Wondering what’s behind the pounding and pressure in your head? Learn the science of this unforgiving form of pain—and what you can do about it. A migraine can come on like a sledgehammer—with a pain so intense, you feel like you need to hole up in a dark room. If you deal with migraine attacks regularly, you might have a sense of what triggers them, but maybe not so clear a picture of what’s going on in your body when they occur. What’s happening in your head that makes it hurt so much? And is there anything you can do to prevent it?

3 DAYS AGO