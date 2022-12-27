Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not thinking about retirement right now, but when he does, don’t expect him to change his mind again. To recall, Brady made headlines during the 2022 offseason when he announced his retirement only to retract it 40 days later and return. With that said, the next time he decides to retire, the Buccaneers star promised it will really be the last one and there’s no going back.

