Bella Rose

Understanding aneurysms: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

Mayo Clinic describes aneurysms as, "A dangerous medical condition caused by a weakened artery wall and can lead to serious complications, including stroke, paralysis, and even death." Fortunately, with early detection and proper treatment, it’s possible to reduce the risk of these complications and preserve your health.
boldsky.com

New Year 2023: How To Cure A Hangover Headache? Tips And Tricks

Headaches are no fun - and when it is because of a hangover? Oh, so unpleasant. I have to be honest with you guys here. Despite the fact that limiting your alcohol consumption in one sitting is the best way to avoid a hangover headache, we have also included some tips to reduce your chances of having a headache, as well as ways to ease your pain if you have already experienced one.
Health

What Causes Dry Eye?

You can get dry eye if your eyes don't make enough tears or dry too quickly. Medications, environmental factors, and lifestyle habits can also increase risk.
Healthline

All About Clonazepam Tablets

If you have certain health conditions, your doctor may discuss clonazepam with you. It’s a prescription drug that’s used in people with:. Seizure disorders. Clonazepam is used to treat several types of seizures in adults and children. It may be used alone or together with other drugs for this use.
psychologytoday.com

Childhood Trauma Impairs Both Physical and Mental Health

A greater risk of adult physical and mental health problems has long been correlated with adversity and trauma during childhood. Adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are traumatic events and unsafe environments occurring in children before age 18. A new study shows that ACEs significantly adversely impact adult mental health, notably PTSD,...
boldsky.com

Natural Ways To Increase Endorphins

Happiness is the result of a combination of three primary chemicals: serotonin, dopamine, and endorphins. Sometimes, all we need is a little energy to carry on with our daily activities. What Are Endorphins?. An endorphin is a hormone released by the body when it experiences pain or stress. It is...
earth.com

Deadly bacteria has an ally lurking in our guts

C. difficile is a bacterium which can cause potentially deadly infections, especially among the elderly and individuals on long-term treatments with antibiotics. Infections with these bacteria – averaging about 350,000 cases per year in the U.S. – are usually characterized by diarrhea, nausea, and fever, and once infected, patients are prone to recurrent re-infections.
EF Bomb Coach

How to Support a Loved One with ADHD

Learning how to support a loved one with ADHD can be challenging. Here are some tips. When most people think of ADHD, they imagine little boys with "excessive energy" who can't focus in school. While this is one form that ADHD may take, there are as many different types of ADHD as there are people afflicted by it. This misconception makes it more difficult for some people to get diagnosed because their symptoms often go unnoticed until later in life.
denver7.com

You can get a large-room humidifier for just $25 this week

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. A humidifier can work wonders on illness- and allergy-related symptoms like...
boldsky.com

New Year 2023: Vegan And Vegetarian Foods To Cure Hangover

New year 2023 is almost here and its time to gear up for the year-ender parties. Along with the back-to-back parties comes the inevitable hangover. But of course we have several hangover cures to make us feel better but you may have noticed that most of the hangover cures are non vegetarian. So what about the vegans and vegetarians?
HealthCentral.com

The Anatomy of a Migraine

Wondering what’s behind the pounding and pressure in your head? Learn the science of this unforgiving form of pain—and what you can do about it. A migraine can come on like a sledgehammer—with a pain so intense, you feel like you need to hole up in a dark room. If you deal with migraine attacks regularly, you might have a sense of what triggers them, but maybe not so clear a picture of what’s going on in your body when they occur. What’s happening in your head that makes it hurt so much? And is there anything you can do to prevent it?
boldsky.com

Overdue Pregnancy: Things To Avoid When Your Pregnancy Is Overdue

Having waited and endured for nine months, your baby is finally due. You begin to patiently wait for labour pains to begin. However, the due date passes without any signs of labour. In these situations, a pregnant woman can become extremely frustrated. According to experts, if a woman fails to...
physiciansweekly.com

Large Bowel Obstruction: Prompt Intervention in its Management

The following is a summary of the “Prompt intervention in large bowel obstruction management: A Nationwide Inpatient Sample analysis” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Kwaan et al. Ischemia and perforation can develop from a serious disease called a large intestinal blockage. There hasn’t been...
physiciansweekly.com

National Online Survey on Breathlessness in Patient Assessment

The following is a summary of “Invisibility of breathlessness in clinical consultations: a cross-sectional, national online survey” published in the November 2022 Issue of Respiratory By Kochovska, et al. People forced to live with this disabling symptom for an extended period of time may experience a decline in...

