Edwin B. Blow, 73
BELMONT — Edwin Bruce Blow, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Edwin was born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 21, 1949, the son of the late Carlton and Eva (Provost) Blow.
Dorothy A. Casey, 84
MEREDITH — Dorothy A. Casey, 84, of Meredith, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, with all of her beloved children by her side, at Concord Hospital – Laconia following a brief illness. She was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late George A. Gardner...
Pamela A. Price, 63
GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Pamela Ann Price, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home Dec. 24, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Pamela was born on Jan. 23, 1959, to Claire Fell and the late Charles Fell Sr. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Billerica, Massachusetts, before meeting the love of her life, Richard Price, while visiting Alton Bay. Pamela and Richard built a beautiful life together, raising their three children in Gilmanton.
Robert Foreman, 75
WOLFEBORO — On Dec. 22, 2022, Robert Foreman, also known as "Bob" and "Roberto Rios," passed away in Wolfeboro, at the age of 75. Bob was born on March 13, 1947, in Concord, Massachusetts, to Charles and Gladys (Rockwell) Foreman. He is survived by his former wife, Emerita Foreman;...
Charles A. Morrison, 89
SUNAPEE — Charles Allan Morrison, of Naples, Florida and Sunapee, New Hampshire (formerly of…
Jane Harper, 88
MEREDITH — Jane Harper, 88, of Meredith, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022, at the Meredith Bay Colony Club assisted living facility. She was born on Oct. 13, 1934, and resided in Holliston, Massachusetts, for most of her life. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Harper.
Eckersley family issues statement after woman charged following birth in woods in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The family of Red Sox Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley says they’re “utterly devastated” after his adopted daughter was charged with giving birth in the woods in New Hampshire and misleading officers who responded about where the infant was. In a statement, the...
34 Best Lake Sunapee Restaurants Compared
Lake Sunapee is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, and it’s no surprise that the area is home to a variety of excellent restaurants. In this article, we’ll highlight the top 15 restaurants in Lake Sunapee, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining options. 1. The...
Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop
BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
Helen and Neil McSheffrey: Grateful for people who showed kindness after a fall at Market Basket
On Dec. 26, my husband Neil fell down while entering Market Basket in Tilton. According to my husband there were several people who gave of themselves unconditionally without a thought to what was going on in their lives. One gentleman, an off-duty firefighter from Tilton-Northfield, called 911, a woman checked to see if he was OK. The on-duty store manager got him a chair and gave him his jacket to keep him warm.
Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
Making music, making art
MEREDITH — Well-rounded artists are interested in things far beyond their chosen talent. If an artist works with oil paint, they may also try sculpture, or a pottery maker may also explore print making, for example. Unless the artist has a great singing voice and an ability to play an instrument, they may shy away from performing as a musician.
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in New Hampshire, Maine in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
A Laconia legend: Milo Pike
LACONIA — It’s a long journey to cover the road traveled by Milo Pike, now age 92, founder and chief executive officer of Pike Industries. Over the course of 40 years, the Laconia native who loved baseball and hard work turned a local paving business consisting of 12 men, two trucks and a wheelbarrow into a multimillion-dollar company with 1,400 employees that was eventually purchased by a corporation in Ireland and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill
“I called into the emergency department — and I have some friends in there — and said I have a critter I have to see what we can do something about,” the hospital worker recalled. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘A Christmas miracle’: Brattleboro Memorial Hospital staff rescue owl stuck in car grill.
Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
Mr. 576: Laconia's Josh Brooks completes hiking feat known as 'The Grid'
LACONIA — Sometime in 2020, a change happened inside Josh Brooks, a physical therapist who had taken up hiking as a weekend hobby. He had, at that point, completed the list of 48, 4,000-foot peaks in New Hampshire. He’s not sure exactly when it happened, but it did, and he emerged as a changed person, one fixated on a goal known as “The Grid,” a challenge far more daunting than hiking all 48 of the state’s highest mountains.
Person plunges through ice in Amherst, NH
Rescue crews pulled a person from frigid waters after they plunged through ice in Amherst, New Hampshire Monday night. According to Amherst Fire Rescue, the person was able to be quickly hauled out of Honey Pot Pond after they fell through the ice. Despite frigid temperatures throughout the New England...
More Details (and Questions) About the Return of Ames Department Stores to New England
Like many native New Englanders, I got both excited and nostalgic when I heard that the beloved Ames department store chain was coming back. Then, like any New Englander, I grew cynical. Why?. Why, after two decades away, at a time of economic uncertainty, flourishing online delivery options, and a...
