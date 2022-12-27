Read full article on original website
Edwin B. Blow, 73
BELMONT — Edwin Bruce Blow, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Edwin was born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 21, 1949, the son of the late Carlton and Eva (Provost) Blow.
Esther W. Smith, 93
MEREDITH — Esther W. Smith, 93, of Meredith, died peacefully Dec. 16, 2022. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Dec, 19, 1928, to the late Clev A. and Bessie (Presley) Willey. She was the youngest of eight children. Esther attended schools in the Boston area. Esther married Charles H. Smith, of...
Nicole Piscopo, 69
SANBORNTON — Nicole “Niki” St. Clair Piscopo, beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away on Dec. 22, at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband, James S. Piscopo; and three sons, Justin Piscopo, his wife Michelle Piscopo, Corey Piscopo, his wife Sage Stowell, James Austin Piscopo; a brother, Charlie St. Clair; a sister, Sandy Newman; nephew, Jamie Newman; and niece, Julia St. Clair.
Pamela A. Price, 63
GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Pamela Ann Price, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home Dec. 24, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Pamela was born on Jan. 23, 1959, to Claire Fell and the late Charles Fell Sr. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Billerica, Massachusetts, before meeting the love of her life, Richard Price, while visiting Alton Bay. Pamela and Richard built a beautiful life together, raising their three children in Gilmanton.
Charles A. Morrison, 89
SUNAPEE — Charles Allan Morrison, of Naples, Florida and Sunapee, New Hampshire (formerly of…
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
Robert Foreman, 75
WOLFEBORO — On Dec. 22, 2022, Robert Foreman, also known as "Bob" and "Roberto Rios," passed away in Wolfeboro, at the age of 75. Bob was born on March 13, 1947, in Concord, Massachusetts, to Charles and Gladys (Rockwell) Foreman. He is survived by his former wife, Emerita Foreman;...
Officials saddened by death of ‘model inmate’ in Manchester – 10 days after release
OSSIPEE, NH — In October, she was feted by county officials and state Sen. Jeb Bradley as a model inmate at the Carroll County Jail. On Christmas Eve, she was found dead in a tent outside a homeless shelter in Manchester. Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield, was transferred...
Two homeless individuals found dead days apart in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are investigating the second death of a homeless person this week. Around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, police, fire and American Medical Response responded to the wooded area behind the DMV in Manchester. Police said the man was living in a tent in the woods...
Police: Newborn abandoned in a tent in New Hampshire ‘doing well’
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police say the newborn who was abandoned in a tent in Manchester, New Hampshire in the freezing cold is doing well. Officers say they found the baby boy in the woods after an hours-long search Monday. The child’s mother, 26-year-old Alexandra Eckersley, called 911 after giving...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in New Hampshire, Maine in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
VT woman charged after Dorset hit-and-run
A Manchester, Vermont woman is scheduled to appear in Bennington County Superior Court—Criminal Division in February after she allegedly backed into a truck and drove off.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 81 service calls from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday. Six people were arrested.
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
Helen and Neil McSheffrey: Grateful for people who showed kindness after a fall at Market Basket
On Dec. 26, my husband Neil fell down while entering Market Basket in Tilton. According to my husband there were several people who gave of themselves unconditionally without a thought to what was going on in their lives. One gentleman, an off-duty firefighter from Tilton-Northfield, called 911, a woman checked to see if he was OK. The on-duty store manager got him a chair and gave him his jacket to keep him warm.
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill
“I called into the emergency department — and I have some friends in there — and said I have a critter I have to see what we can do something about,” the hospital worker recalled. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill.
Family of woman accused of leaving newborn baby in woods calls situation 'heartbreaking'
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The family of a woman accused of giving birth in a wooded area of Manchester on Christmas night and abandoning the baby has released a statement calling the situation "heartbreaking" and saying the woman has experienced mental illness throughout her life. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, has pleaded...
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
