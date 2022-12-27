ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

James H. Peters

James H. Peters, age 82, of Perry, passed away Sunday December 25, 2022 at the LeRoy Village Green where he had been residing. He was born in Franklinville, NY on March 26, 1940 a son to the late Ralph B. and Florence M. (Beach) Peters. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by a son: Jerry Peters who passed away in 2021.
PERRY, NY
G. Shirley Brei

Shirley Brei came to the end of her journey here on earth this day of December 24. 2022 at the age of 83. She was born in Attica, NY to Robert and Gladys Kirby, raised in Attica and graduated from Batavia Notre Dame High School and Mercy School of Nursing in Buffalo, NY. She started her career as a Registered Nurse at Roswell Cancer Institute in Buffalo and after marrying and moving to Rochester, she held nursing positions at Genesee Hospital, Brockport’s Lakeside Memorial Hospital, and the Fairport Baptist Home, along with several private duty assignments. She ended her career as a full-time nurse in the Apheresis Unit of the American Red Cross.
FAIRPORT, NY
Rudolph A. Bosse, Sr.

Celebration of life for 89 year old proud Army veteran, Rudolph A. Bosse, Sr., who passed away peacefully on December 26, 2022. Rudy is predeceased by many brothers and sister. Rudy lived an active life with his family and was hard working. He enjoyed family, farming, hunting, baseball, bowling swimming,...
CORFU, NY
Mr. Roger P. Martin

Batavia - Roger P. Martin, age 95, passed away on December 26, 2022. He was the son of the late George E. and Blanche Patterson Martin. He served in the United States Navy during World War II. He is predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Nancy D. Martin. Roger...
BATAVIA, NY
Batavia pulls away from Le Roy in Lions Tournament finale

Once Batavia was able to slow down Merritt Holly, Jr. in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils were able to pull away from the Oatkan Knights in the large school championship game of Lions Club Pete Arras Memorial Tournament at GCC on Thursday night. Holly led the tournament in scoring after posting 28 points against Batavia, though he was held to just two field goals in the final quarter.
BATAVIA, NY
Notre Dame knocks off Oakfield-Alabama in Lions Tournament

Down 42-35 after three quarters, the deficit put the fight back in the Irish, spurring Notre Dame to a 29-point fourth quarter and a 64-55 win over Oakfield-Alabama in the small schools championship game of the Lions Pete Arras Memorial Basketball Tournament at GCC on Thursday night. Scoring for Notre Dame: Jay Antinore, 19 points Hayden Groff, 15 points Jimmy Fanara, 13 points For the Hornets: 
OAKFIELD, NY
Tow truck operators: The unsung heroes of clearing traffic and getting travelers back on the road

Tow truck operators don't get a lot of media attention.  They show up at an accident scene and might get in a few news photos as they hook up disabled vehicles to haul away, but they never get credit for helping to clear the roadway so traffic can flow again. During Winter Storm Elliott, the county's tow truck operators were as essential as anybody else in getting people back on the road, and for saving stranded motorists.
BATAVIA, NY

