Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Light Show With Over 200 Drones Tomorrow In Lake Charles, Louisiana
SWLA has never seen anything like this before; this first of a kind event will be held tomorrow and we have all the details. The newly opened Horeshoe Casino will host this amazing light show tomorrow over the lake. For more details on when Gordon Ramsay will open his new steakhouse in the Horseshow, click here.
klax-tv.com
Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2022. Micheal John Reed, 63, Ville Plate: Sexual battery (3 charges). Gerald Todd Thierry, 54, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $1,000. Isaias Eriah Lebaron, 37, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer. Kelly...
Kenny Wayne Shepherd Rocking Lake Charles, Louisiana In February
Shreveport, Louisiana's favorite son, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, will be performing in Lake Charles in February. Kenny Wayne Brobst was born on June 12, 1977 in Shreveport. Shepherd got his first guitar at the age of three and the rest is as they say history. He was signed to a major record deal at the age of 13. Kenny is completely self-taught and doesn't read music. He took is stepfather's last name, Shepherd, as his stage name.
What to do if the city or parish wants to demolish your home
In the aftermath of Hurricanes Laura, tens of thousands of homes had devastating damage. A significant number were left uninhabitable due to the level of damage, leaving Lake Charles, and much of Calcasieu Parish, with a sea of blue roofs. Roughly half the housing stock in the parish was damaged...
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
KPLC TV
KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
The City Of Lake Charles Eases Alcohol Laws For New Year’s Day
New Year's Day is on a Sunday this year which is usually governed by local ordinances preventing the sale of hard liquor within city limits. On a normal Sunday in Lake Charles city limits you could only buy beer and wine with a low alcohol content, but that's not so this Sunday.
Lake Charles American Press
Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever
Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
Have Trash Pickup Times Changed For Lake Charles And Calcasieu Residents For New Years’ Holiday?
We just finished the Christmas holiday and now it's on to the New Years' holiday. Most folks will be off starting on Friday for a holiday and will be off through Monday and return back to work on Tuesday. The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has announced that their offices will...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles makes exceptions to Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - City officials are making exceptions to Lake Charles’s Sunday alcohol sales ordinance for New Year’s Day. The City Council voted earlier this month to allow retail permit holders to sell alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day until 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022
Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
KPLC TV
Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November. Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended...
Rayne Police: Suspects broke into Post Office mail drop box
The Rayne Police Department (RPD) is searching for suspects who broke into a mail drop box at the Rayne Post Office multiple times this month.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’
Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states. The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss...
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30
National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
Lake Charles American Press
Top Stories of 2022 — 2: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Mill Street
“This is very disturbing, very disturbing,” Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. repeated before briefing the American Press on the March 20 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. Fondel didn’t share much about the incident. He couldn’t. The investigation was ongoing. He needed the media to get out the word, call the LCPD with any information.
Are Your Kids Bored? New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Week
If you're looking for something to do with your family and friends this week, we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
Things To Do This Christmas Weekend In Lake Charles Dec 23-25
It's Christmas Weekend and there are a lot of things to know and do this weekend. Just because it's Christmas weekend doesn't mean there are not things in the area to go out and see and do. Plus, there are some things you need to know during this holiday weekend....
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0