Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment
Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
boldsky.com
New Year 2023: How To Cure A Hangover Headache? Tips And Tricks
Headaches are no fun - and when it is because of a hangover? Oh, so unpleasant. I have to be honest with you guys here. Despite the fact that limiting your alcohol consumption in one sitting is the best way to avoid a hangover headache, we have also included some tips to reduce your chances of having a headache, as well as ways to ease your pain if you have already experienced one.
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
Meth extracts a heavy toll on the heart, even as a new study finds heart failure cases tied to the drug are climbing around the globe. For nearly 20% of users, heart failure was diagnosed within one year of drug use, though some were diagnosed with the condition after just one use.
What Causes Dry Eye?
You can get dry eye if your eyes don't make enough tears or dry too quickly. Medications, environmental factors, and lifestyle habits can also increase risk.
Healthline
All About Clonazepam Tablets
If you have certain health conditions, your doctor may discuss clonazepam with you. It’s a prescription drug that’s used in people with:. Seizure disorders. Clonazepam is used to treat several types of seizures in adults and children. It may be used alone or together with other drugs for this use.
psychologytoday.com
Childhood Trauma Impairs Both Physical and Mental Health
A greater risk of adult physical and mental health problems has long been correlated with adversity and trauma during childhood. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events and unsafe environments occurring in children before age 18. A new study shows that ACEs significantly adversely impact adult mental health, notably PTSD,...
boldsky.com
Natural Ways To Increase Endorphins
Happiness is the result of a combination of three primary chemicals: serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins. Sometimes, all we need is a little energy to carry on with our daily activities. What Are Endorphins?. An endorphin is a hormone released by the body when it experiences pain or stress. It is...
earth.com
Deadly bacteria has an ally lurking in our guts
C. difficile is a bacterium which can cause potentially deadly infections, especially among the elderly and individuals on long-term treatments with antibiotics. Infections with these bacteria – averaging about 350,000 cases per year in the U.S. – are usually characterized by diarrhea, nausea, and fever, and once infected, patients are prone to recurrent re-infections.
How to Support a Loved One with ADHD
Learning how to support a loved one with ADHD can be challenging. Here are some tips. When most people think of ADHD, they imagine little boys with "excessive energy" who can't focus in school. While this is one form that ADHD may take, there are as many different types of ADHD as there are people afflicted by it. This misconception makes it more difficult for some people to get diagnosed because their symptoms often go unnoticed until later in life.
denver7.com
You can get a large-room humidifier for just $25 this week
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. A humidifier can work wonders on illness- and allergy-related symptoms like...
boldsky.com
New Year 2023: Vegan And Vegetarian Foods To Cure Hangover
New year 2023 is almost here and its time to gear up for the year-ender parties. Along with the back-to-back parties comes the inevitable hangover. But of course we have several hangover cures to make us feel better but you may have noticed that most of the hangover cures are non vegetarian. So what about the vegans and vegetarians?
HealthCentral.com
The Anatomy of a Migraine
Wondering what’s behind the pounding and pressure in your head? Learn the science of this unforgiving form of pain—and what you can do about it. A migraine can come on like a sledgehammer—with a pain so intense, you feel like you need to hole up in a dark room. If you deal with migraine attacks regularly, you might have a sense of what triggers them, but maybe not so clear a picture of what’s going on in your body when they occur. What’s happening in your head that makes it hurt so much? And is there anything you can do to prevent it?
boldsky.com
Overdue Pregnancy: Things To Avoid When Your Pregnancy Is Overdue
Having waited and endured for nine months, your baby is finally due. You begin to patiently wait for labour pains to begin. However, the due date passes without any signs of labour. In these situations, a pregnant woman can become extremely frustrated. According to experts, if a woman fails to...
physiciansweekly.com
Large Bowel Obstruction: Prompt Intervention in its Management
The following is a summary of the “Prompt intervention in large bowel obstruction management: A Nationwide Inpatient Sample analysis” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Kwaan et al. Ischemia and perforation can develop from a serious disease called a large intestinal blockage. There hasn’t been...
physiciansweekly.com
National Online Survey on Breathlessness in Patient Assessment
The following is a summary of “Invisibility of breathlessness in clinical consultations: a cross-sectional, national online survey” published in the November 2022 Issue of Respiratory By Kochovska, et al. People forced to live with this disabling symptom for an extended period of time may experience a decline in...
