livingetc.com
Smart home trends for 2023: everything we predict for the next 12 months
As we recover from the holidays and prepare for the coming year, it's useful (and fun) to look ahead to what we can expect from 2023. As the smart home ecommerce editor for Livingetc, I have been keeping a close eye on the emerging trends, and, looking ahead to the coming months, there are a few things that stand out as prime areas for growth.
How to set up a HomePod Mini: your guide to getting started with Siri
If you've recently bought or received a HomePod Mini, you may be wondering just how to get it started. While Siri has been around for a long time as a smart assistant, it's true that people, in general, are more familiar with Alexa or Google Assistant. This is somewhat due to the fact that the HomePod Mini is currently the only speaker with Siri on board.
I'm banking on this little-known Alexa hack to nail my New Year's resolution – here's why
While I might have my design-related resolutions for 2023, my main goals for the new year are around being more productive, and less distracted. In the modern world, there's always a push notification about some catastrophic event occurring or some funny video to steal your attention when all you really need to do is get work done.
