Shirley Brei came to the end of her journey here on earth this day of December 24. 2022 at the age of 83. She was born in Attica, NY to Robert and Gladys Kirby, raised in Attica and graduated from Batavia Notre Dame High School and Mercy School of Nursing in Buffalo, NY. She started her career as a Registered Nurse at Roswell Cancer Institute in Buffalo and after marrying and moving to Rochester, she held nursing positions at Genesee Hospital, Brockport’s Lakeside Memorial Hospital, and the Fairport Baptist Home, along with several private duty assignments. She ended her career as a full-time nurse in the Apheresis Unit of the American Red Cross.

