Highlands Community Bank Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary
Highlands Community Bank conducted its 20th Anniversary Celebration at the Jackson River Sports Complex on Sat., Sept. 24. The celebration festivities began at 4:00 p.m. and lasted into the night when the celebration ended with fireworks displayed under the supervision of Ray Keen, Jr. The car show attracted dozens of antique and classic car owners who displayed their vehicles in three rows adjacent to the River Rock Amphitheatre where the Fender Benders opened for Crobar Cane from Salem, a five-piece rock band. Inflated playground equipment was set up beside the permanent playground equipment, and many children were sliding down the inflated slides and...
Man works to keep the memories of veterans alive
Retired Col. Milt Toratti, 80, has spent his retirement years pursuing a passion that he first developed at the age of 13: documenting the lives and careers of ex-military men and women. When Toratti was 13, he interviewed a 109-year-old Civil War veteran for a school project. From then on,...
Pin-ups for Vets is a nonprofit empowering female veterans and supporting troops by channeling classic looks
“The calendar images are starting a conversation about women in the military. People see the images and want to know the stories behind the ladies. They ask, 'Who is she?' 'Where did she serve?' 'What did she do in the military?' The stories of our lady veterans need to be told. The ladies tell me that people often assume that they are not veterans because of their gender... These ladies are changing the narrative of what it means to be a veteran. They are breaking the stereotype,” stated the founder of Pin-Ups for Vets, Gina Elise, per Shoutout Socal.
Teacher shortfall means some are unable to enroll in preschool
There are not enough teachers to support the high demand for preschool enrollment, leading to some students having their education put on hold.
Meet the man that gives free haircuts to the homeless
When Mark Bustos, a 28-year-old hairstylist, was visiting family in the Philippines in 2012, he had a startling realization. Everywhere he walked, he saw kids playing in the streets without their parents watching over them. He felt terrible for them and was moved to assist them because many of them appeared to be only four or five years old.
Martial Arts Facility to Offer Marital Arts for Fundraiser in January
Local Special Forces Veteran and martial arts instructor David Collins will host a ballroom dance class on Saturday, January 14, in Blountville, at Fire & Water Martial Arts. Next month's fundraiser will offset the increased cost of propane and other utilities used by the Christian-based martial arts school.
