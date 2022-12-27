ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremont, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Edwin B. Blow, 73

BELMONT — Edwin Bruce Blow, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Edwin was born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 21, 1949, the son of the late Carlton and Eva (Provost) Blow.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Esther W. Smith, 93

MEREDITH — Esther W. Smith, 93, of Meredith, died peacefully Dec. 16, 2022. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Dec, 19, 1928, to the late Clev A. and Bessie (Presley) Willey. She was the youngest of eight children. Esther attended schools in the Boston area. Esther married Charles H. Smith, of...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Nicole Piscopo, 69

SANBORNTON — Nicole “Niki” St. Clair Piscopo, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on Dec. 22, at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband, James S. Piscopo; and three sons, Justin Piscopo, his wife Michelle Piscopo, Corey Piscopo, his wife Sage Stowell, James Austin Piscopo; a brother, Charlie St. Clair; a sister, Sandy Newman; nephew, Jamie Newman; and niece, Julia St. Clair.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Pamela A. Price, 63

GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Pamela Ann Price, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home Dec. 24, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Pamela was born on Jan. 23, 1959, to Claire Fell and the late Charles Fell Sr. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Billerica, Massachusetts, before meeting the love of her life, Richard Price, while visiting Alton Bay. Pamela and Richard built a beautiful life together, raising their three children in Gilmanton.
GILMANTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Charles A. Morrison, 89

SUNAPEE — Charles Allan Morrison, of Naples, Florida and Sunapee, New Hampshire (formerly of…
SUNAPEE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Robert Foreman, 75

WOLFEBORO — On Dec. 22, 2022, Robert Foreman, also known as "Bob" and "Roberto Rios," passed away in Wolfeboro, at the age of 75. Bob was born on March 13, 1947, in Concord, Massachusetts, to Charles and Gladys (Rockwell) Foreman. He is survived by his former wife, Emerita Foreman;...
WOLFEBORO, NH
WMUR.com

Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 81 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
CASTLETON, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Helen and Neil McSheffrey: Grateful for people who showed kindness after a fall at Market Basket

On Dec. 26, my husband Neil fell down while entering Market Basket in Tilton. According to my husband there were several people who gave of themselves unconditionally without a thought to what was going on in their lives. One gentleman, an off-duty firefighter from Tilton-Northfield, called 911, a woman checked to see if he was OK. The on-duty store manager got him a chair and gave him his jacket to keep him warm.
TILTON, NH
WMUR.com

4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season

MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, NH
Seacoast Current

Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
DOVER, NH

