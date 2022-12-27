ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, OR

Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
SALEM, OR
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
SALEM, OR
Have You Seen Him? Corvallis man missing since Dec. 18

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Law enforcement agencies are asking for help in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from back on December 18. Corvallis resident Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in the Alsea, Oregon area, Corvallis police said. He is described as being about 6-foot-2-inches tall,...
CORVALLIS, OR

