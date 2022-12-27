“It’s hard. It’s depressing,” said Henderson Fire Chief Shawn White, a friend of Clete Najeeb Dadian, who served with the department for almost 23 years. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 988. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO