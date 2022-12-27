Ard Grup Bilisim Teknolojileri Signs Contract Worth 15.4 Mln Lira Plus VAT With Directorate General of State Supply Office

Read full article on original website
GT Biopharma Announces $6.5 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At Premium To Market
* GT BIOPHARMA, INC. ANNOUNCES $6.5 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT PREMIUM TO MARKET. * GT BIOPHARMA - COMBINED PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.00 PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK AND ASSOCIATED WARRANT IN A REGISTERED...
Maridive & Oil Services Nine-Month Consol Loss Narrows
* NINE-MONTH CONSOL NET LOSS AFTER TAX $29.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO. * NINE-MONTH CONSOL REVENUE $76.3 MILLION VERSUS $88.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Astrazeneca Says Calquence Approved In Japan For Adults
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - CALQUENCE JAPAN APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT-NAÏVE CLL. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR ADULTS WITH TREATMENT-NAÏVE CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKAEMIA. * ASTRAZENECA: CALQUENCE SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TIME PATIENTS LIVED WITHOUT DISEASE PROGRESSION OR DEATH VERSUS. CHEMOIMMUNOTHERAPY
Biomind Labs Announces Completion Of First Sublingual Psychedelic Formulation For Drug Candidate Bmnd08
* BIOMIND LABS ANNOUNCES THE COMPLETION OF THE FIRST SUBLINGUAL PSYCHEDELIC FORMULATION FOR ITS DRUG CANDIDATE BMND08 FOR DEPRESSION AND ANXIETY IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE
Radiopharm Theranostics Got U.S. FDA IND Approval For Its Αvβ6 Integrin (Rad301) Technology
* GOT U.S. FDA IND APPROVAL FOR ITS ΑVΒ6 INTEGRIN (RAD301) TECHNOLOGY
Silo Pharma Announces Positive Study Results Of Spu- 21 For Arthritis
* SILO PHARMA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE STUDY RESULTS OF SPU- 21 FOR ARTHRITIS. * SILO PHARMA INC - SPU-21 EFFECTIVE IN CONTROLLING ARTHRITIS PROGRESSION. * SILO PHARMA INC - SPU-21 DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE DATA IN ARTHRITIS SUPPRESSION USING SILO'S NOVEL JOINT HOMING PEPTIDE
Kintavar Closes $411,900 Flow Through Private Placement For Next Phase Of Exploration At Mitchi Copper Project – Sherlock Zone
* KINTAVAR CLOSES $411,900 FLOW THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPLORATION AT MITCHI COPPER PROJECT – SHERLOCK ZONE. * KINTAVAR EXPLORATION - CO WILL USE PROCEEDS OF OFFERING FOR ADVANCING EXPLORATION ON MITCHI PROJECT, SHERLOCK ZONE AND ON REGIONAL TARGETS
Vistagen Advances Intellectual Property Program To Expand Patent Protection For Ph94b To Include Treatment Of Adjustment Disorder
* VISTAGEN ADVANCES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PROGRAM TO EXPAND PATENT PROTECTION FOR PH94B TO INCLUDE TREATMENT OF ADJUSTMENT DISORDER
Oncoc4 Announces First Patient Dosed In Preserve-004
* ONCOC4 ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN PRESERVE-004, A PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ONC-392 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN PATIENTS WITH PLATINUM-RESISTANT OVARIAN CANCER
UPDATE 1-Instacart cuts internal valuation to $10 bln- The Information
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Grocery delivery start-up Instacart has cut its internal valuation to $10 billion, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the situation. The company, whose new valuation is 20% lower from $13 billion in October, has been cutting its valuation this year, beginning with...
Sam Bankman-Fried denies moving funds out of crypto wallets following reports Alameda transferred tokens
Sam Bankman-Fried denied moving funds out of wallets associated with Alameda Research. "None of these are me. I'm not and couldn't be moving any of those funds; I don't have access to them anymore." Cointelegraph said wallets associated with Alameda transferred funds just days after he was released on a...
Nigeria's naira hits record low on official market - Refinitiv data
ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria's naira hit a record low of 460.20 to the dollar on the official market on Wednesday, down from its opening position of 454.98 naira, as trading resumed after the Christmas holiday, Refinitiv data showed. The currency has fallen to successive lows across both the official and...
EMERGING MARKETS-Hong Kong shares jump, broader EM under pressure
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares touched four-month highs on Wednesday after the city said it would scrap most of its stringent COVID-19 curbs, although the mood across emerging markets was tempered by higher Treasury yields and worries over a ban on Russian oil exports. With just two more...
B2Gold Reports Two Fatalities From Off-Site Incident In Mali
* B2GOLD REPORTS TWO FATALITIES FROM OFF-SITE INCIDENT IN MALI. * B2GOLD CORP - TWO B2GOLD EMPLOYEES HAVE PASSED AWAY AS A RESULT OF INJURIES SUSTAINED IN AN OFF-SITE ROBBERY INCIDENT IN MALI EARLIER TODAY. * B2GOLD CORP - MINING AND PROCESSING ACTIVITIES AT FEKOLA MINE REMAIN UNAFFECTED.
LIVE MARKETS-Non-alignment comes in from the cold
Main U.S. indexes red: Nasdaq hit hardest, down ~0.8%. Comm svcs weakest S&P 500 sector; energy sole gainer. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. NON-ALIGNMENT COMES IN FROM THE COLD (1023 EST/1523 GMT)
Manganese exploration company Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) earns 75% interest in the Carawine JV
Black Canyon has earned 75% interest in the Carawine Joint Venture after the Company satisfied the commitment of AU $4 million expenditure. Black Canyon has made significant progress over the Joint Venture portfolio, specifically at Flanagan Bore. Manganese mineralisation was identified across the other joint venture project areas through regional...
Do you need to declare crypto investments to ATO?
Bitcoin and altcoin trading is permitted in Australia, with investors required to keep a record of all transactions. Crypto assets attract capital gains tax. However, the ATO allows disregarding capital gains in personal use cases. Disposal of a crypto asset also includes conversion to fiat currency, and gifting or donating...
Gold sees best quarter since mid-2020 in a Fed-driven year
(Reuters) - Gold prices were set to wrap up their best quarter since June 2020 on investor expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow its interest rate hikes after its fast-paced hiking cycle kept bullion gains in check. Bullion is only down about 0.7% so far in 2022, and has...
Why are Farm Pride’s (ASX:FRM) shares falling on Thursday?
Farm Pride has shared the finalised terms of the capital raise of AU$5.27 million. The company intends to raise approximately AU$1.77 million by non-renounceable entitlement offer. The company plans to raise AU$3.5 million through placement. Shares of Farm Pride Foods Limited (ASX:FRM) dropped by 4% on Thursday (29 December 2022)...
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven slump
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about...
