unioncountydailydigital.com
Council To Discuss Public Improvements To Old Kroger Site
MARYSVILLE –the Marysville City Council will conduct a work session at the Police and Court Facility, 1250 W. 5th St. Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 6 p.m. The Council open up the meeting with its annual reorganizations, which takes place at the first meeting of every year, where committee assignments are announced, and the officers of President and Vice-President of Council are elected.
WOUB
Some of the highest-profile bills failed to advance in the Ohio Legislature this year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Abortion, education, and LGBTQ issues dominated conversation in the statehouse in 2022. But most of the bills dealing with those topics ended up on the cutting room floor of the Ohio General Assembly. The bill that tied up the Legislature in the last...
Delaware Gazette
County taxpayers to see reduction in payment fees
The Delaware County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution approving a proposal from JPMorgan Chase Bank during its meeting on Dec. 22 that will reduce the fees associated with paying property taxes electronically in Delaware County. Delaware County Treasurer Don Rankey Jr. and his office negotiated the proposal from JPMorgan...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several Chillicothe top officials named personally in new lawsuit filing by city officer
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — An amended federal lawsuit has been filed against the City of Chillicothe, the city’s police department (CPD), the town’s mayor, police chief, three police captains, a former police chief, and the city’s safety director alleging racism and retaliation against minority police officers. The...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine nominates former energy lobbyist to head Ohio EPA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the nomination of Anne M. Vogel for director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OhioEPA). If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace retiring diretor Laurie A. Stevenson. “Anne Vogel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the helm...
Rental property shootings draw neighborhood concerns; city responds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police say they are now searching for two shooters after Tuesday morning’s rental property shooting in the 900 block of Bellows in Franklinton that sent five teenagers in the hospital. The Department of Public Safety said the address had a short-term...
Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
cityscenecolumbus.com
American Nitrile chooses Grove City for manufacturing plant
Just a few years ago, the acronym “PPE” wasn’t a household phrase. But today, following the pandemic and subsequent shortage of protective equipment, a local man and his company are on track to break records worldwide in the PPE manufacturing industry. In mid-November 2022, the first production...
Delaware Gazette
DCDL set to roll out new hours
The Delaware County District Library (DCDL) Board of Trustees voted to implement new operating hours for the library system at its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Beginning on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, all branches of the Delaware County District Library system will move to the following operating hours:
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
Ohio homeless shelter says contractor stole $18,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A South Side homeless shelter that has served the Columbus community since 1983 was dealt an $18,000 blow, its staff members claim. In late April, four months after the Open Shelter relocated to a building in the 1000 block of Parsons Avenue, Executive Director Sheli Mathias said a contractor tasked with […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Simulated automatic rifle causes scare in Massieville overnight
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A man with a simulated automatic rifle caused a scare early Friday morning in Ross County. It happened at around 3:30 a.m. at Mount Tabor Road in Massieville when an off-duty firefighter for Franklin Township called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious person walking down the road. The fireman told dispatchers that the man walking was wearing only a hockey jersey and had what appeared to be an automatic rifle.
sciotopost.com
Hocking County – Man Cuts Catalytic Converters off Vehicles Parked at Head Start
Hocking – Logan Police department is asking for help in the ID of a man who stole two catalytic converters from vehicles in the local Head Start parking lot. According to Police, on December 16th, 2022 at approximately 4:00 AM, an unknown male subject entered the property of Logan Head Start and the Southeastern Ohio Food Bank on Norwood Avenue and cut the catalytic converters off 2 vehicles parked at the location.
columbusfreepress.com
Letter to the Editor: Where were the white women?
I am a straight, white woman who lives in the suburbs. I grew up in Columbus, taught in Columbus schools. But, now, I live in the suburbs. I have no friends here. At one time, I had many. We supported each other, babysat each other’s kids. We planned activities. We shared a common routine in life. We were mothers, who needed a connection to another woman that shared our sorrows and successes in this vulnerable time. I was kicked out of the “neighborhood group” when someone (who happened to be a pastor) asked if it was okay to fly his Blue Lives Matter flag. I said no. Part of my explanation referred to minors who had recently been held by CPD in their van, with no water, no parents for hours because they witnessed a crime (June 22, 2021). I asked these suburban mothers how they would feel if it was their child, desperately trying to get them to relate, have empathy for the mothers who were demanding their children be given back. My friends did not defend me. One said “at least they were released.” For fear of retaliation from my new friends, she said that she wouldn't comment further.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – SWAT Situation in Stoutsville
Stoutsville – Fairfield sheriff department is surrounding a home in Stoutsville on Main Street in the area of 11000 block around 430 pm. Around a half dozen, law enforcement vehicles are on the scene during this situation. A representative would not give me any information as it was an ongoing investigation. While on scene, SWAT arrived and broke down the door of the garage located in the back of 11600 main street. One person Bruce McFarland was arrested and taken into custody. He claimed during the arrest that he had health issues and the local EMS responded to the scene to check him out.
sciotopost.com
Man Found Guilty of Renting Than Pawning Thousands in Electronics from Local Rent to Own
Circleville – A local company is finally getting justice after a theft back in 2018. The charges came from the local rent-to-own company that had dealt with the man through regular transactions. According to the report Edward Blackstone managed to rent 4 computer-related items from Rent 2 Own. The employee at the time stated that they typically limited people to only two high-end items, but Edward came in and dealt with another clerk after being denied by the Manager.
Hilliard teacher resigns after accusation of decade-old relationship with high school student
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating as a Hilliard Darby High School teacher has been accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Brian Tonti, who worked at the high school for 22 years, resigned at the request of the school district, Hilliard City Schools Superintendent David Stewart said in an email to […]
