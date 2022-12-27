Read full article on original website
Loose Women's Stacey Solomon reveals her baby is due next month
Loose Women star Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash announced just a few days ago that they were expecting their third child together, and now Stacey has revealed that the baby is due in a month. Stacey shared some photos of her bump and Joe hugging her to her...
Strictly's Gorka Marquez responds to speculation that he's leaving the show
Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has responded to speculation that he is leaving the BBC show. The professional, who was partnered with Helen Skelton for this year’s series, joined the show in 2016, but has been hit with rumours of a departure since losing out to Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal in the final.
I'm a Celebrity's Owen Warner says winner Jill Scott got him the 'best Christmas present'
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! star Owen Warner has revealed that his fellow contestant Jill Scott gave him the best Christmas present "by far." While speaking to BBC Radio Leicester, the actor revealed that Scott got him a signed shirt from England footballer James Maddison while she was working at the World Cup in Qatar after she'd left the jungle.
Coleen Nolan explains why Loose Women didn't mention Stacey Solomon's pregnancy
Yesterday, Stacey Solomon revealed via Instagram that she and her husband Joe Swash are expecting their third child. The Loose Women star shared the happy news with her fans, which comes months after she and Joe tied the knot. However, many viewers of the show were confused about why Stacey's...
EastEnders' Jacqueline Jossa addresses whether she would make full-time return to soap
EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has addressed whether or not she'd make a full-time return to the BBC One soap. The actress played Lauren Branning between 2010 and 2018, and recently made a brief comeback for Dot's funeral, alongside a host of other classic characters. Naturally, that has led to fans...
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
EastEnders' Aidan O'Callaghan looks unrecognisable in The Witcher: Blood Origin
EastEnders star Aidan O'Callaghan has shared an incredible video of himself in the make-up chair for his role in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin. The actor, who played Lewis Butler on Albert Square, shared the video of himself alongside the caption: "My morning routine," and the cheeky hashtag 'elfulencer'. In...
Happy Valley's James Norton on the real "cost" of his violent role
Happy Valley star James Norton has opened up about the real-life "cost" of playing the sort of violent character he portrays in the acclaimed BBC crime series. Norton has played the sinister villain Tommy Lee Royce in two seasons of Happy Valley so far and also stars in the new third season, which premieres on New Year's Day and also stars Sarah Lancashire.
Coronation Street's Lucy Fallon hints at baby's due date
Note: This article contains discussion of topics including miscarriage. Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon has given fans a hint at her baby's potential due date in a new Instagram post. The actress, who played Bethany Platt on Coronation Street, posted a snap of her most recent baby scan to her...
The Masked Singer’s Rita Ora opens up on close bond with "sister" Davina McCall
The Masked Singer is back for its fourth UK series tomorrow (January 1), with Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan returning to make more ridiculously off-based guesses as to which celebrities are singing underneath their costumes. The panel have grown pretty close over the years, with Davina...
Gossip Girl reboot reveals surprise update on classic characters
Gossip Girl season 2 spoilers follow. Michelle Trachtenberg's returning Gossip Girl character Georgina Sparks had an update on both Dan Humphrey and Serena van der Woodsen this week. Classic characters from The CW teen drama played by Penn Badgley and Blake Lively, Dan aspired to be a writer while Serena...
Death in Paradise writer reveals how Kris Marshall's spinoff is different
Death in Paradise is getting a British makeover, with DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) set to swap the Caribbean tropics for the salty air of Devonshire in his new spinoff. And, it turns out that location won't be the only change for Beyond Paradise, with the episodes and plot following a fresh formula.
Pregnant Love Island star Shaughna Phillips reveals she went to hospital after "worrying pain"
Former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips has shared that she was taken to hospital after noticing a "worrying" pain. Shaughna, who is expecting her first child with partner Billy, told fans on her Instagram Stories that she is currently in hospital but, thankfully, mother and baby are doing well. Posting...
Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher reveals all on Nina Lucas' river fall story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street is lining up a near-death experience for Nina Lucas in the New Year, as she falls into the river while looking for Roy Cropper. The excursion takes place after Roy organises a group to look for bats, but it gets cancelled and since Roy...
Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi to direct new TV comedy-drama
Former Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is set to take on directing duties for a new parenting comedy series with Sky Studios. According to Deadline, Capaldi will step behind the camera for They F**k You Up, which is based off of Sarah Naish’s memoir But He Looks So Normal: A Bad-Tempered Parenting Guide for Adopters and Foster Parents. The series will follow a mother who adopts five children, with a pilot episode set to shoot next year.
Former Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan announces pregnancy
Coronation Street star Rebecca Ryan is expecting her first child with husband Dan Acraman. The soap star shared the wonderful news on Instagram that she is pregnant three months after tying the knot with Dan back in September. Alongside a photo showing her baby bump, the actress wrote: "I thought...
Kate Winslet speaks out on Mare of Easttown's future after season 1 success
Kate Winslet has offered an update regarding a potential second season of Mare of Easttown. Billed as a seven-part limited series, Mare of Easttown garnered significant critical and commercial success after its April 2021 debut on HBO, leading many to wonder if they'll see a continuation of Marianne 'Mare' Sheehan's story.
Coronation Street's Jacob Hay to be beaten up by dad Damon in 2023 story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Jacob Hay will be beaten up by his father, Damon, in new Coronation Street episodes that air at the beginning of 2023. Damon entered Weatherfiled earlier this month, pressuring Nick into giving him a job at the Bistro by reminding him of the money he loaned him (via Harvey) in order to save the business.
Emmerdale's Amy tells big lie as truth about Al Chapman's death is revealed
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Amy Wyatt has lied to police over Al Chapman's death in Emmerdale. Viewers know that Amy's son Kyle shot Al to the death out of fear when he found Al and Cain Dingle squaring off over a gun earlier this year. The stress of lying had gotten...
Love Island 2023 introduces huge change to show
Love Island 2023 has announced that it is taking social media away from its contestants while they're inside the villa, as part of new duty of care measures. In a history-making move, ITV has requested the cast pause all of their activity on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as traditionally they've been operated by loved ones or PR while the dating series unfolds.
