FireRescue1
Photos: Driver flags down Fla. firefighters to remove snake from truck
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A python needed rescuing after hitching a ride under the hood of a driver’s truck, according to Florida firefighters. The driver flagged down firefighters in Fort Myers early Thursday, Dec. 29, after finding the scaly passenger hiding in the engine compartment, fire officials wrote on Facebook. It’s unclear how long the animal was stuck there.
FireRescue1
Iowa rescuers extricate seriously injured worker trapped in conveyor belt
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A worker at King's Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said. The person was extricated from the machinery with help of numerous agencies that included a surgical team from University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
FireRescue1
Nev. firefighter who died by suicide to be memorialized as line-of-duty death
“It’s hard. It’s depressing,” said Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White, a friend of Clete Najeeb Dadian, who served with the department for almost 23 years. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 988. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
FireRescue1
Over 70% of Texas VFD quits
OVERTON, Texas — More than 70% of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department – 10 members – resigned Monday night, CBS19 reported. Four firefighters continue to be department members, but Esteban Santan, a former firefighter who quit Monday, said that is not enough for the department to function.
FireRescue1
Photo of the Week: W.Va. FD distributes water after freeze made pipes burst
SOPHIA, W.Va. — Hundreds of people in Raleigh County have been without water this week after subzero temperatures caused pipes to freeze and burst, the Register-Herald reported. Firefighters were distributing water to residents at fire stations. One of those departments was Sophia City Fire & Rescue, which was distributing...
