Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
Snacks to Avoid at Disneyland Resort in California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.
Tasty Things to Eat at Downtown Disney California!Tiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, dating another young model, 23, four months after split from Camila Morrone
LOTHARIO actor Leonardo DiCaprio has hooked up with another young model. The 48-year-old Oscar-winner — famed for never dating a woman over the age of 25 — has been seen out with Victoria Lamas, 23. His latest squeeze was born in 1999, two years after Leo’s box office...
Gigi Hadid Reportedly ‘Doesn’t Have the Energy' for Leonardo DiCaprio
Things aren't looking so good for Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio's supposed romance. After DiCaprio was spotted with 23-year-old model Victoria Lamas, reports suggest things have simmered down between the 48-year-old actor and 27-year-old supermodel. In late December, a source told Page Six that DiCaprio and Hadid “like each other very much, but neither one wants anything serious right now.” The source added, “Gigi’s priority is her daughter.”
Leonardo DiCaprio's Rumored New Flame Actress Victoria Lamas, 23, 'Smitten' With Oscar-Winner, Her Famous Father Spills
The famous father of Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored new flame, actress Victoria Lamas, revealed the advice he gave his "smitten" daughter after the duo sparked romance rumors.RadarOnline.com has learned that Lamas "likes" the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star "very much," according to Falcon Crest alum Lorenzo Lamas, who said he believed they met for the first time in November, adding, "I'm not sure of the circumstances."Lorenzo, 64, said Victoria had nothing but great things to say about the Oscar-winning performer during a Christmas Eve phone call following the pair's outing in Los Angeles. They were seen leaving The Birds...
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule
A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
What Meghan & Harry DON’T Want You To Know: Secret LAPD Files Reveal They PLANTED STORIES In Media ‘In Bid To Slam Queen Elizabeth’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle whined about photographers flying over their sprawling California mansion in the final drop of their Netflix documentary series — but what the outspoken royal renegades failed to disclose was that they leaked their own whereabouts to the tabloid media too!RadarOnline.com has exclusively obtained a Freedom of Information request filed with the Los Angeles Police Department in which a loyal reporter outed a spin doctor for the Sussexes as being a source of information.The spokesperson was later credited in the planted published report as a so-called “friend.”The royal scribe, Tom Sykes from The Daily Beast, sought...
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Insanely Elaborate Holiday Lights Outside Her $36M LA Home: Video
Kylie Jenner‘s home is lighting up the Los Angeles sky with thousands of twinkling lights, a new TikTok video (seen below) by Celebrity Front Yards has revealed. The video shows the lights by driving past the front of the 25-year-old makeup mogul’s $36 million Holmby Hills mansion. Strands of lights covered nearly every surface possible of her house aside from the ground, with lights wrapped around trees and bushes, and cascading down security walls. Strands also hung from her roof like shimmering icicles.
Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds
Well this is simply shahking news. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City future inmate Jen Shah has had a very bad, no good year. She started out strong but it looks like she’s going to possibly end in a tiny room with no view. The Bravolebrity was detained in March 2021 on suspicion of defrauding […] The post Counterfeit Bags And Jewelry Found At Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City Star Jen Shah’s Home When Raided By Feds appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kirstie Alley Left Behind $40 Million Fortune & Massive Real Estate Portfolio Following Her Death At 71
Kirstie Alley enjoyed the fruits of her labor following a successful career in the limelight, leaving behind a $40 million fortune and massive real estate portfolio, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Alley had several starring roles that afforded her a luxurious lifestyle, including on Cheers and the Look Who's Talking franchise.She also became a regular fixture on reality TV, making appearances on Kirstie Alley's Big Life, Celebrity Big Brother, Dancing With the Stars, and The Masked Singer.In addition to her significant net worth, she had a sprawling home in Wichita, Kansas. Plus, Alley dished about building her dream farmhouse on two acres...
Rumored Couple Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted In West Hollywood Together
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris are the latest A-listers to have dating rumors swirling about them.
Kim Kardashian Starts Building Dream Desert Home On $6.3 Million Plot Of Land She Was Awarded In Kanye West Divorce
Kim Kardashian has started the process required to build her dream home on the $6.3 million land in La Quinta that she acquired in her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. RadarOnline.com has learned the Skims founder filed a new permit requesting to break ground after her original permit expired.The city previously requested revisions to her initial plan to ensure they meet fire safety and pool codes, leaving Kardashian to start back at square one in order to get the construction approval for her 41,817-acre land.Kardashian's original design showed a spaceship-shaped mansion with two elevators, a movie theater, an indoor sauna,...
Steph Curry Upgrades to $30M Bay Area Mansion
According to new reports, Steph Curry substantially upgraded his living situation — and actually made money doing it. In December 2020, Curry purchased a 17,761-square-foot home on 1.7 acres of land in Atherton, California — the United States’ most expensive zip code — for $30 million.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
musictimes.com
Kanye West NOT MIssing: Location Still Unknown But THIS Is The Reason He's MIA
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband has reportedly been playing a cat and mouse game for the past several weeks over a lawsuit, according to his business manager, as revealed by TMZ. According to The Sun, Thomas St. John is displeased that he can't serve the "All of the Lights" hitmaker with the court documents and is suing the musician for $4.5 million.
Lauren Sanchez Wears Tight Black Mini On Date Night With Jeff Bezos As They Hold Hands: Photos
Lauren Sanchez, 52, looked incredible in an eye-catching black mini dress, in photos taken during a recent outing with Jeff Bezos. The dark-haired beauty also wore a long black coat and heels as she and her 58-year-old billionaire boyfriend visited Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles for a special date night. She had her long hair down and showed off red nails as she accessorized with a necklace and earrings.
Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet
Singer Michael Jackson owned lots of cars, but this one is the one he owned the longest. The post Singer Michael Jackson Owned This Car Longer Than Any in His Fleet appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
In Netflix's "Harry & Meghan," Meghan described Nottingham Cottage as "so small" and said Harry often bumped his head on the low ceilings.
Brad Pitt’s new castle and the wildest California real estate deals of 2022
The year saw some very unusual listings across the Bay Area and California that caught our eye.
Betty White’s Cherished $10.6 Million Brentwood Home Has Been Demolished, Former Assistant Announces
Betty White's beloved home in Brentwood was demolished after it sold for more than $10.6 million in the months after she died.
