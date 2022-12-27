ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Popular Tampa Food Truck Is Finally Getting Brick And Mortar Location

If you’ve been to any St. Pete or Tampa Bay area brewery recently then you’ve probably seen or smelled the deliciousness of Shiso Crispy food truck. After three years of building three different food trucks, Shiso Crispy is finally going to have a brick and mortar location. Owner Ronicca Whaley was super pumped to share the exciting news on her social media.
TAMPA, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The 06 Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants to Relish a Delectable Meal

Tampa has some fascinating offerings with stunning landscapes, sandy beaches, and a host of fine dining & entertainment options. Best Downtown Tampa Restaurants: If you’re looking to indulge yourself in the best delicacies that Tampa has to offer, head Downtown. There has been a flurry of new restaurants & eateries, which make this place a foodie’s paradise.
TAMPA, FL
stpeterising.com

Here are the biggest real estate development stories on St. Pete Rising of 2022

2022 was another banner year for real estate development news in downtown St. Petersburg. Projects big and small moved through the development pipeline and continued to transform St. Pete’s urban neighborhoods. Here are the top real estate development stories from 2022 broken down into three categories by project stage: Ground Breakings, Proposals, and Nearing Completion.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
ABC Action News

Things to do in Tampa Bay on New Year's Eve weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this New Year's Eve weekend (December 30-January 1), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: Tropicana Field at 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg. Cost: $35+ for adults | $20+ for children ages 3-17 (ages...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

9 New Things To Look Forward To In Tampa In 2023

It’s time to close the chapter to 2022 and look forward to the next year. Luckily for us in Tampa, there’s a lot to be excited about in 2023. Be on the look out for these new businesses and experiences in Tampa Bay next year. Champa Bay seems...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

7 Great Places To Eat Near Amalie Arena

Heading to a Lightning game this season or going to see a show at Amalie Arena? Here are 7 great places to eat that’s near Amalie Arena. All of these locations are within walking distance, but if you don’t feel like walking, hop on the TECO street car or use an electric scooter. Whether you’re in the mood for some bar bites, or want to sit down and have a nice dinner, here are our recommendations. Depending on the event, you may want to get to these places a little earlier (around 5p) or make a reservation to secure your spot!
TAMPA, FL
lazytrips.com

26 Best Road Trips From Tampa

Home of the famous Cuban sandwich, sunny Tampa has a great standard of living with botanical parks, a blend of modern and historic architecture and a great assortment of beaches. From taking a wild roller coaster ride at Busch Gardens to relaxing in the blue calm of Florida Aquarium, there is no shortage of things to see and do in Florida's third-most populated city.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Multiple Florida Cities Rank Best Spots For Dive Bars

Multiple Florida cities have ranked high for best cities for dive bars. Who doesn’t love cheap drinks and a chill atmosphere? Here in the Tampa Bay area, we have so many staple bars to choose from, and even more dive bars for a more laid back evening. While many...
FLORIDA STATE
Longboat Observer

The best things to do around Sarasota for Dec. 29 to Jan. 4

$20-$40 Visit CircusArts.org. This is a circus town. And these are circus kids. The talented class of the Sailor Circus Academy — ages ranging from eight to 18 — are ready to show you everything they've been working on over the last year. There's nimble acrobats and flexible contortionists, dextrous jugglers and people who fly through the air with the greatest of ease. And they still have homework. Continues through Saturday.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy