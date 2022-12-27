Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATU.com
Two people in the hospital after shooting at rural Benton County, Oregon property
BLODGETT, Ore. — Two people are in the hospital after reports of a shooting at a rural Benton County property, and investigators are working to piece together what led up to the gunfire. A man called the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at about 5:15 a.m. to report he’d been...
KATU.com
New tools to combat fentanyl crisis in Clark County as overdoses on the rise
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Agencies across the Pacific Northwest tackled several large-scale fentanyl busts in the last week, including thousands of pills seized in Salem. Now staff with the Clark County Sheriff's Office tell KATU they see this as a top priority going into the new year. In 2022, Clark...
KATU.com
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
KATU.com
Man arrested after leading police on wild car chase, dancing in the street, and more
SHERWOOD, Ore. — A man accused of running from officers from four police agencies is in custody after a wild car chase. On December 29, 2022, at around 9:21 a.m., the Oregon State Police received multiple reports of a white Mercedes driving recklessly on I-5. An Oregon State Trooper located the vehicle and made a traffic stop.
KATU.com
Woman arrested on attempted murder, other charges for Benton County shooting
BLODGETT, Ore. — Police arrested a woman on attempted murder and other charges after a shooting at a rural Benton County property early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. on Dec. 29 at a property on Porter Road in the community of Blodgett. A 62-year-old...
KATU.com
Salem police seize nearly $700K in drugs, make arrests
SALEM, Ore. — Salem police say they have seized close to $700,000-worth of narcotics in a drug bust. On Tuesday, two suspects in the investigation were arrested during a traffic stop. A search of their car revealed two guns and fentanyl pills. Another warrant at their home led to the discovery of more drugs and guns.
KATU.com
Have You Seen Him? Corvallis man missing since Dec. 18
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Law enforcement agencies are asking for help in locating a missing 22-year-old who was last heard from back on December 18. Corvallis resident Steven Mainwaring’s last presumed location was in the Alsea, Oregon area, Corvallis police said. He is described as being about 6-foot-2-inches tall,...
Comments / 0