Andover, NH

laconiadailysun.com

Edwin B. Blow, 73

BELMONT — Edwin Bruce Blow, 73, of Belmont, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Edwin was born in Burlington, Vermont, on June 21, 1949, the son of the late Carlton and Eva (Provost) Blow.
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Dorothy A. Casey, 84

MEREDITH — Dorothy A. Casey, 84, of Meredith, passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, with all of her beloved children by her side, at Concord Hospital – Laconia following a brief illness. She was born on Feb. 1, 1938, in Lowell, Massachusetts, to the late George A. Gardner...
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Pamela A. Price, 63

GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Pamela Ann Price, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home Dec. 24, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. Pamela was born on Jan. 23, 1959, to Claire Fell and the late Charles Fell Sr. She spent her childhood and teenage years in Billerica, Massachusetts, before meeting the love of her life, Richard Price, while visiting Alton Bay. Pamela and Richard built a beautiful life together, raising their three children in Gilmanton.
GILMANTON, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Robert Foreman, 75

WOLFEBORO — On Dec. 22, 2022, Robert Foreman, also known as "Bob" and "Roberto Rios," passed away in Wolfeboro, at the age of 75. Bob was born on March 13, 1947, in Concord, Massachusetts, to Charles and Gladys (Rockwell) Foreman. He is survived by his former wife, Emerita Foreman;...
WOLFEBORO, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Charles A. Morrison, 89

SUNAPEE — Charles Allan Morrison, of Naples, Florida and Sunapee, New Hampshire (formerly of…
SUNAPEE, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Jane Harper, 88

MEREDITH — Jane Harper, 88, of Meredith, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2022, at the Meredith Bay Colony Club assisted living facility. She was born on Oct. 13, 1934, and resided in Holliston, Massachusetts, for most of her life. She was the wife of the late Charles L. Harper.
MEREDITH, NH
travelyouman.com

34 Best Lake Sunapee Restaurants Compared

Lake Sunapee is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, and it’s no surprise that the area is home to a variety of excellent restaurants. In this article, we’ll highlight the top 15 restaurants in Lake Sunapee, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining options. 1. The...
SUNAPEE, NH
Deerfield Valley News

Retreat Farm buys Grafton cheese shop

BRATTLEBORO - On Monday, December 12, Retreat Farm purchased the former Grafton Village Cheese Company building from the Windham Foundation, bringing the community closer to transforming the 34,000-square-foot building into a regional food center, offering a vibrant marketplace for local producers, and complementing Retreat Farm’s land-based programming. The acquisition...
GRAFTON, VT
laconiadailysun.com

Helen and Neil McSheffrey: Grateful for people who showed kindness after a fall at Market Basket

On Dec. 26, my husband Neil fell down while entering Market Basket in Tilton. According to my husband there were several people who gave of themselves unconditionally without a thought to what was going on in their lives. One gentleman, an off-duty firefighter from Tilton-Northfield, called 911, a woman checked to see if he was OK. The on-duty store manager got him a chair and gave him his jacket to keep him warm.
TILTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Can You Identify the Animal That Left These Tracks in Dover, NH?

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It was equal parts investigation fun and absolute sarcasm in The (un)Official City of Dover, NH Facebook Group over the weekend, while everyone tried identifying a mysterious animal.
DOVER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Making music, making art

MEREDITH — Well-rounded artists are interested in things far beyond their chosen talent. If an artist works with oil paint, they may also try sculpture, or a pottery maker may also explore print making, for example. Unless the artist has a great singing voice and an ability to play an instrument, they may shy away from performing as a musician.
MEREDITH, NH
laconiadailysun.com

A Laconia legend: Milo Pike

LACONIA — It’s a long journey to cover the road traveled by Milo Pike, now age 92, founder and chief executive officer of Pike Industries. Over the course of 40 years, the Laconia native who loved baseball and hard work turned a local paving business consisting of 12 men, two trucks and a wheelbarrow into a multimillion-dollar company with 1,400 employees that was eventually purchased by a corporation in Ireland and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
LACONIA, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
HOOKSETT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Mr. 576: Laconia's Josh Brooks completes hiking feat known as 'The Grid'

LACONIA — Sometime in 2020, a change happened inside Josh Brooks, a physical therapist who had taken up hiking as a weekend hobby. He had, at that point, completed the list of 48, 4,000-foot peaks in New Hampshire. He’s not sure exactly when it happened, but it did, and he emerged as a changed person, one fixated on a goal known as “The Grid,” a challenge far more daunting than hiking all 48 of the state’s highest mountains.
LACONIA, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Person plunges through ice in Amherst, NH

Rescue crews pulled a person from frigid waters after they plunged through ice in Amherst, New Hampshire Monday night. According to Amherst Fire Rescue, the person was able to be quickly hauled out of Honey Pot Pond after they fell through the ice. Despite frigid temperatures throughout the New England...
AMHERST, NH

