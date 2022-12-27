LA Kings (21-12-6) We saw a bit of a shake-up in the third period against Colorado and it appears we could see the same on Saturday:. Down 4-2 after two periods on Thursday, Todd McLellan moved some things around, the most noteworthy one being top prospect Quinton Byfield moving from third-line center to first-line left wing. While the future of Byfield is expected to be as the team’s number one center, his moving to the wing is a way to get him some more minutes. We’ll see how long this lasts.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO