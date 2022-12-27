ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nick Chubb celebrates his 27th birthday today

By Cory Kinnan
 4 days ago
Today is a very special day within the Cleveland Browns organization as today is the 27th birthday of running back Nick Chubb. What better way for him to celebrate this week than by trampling over the defense of the Washington Commanders?

Sitting third in the league in rushing, Chubb has a chance to jump Derrick Henry for second on the list as the Browns have two games to go. Chubb’s age is not showing as he continues to churn out 1,000-yard seasons like his youth from his time at the University of Georgia has hung around.

We wish Nick a happy birthday and to many more years of health and happiness!

