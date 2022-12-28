Man accused of abducting child, prompting Amber Alert, charged with shooting woman in Bowleys Quarters

Man accused of abducting child, prompting Amber Alert, charged with shooting woman in Bowleys Quarte 00:34

BALTIMORE - The man accused of abducting a 1-year-old child, prompting an Amber Alert , has been arrested after shooting a woman and stealing her car in Bowleys Quarter.

Baltimore County police charged 31-year-old Dariel Williams with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, motor vehicle theft and a gun violation.

He is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

On Sunday night, police said a woman was seriously injured when she was shot around 11 p.m. in the unit block of Joggins Court. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Soon after, Williams was sought after 1-year-old Damarie Williams was taken in a 2019 Kia Optima, Baltimore County Police confirmed.

The child was located unharmed.