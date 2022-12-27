Read full article on original website
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Trio of players nearing a return to the Red Wings
Robby Fabbri is nearing a return for the Red Wings and there’s more help on the horizon as well as head coach Derek Lalonde told reporters, including MLive’s Ansar Khan that wingers Tyler Bertuzzi and Filip Zadina are on the same timeframe for a return and should be back in the next eight to ten days.
Canucks defenseman Travis Dermott set to make season debut
After recalling him from his conditioning loan two days ago, the Vancouver Canucks have activated defenseman Travis Dermott off long-term injured reserve. This activation puts Dermott in a position to make his season debut for Vancouver. The move puts eight defensemen now on the team’s active roster. Riley Stillman will likely come out of the lineup in favor of Dermott, who could pair with veteran Luke Schenn.
What the Winnipeg Jets are thankful for in 2022
As we approach the end of the year, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Winnipeg Jets.
Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad to return for Panthers
The Montreal Canadiens are the unlucky team that will see the return of several key players for the Florida Panthers tonight. Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, and Radko Gudas have all been cleared to return. It will also be the NHL debut of Anton Levtchi, who came over from the Finnish professional leagues this season.
Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve
The Avalanche will have their franchise player back in the lineup Saturday night against Toronto as the team announced that it's activated center Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve. To make room for MacKinnon on the roster, winger Charles Hudon has been assigned to AHL Colorado. MacKinnon suffered an upper-body injury...
New York Islanders place Oliver Wahlstrom, Simon Holmstrom on IR
New York Islanders wingers Simon Holmstrom and Oliver Wahlstrom have been moved to injured reserve, according to a team tweet Friday morning. Both are out with lower-body injuries, although Wahlstrom is out indefinitely while Holmstrom is day-to-day. Wahlstrom’s IR placement, which is retroactive to December 27, is a bit different...
Stanley Cup champion announces retirement
NHL veteran and Stanley Cup Champion forward Devante Smith-Pelly announced his retirement from hockey. The 30-year-old announced his choice via Instagram. Drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round in 2010, Smith-Pelly broke into the NHL just two seasons after being drafted. He recorded 13 points in 49 games during his rookie season in 2011-12 with the Ducks.
