arrested Linder on The post Woman convicted of pointing crossbow at children sentenced, files appeal appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Bond set for woman charged in relation to gas station shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A bond was set for a woman charged with assault in relation to a Dec. 19 shooting at a gas station in Columbia. Jasmine B. Bell, 26, is charged with first-degree assault. The Columbia Police Department said on Dec. 19 that it was looking for Terrance A. Johnson Jr., 27, on suspicion The post Bond set for woman charged in relation to gas station shooting in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
