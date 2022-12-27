Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Related
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks
Bold predictions for the Toronto Maple Leafs and few other teams. Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: Some bold predictions for the Toronto Maple Leafs for 2023. It’s not known if Matthew Knies is an untouchable for the Maple Leafs heading into the trade deadline. thinks he’ll sign with the Leafs when his NCAA season is over and play.
NHL
Avalanche Drop 6-2 Result to Maple Leafs on NYE
Colorado suffered a 6-2 loss to Toronto on New Year's Eve at Ball Arena. The Colorado Avalanche dropped a 6-2 result to the Toronto Maple Leafs on New Year's Eve at Ball Arena. Colorado is now 19-13-3 on the season. For the Avalanche, J.T. Compher (1G, 1A) and Devon Toews...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Jets
The Edmonton Oilers wrap up 2022 with a New Year's Eve contest at Rogers Place against the Winnipeg Jets. You can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. COMING SOON: OILERS TODAY | Pre-Game vs. WPG. COMING SOON:...
Syracuse Crunch drop 5-1 decision to the Laval Rocket
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch were defeated by the Laval Rocket, 5-1, tonight at Place Bell. The Crunch have now dropped back-to-back games to the Rocket and move to 13-11-2-2 on the season. Laval leads the eight-game season series, 2-1-0-0. Crunch goaltender Jack LaFontaine turned aside 23-of-27 shots....
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Calgary at Seattle
Coming off the holiday break, the Kraken began a three-game homestand by welcoming the Flames to town. Unfortunately, the outcome was not as hoped. In the first two periods, Seattle tilted the ice their way and headed into the final 20 minutes of play tied up with Calgary. But, the visitors would apply more pressure, and even with strong play by Philipp Grubauer in net, it wasn't enough to stave off a go ahead goal by the visitors resulting in a 3-2 loss.
NHL
MTL@WSH: Game recap
WASHINGTON - The Canadiens conclude 2022 with a 9-2 loss in Washington at Capital One Arena on Saturday afternoon. It was a New Year's Eve tilt for the Habs and Caps. Jake Allen got the start for the Habs, while Charles Lindgren, a former member of the Canadiens organization, defended the home side's net.
NHL
3 things learned at Day 3 of World Juniors
Bedard breaks out for Canada; U.S. looks to regroup. Thursday is the fourth day of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick. Slovakia 6, United States 3. Canada 11, Germany 2. What We...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Richardson Felt Team Was 'Disconnected' in Loss to Columbus
Chicago endured their third straight loss of the road trip and look to rebound tomorrow against San Jose at the United Center. To try and end 2022 on a high note, Andreas Athanasiou put the Blackhawks on the board first with some help from Isaak Phillips on the blue line to put it at 1-0 in the first period. However, Gustav Nyquist and the Columbus Blue Jackets would make their comeback and defeat Chicago, 4-1.
NHL
Forsberg Records Hat Trick as Nashville Falls to Vegas 5-4 in Overtime
Predators Return to Bridgestone Arena to Face Canadiens Tuesday Evening. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's first hat trick of the season, but the Predators had to settle for one point in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in a New Year's Eve matinee Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Forsberg...
NHL
'FIGHT THE REST OF THE WAY'
With the playoff race already heating up, the Flames know how crucial every game is from this point forward. Between the travel, jam-packed schedule and mandatory rest days, mid-season practice time comes at a premium in this league. Guess you better make the most of it!. "Yeah, that was a...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
Yardbarker
LA Kings vs Philadelphia Flyers projected lineup, odds, notes
LA Kings (21-12-6) We saw a bit of a shake-up in the third period against Colorado and it appears we could see the same on Saturday:. Down 4-2 after two periods on Thursday, Todd McLellan moved some things around, the most noteworthy one being top prospect Quinton Byfield moving from third-line center to first-line left wing. While the future of Byfield is expected to be as the team’s number one center, his moving to the wing is a way to get him some more minutes. We’ll see how long this lasts.
NHL
CHL notebook: Devils prospect Filmon flourishing in WHL
Swift Current forward recently had six-goal game, working on rounding out play. Future NHL stars are developing in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Each week, NHL.com will highlight a few of the top NHL-affiliated prospects in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: A Podman salute to 2022
This week Razor and Mike bid farewell to 2022 and recap the top stories of the calendar year. The Podman Rush bids farewell to 2022 as Razor and Mike recap the top Dallas Stars stories of the calendar year and eagerly await the return of NYE at the AAC. Podman...
NHL
Ducks Sign Goaltender Alexander to Entry-Level Contract
The Ducks have signed goaltender Gage Alexander to a three-year entry-level contract. Alexander has been assigned to the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Alexander, 20 (7/2/02), went 8-5-1 with record in 15 games this season with the Swift Current Broncos of the...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - WPG @ EDM
Outside of falling behind 1-0, 41 seconds into the game Thursday night, the Jets played a solid game ending their three-game slide with a 4-2 win over Vancouver. They held the Canucks to just 15 shots over the final two periods and that is something to build off of. "I...
NHL
Golden Knights Ring in New Year with 5-4 OT Win vs. Predators
Vegas ends calendar year in first place in Pacific Division with 52 points. The Vegas Golden Knights (25-12-2) closed out 2022 with a 5-4 overtime win against the Nashville Predators (15-4-6) on Saturday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena. HOW IT WENT DOWN. Nashville used goals from Filip Forsberg and Jeremy Lauzon...
Comments / 0