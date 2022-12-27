Read full article on original website
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Zelenskiy: Russia Plans Protracted Drone Campaign to 'Exhaust' Ukraine
(Reuters) - Russia is planning a protracted campaign of attacks with Iranian drones to "exhaust" Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday. "We have information that Russia is planning a protracted attack using Shahed drones," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "It is probably banking on exhaustion. Exhausting our people, our anti-aircraft defences, our energy."
Britain to Proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as Terror Group - Telegraph
(Reuters) - Britain will officially declare Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which has arrested seven people with links to the United Kingdom over anti-government protests, as a terrorist group, the Telegraph reported on Monday, citing sources. The move, which will be announced within weeks, is supported by Britain's security minister, Tom Tugendhat,...
Five Killed in Attack Near Malian Capital
BAMAKO (Reuters) - Unidentified assailants killed five people in an attack on a civil defence post near the Malian capital Bamako late on Monday, a security ministry statement said on Tuesday. It did not say who was responsible for the attack, which occurred around 80 km (50 miles) from Bamako...
Paris Says Burkina Faso Requested Withdrawal of French Ambassador
PARIS (Reuters) - The French foreign ministry on Tuesday said it had received a letter from the Burkinabe authorities in December requesting the departure of Frances's ambassador from Burkina Faso - a move the ministry called "not standard practice." The Burkinabe government has declined to comment officially on reports it...
Car Bombs Kill at Least 10, Level Houses in Central Somalia
MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Two car bombs detonated by al Shabaab militants killed at least 10 people and flattened several houses in central Somalia's Hiraan region on Wednesday, a government-allied militia and a local elder said. Al Qaeda affiliate al Shabaab has been waging an insurgency against Somalia's government since 2007....
Egypt Private Sector Activity Continues to Shrink in December -PMI
CAIRO (Reuters) - Activity in Egypt's non-oil private sector contracted in December for the 25th straight month as inflation, a weaker currency and continued import controls dampened business, a survey showed on Wednesday. The S&P Global Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 47.2 in December from 45.4 in November,...
Factbox-What Do We Know About the Ukrainian New Year's Eve Attack on Russian Troops?
MAKIIVKA, Ukraine (Reuters) - A Ukrainian missile strike on Jan. 1 against a vocational school in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region of Ukraine housing mobilised Russian troops has become one of the bloodiest incidents of Russia's nearly year-long war in Ukraine. What do we know, and what do we not know,...
German Minister Reignites Coalition Row With Call to Review Nuclear Exit
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's transport minister called for an expert committee to examine whether the lifespan of the country's nuclear plants should be extended, reopening a row within Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition. Germany's rush to free itself from imported Russian fuels after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine spurred calls for the...
New Zealand Won't Require Chinese Arrivals to Show COVID-19 Test
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - The New Zealand government said on Wednesday it would not require travellers from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test, bucking a trend that has seen a number of nations implement such measures as cases surge in China. New Zealand's COVID-19 minister, Ayesha Verrall, said in a...
Russia Blames Its Soldiers' Mobile Phone Use for Deadly Missile Strike
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday blamed the illegal use of mobile phones by its soldiers for a deadly Ukrainian missile strike that it said killed 89 servicemen, raising the reported death toll significantly. Moscow previously said 63 Russian soldiers were killed in the weekend strike. The ministry's reaction...
Exclusive-Tokyo Gas Unit Nears $4.6 Billion Deal to Buy U.S. Natgas Producer -Sources
(Reuters) -A unit of Tokyo Gas Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy U.S. natural gas producer Rockcliff Energy from private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners for about $4.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. If consummated, the deal would be the latest move...
Russia's War on Ukraine Latest: Russian Anger Grows Over Deadly Strike
(Reuters) - Russian nationalists and some lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders they accuse of ignoring dangers as anger grew over the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes. DIPLOMACY. * Some protesters in Germany are calling on Berlin to reconsider its support...
China Pledges 'Final Victory' Over COVID as Outbreak Raises Global Alarm
BEIJING (Reuters) -Global health officials tried to determine the facts of China's raging COVID-19 outbreak and how to prevent a further spread as the Communist Party's mouthpiece newspaper on Wednesday rallied citizens for a "final victory" over the virus. China's axing of its stringent virus curbs last month has unleashed...
Leading WHO Advisers Call for 'Realistic' COVID Data From China at Key Meeting
LONDON (Reuters) - Leading scientists advising the World Health Organization said they wanted a "more realistic picture" about the COVID-19 situation from China's top experts at a key meeting on Tuesday as worries grow about the rapid spread of the virus. The WHO has invited Chinese scientists to a virtual...
Myanmar Junta Hits Out at Critics, Thanks Neighbours for Help
(Reuters) - Myanmar's junta chief on Wednesday lashed out at countries for intervening in his country's affairs while thanking others for "positively" cooperating, noting how it was working closely with neighbours such as China, India and Thailand. The Southeast Asian country has faced international isolation and Western-led sanctions since the...
Ex-Russia Politician Khasbulatov, Key Figure in 1993 Crisis, Dead at 80 -Agencies
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Former Russian parliamentary Chairman Ruslan Khasbulatov, a key figure in a 1993 power struggle that ended when tanks shelled the legislature, has died at the age of 80, Russian news agencies said on Tuesday. Khasbulatov, an academic from the southern republic of Chechnya, was elected chairman of...
Death Toll Rises to 19 From Prison Attack in Mexican Border Town
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An attack on a prison in the Mexican border town of Juarez left 19 dead and allowed a cartel kingpin to escape along with two dozen other prisoners, authorities said Monday. An armed group, traveling in armored vehicles, launched almost-simultaneous attacks on the prison and the municipal...
UK's Sunak Promises Long-Term Support to Ukraine After Drone Attacks
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has told Volodymyr Zelenskiy that the Ukrainian president can count on Britain for support over the long run following recent drone attacks, Sunak's office said on Tuesday. "The leaders discussed the abhorrent drone attacks on Ukraine in recent days," the spokesperson said...
Canada Grants Record Permanent Residency Permits in 2022
OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada set an immigration record last year by granting more than 437,000 foreigners permanent residency, the government said on Tuesday, as it ramps up immigration to fight a tight labor market. The government had set a target to welcome 431,645 new permanent residents in 2022, and the...
