ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

Photos: Driver flags down Fla. firefighters to remove snake from truck

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A python needed rescuing after hitching a ride under the hood of a driver’s truck, according to Florida firefighters. The driver flagged down firefighters in Fort Myers early Thursday, Dec. 29, after finding the scaly passenger hiding in the engine compartment, fire officials wrote on Facebook. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck there.
FORT MYERS, FL
FireRescue1

Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt

ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
ELDRIDGE, IA
FireRescue1

Nev. firefighter who died by suicide to be memorialized as line-of-duty death

“It’s hard. It’s depressing,” said Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White, a friend of Clete Najeeb Dadian, who served with the department for almost 23 years. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 988. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
HENDERSON, NV
FireRescue1

Over 70% of Texas VFD quits

OVERTON, Texas — More than 70% of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department – 10 members – resigned Monday night, CBS19 reported. Four firefighters continue to be department members, but Esteban Santan, a former firefighter who quit Monday, said that is not enough for the department to function.
OVERTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy