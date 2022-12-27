ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Receives $150M for new bridge in Lake Charles

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today announced Louisiana is receiving $150 million from Cassidy’s infrastructure law to go towards the replacing the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles. The I-10 bridge is one of nine projects announced to receive money this year from the FY 22 MEGA Grant Awards. Louisiana received the third highest award in the nation. Louisiana is also eligible for INFRA and RAISE grants from the infrastructure bill and MEGA grants will continue to be announced for the next four years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 29, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 29, 2022. Micheal John Reed, 63, Ville Plate: Sexual battery (3 charges). Gerald Todd Thierry, 54, Lake Charles: Contractor fraud under $1,000. Isaias Eriah Lebaron, 37, Sulphur: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; resisting an officer. Kelly...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Rocking Lake Charles, Louisiana In February

Shreveport, Louisiana's favorite son, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, will be performing in Lake Charles in February. Kenny Wayne Brobst was born on June 12, 1977 in Shreveport. Shepherd got his first guitar at the age of three and the rest is as they say history. He was signed to a major record deal at the age of 13. Kenny is completely self-taught and doesn't read music. He took is stepfather's last name, Shepherd, as his stage name.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

KPLC news anchor and husband welcome baby girl

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s a brand new edition to the KPLC family. The assistant news director and anchor Jillian Corder and her husband Brady Renard have welcomed a beautiful baby girl. Katherine Elizabeth Renard was born at 2:37 a.m., weighing over 8 pounds and measuring 20 1/2...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Pat’s of Henderson: Hurricane rebuild has allowed landmark Lake Charles restaurant to re-emerge better than ever

Most Lake Area residents know Pat’s of Henderson is one of the area’s iconic go-to restaurants for special occasions, including date night. Whether it’s the food, the hospitality or the atmosphere that keeps regulars going back for more is hard to say. The three are blended as inextricably and as necessarily as the Cajun Holy Trinity.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Heavy Rains, Severe Weather For Louisiana’s Last Week of 2022

Louisiana cities such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Alexandria could be under the gun for a marginal threat of severe weather and a risk of excessive rainfall as the year 2022 comes to a close. Forecasters with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lake Charles Louisiana are saying rainfall amounts in excess of one inch will be common across Southwest Louisiana in particular beginning Thursday and lasting through New Year's Eve.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Celebration of life announced for Aiden Shotwell

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Westlake teen who died after being struck by a police unit along Westwood Rd. in November. Aiden Christoper Shotwell, 14, passed away in a local hospital on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Shotwell was raised in LeBleu Settlement and attended...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu among 11 parishes USDA designates as ‘Disaster Areas’

Baton Rouge, LA (KPLC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be providing emergency loans for farmers in 11 primary Louisiana parishes, including Calcasieu Parish, as well as 30 additional contiguous parishes and counties in neighboring states. The aid is for farmers who suffered a total crop loss...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30

National Weather Service Issues Severe Thunderstorm Warning Until 2:45 am December 30. Lake Charles, Louisiana – At 2:10 am on Friday, December 30, 2022, the National Weather Service in Lake Charles issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas including South central Beauregard Parish, Western Calcasieu Parish, Southwestern Newton County, and Orange County.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Top Stories of 2022 — 2: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Mill Street

“This is very disturbing, very disturbing,” Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. repeated before briefing the American Press on the March 20 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. Fondel didn’t share much about the incident. He couldn’t. The investigation was ongoing. He needed the media to get out the word, call the LCPD with any information.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy