Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven lawLive Action NewsLargo, FL
After a video shows him dragging a woman into jail, a Tampa officer was fired.MikeTampa, FL
Teacher arrested after telling her students to cut themselves to rid their bodies of demons.Rooted ExpeditionsSaint Petersburg, FL
St Petersburg’s Iconic Munch’s Restaurant is ClosingMadocSaint Petersburg, FL
What is This? The City of Tampa Flag.Modern GlobeTampa, FL
Tom Brady Getting 'Connected' To 1 NFL Team
Tom Brady is currently playing on the final year of his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 45-year-old quarterback elects to suit up for another season in 2023, he very well could be on his way to a new NFL landing spot. On Wednesday, NFL insider Benjamin Allbright...
atozsports.com
Buccaneers fans receive the news they’ve been waiting for all year
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans received the news they’ve been waiting for all season. The Bucs have officially opened the practice window for center Ryan Jensen according to a release from the team. Jensen hasn’t played this season after suffering a knee injury during training camp. The...
Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady After Derek Carr News
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the season might have an impact on Tom Brady. Las Vegas is reportedly considering moving on from Carr this offseason, meaning the team will be looking for a new quarterback. Brady, who is set to be a free agent, spent a significant chunk of his career working under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels in New England.
Buccaneers QB Tom Brady makes bold promise for his next retirement after 2022 U-turn
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is not thinking about retirement right now, but when he does, don’t expect him to change his mind again. To recall, Brady made headlines during the 2022 offseason when he announced his retirement only to retract it 40 days later and return. With that said, the next time he decides to retire, the Buccaneers star promised it will really be the last one and there’s no going back.
Carolina Panthers: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Buccaneers
The Carolina Panthers Week 17 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a 6-9 team vs. a 7-8 team. Yet somehow, it is a crucial NFC South matchup with major playoff ramifications. With that as the backdrop for Panthers-Buccaneers, let’s make some bold Week 17 Panthers predictions. The Panthers’...
Colin Cowherd Says This Could Be the Perfect Team for Tom Brady Next Year
Colin Cowherd explains what he thinks is the best destination for Tom Brady in 2023 should he not retire from the NFL, and the obvious option of the San Francisco 49ers isn’t available.
thecomeback.com
Rob Gronkowski clears up NFL return rumors
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski sparked speculation about a potential NFL return last week, tweeting: “I’m kinda bored.”. It turns out that was just a promotional stunt for a partnership with FanDuel, but Gronkowski further cleared the air about a potential NFL return in an interview on Monday.
Patriots dealt tough injury news ahead of big matchup vs. Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots learned Wednesday morning that their Week 17 opponent for Sunday’s pivotal game will be without their starting quarterback due to a concussion. They might face a pair of similar blows themselves. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a...
Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
