Tampa, FL

The Spun

Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team

Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes bold promise for his next retirement after 2022 U-turn

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not thinking about retirement right now, but when he does, don’t expect him to change his mind again. To recall, Brady made headlines during the 2022 offseason when he announced his retirement only to retract it 40 days later and return. With that said, the next time he decides to retire, the Buccaneers star promised it will really be the last one and there’s no going back.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Rob Gronkowski clears up NFL return rumors

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski sparked speculation about a potential NFL return last week, tweeting: “I’m kinda bored.”. It turns out that was just a promotional stunt for a partnership with FanDuel, but Gronkowski further cleared the air about a potential NFL return in an interview on Monday.
ClutchPoints

Patriots dealt tough injury news ahead of big matchup vs. Dolphins

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots learned Wednesday morning that their Week 17 opponent for Sunday’s pivotal game will be without their starting quarterback due to a concussion. They might face a pair of similar blows themselves. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a...
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.

