Restaurants That Opened in 2022 in Dublin, Ohio

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
54-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closed, Home to Champs Sports and MoreJoel EisenbergColumbus, OH
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 GeorgiaThe LanternAtlanta, GA
Related
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
columbusunderground.com
First Look: The Roosevelt Room Opens at Bridge Park
Squeaking in a 2022 debut, The Roosevelt Room celebrates its grand opening tonight, Friday, December 30 at Bridge Park in Dublin. It’s drinks-only at the 2,500 square foot watering hole at 6544 Longshore Loop. The menu includes eight rotating beers on tap, four draft wines and eight signature cocktails, plus other beers, spirits and seltzers. Signature cocktails pay homage to the bar’s namesake, 26th U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
What’s new, what’s leaving and what’s to come at Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The shop and restaurant lineup at Easton Town Center regularly changes, with new stores popping up and down the streets while former staples bid Easton farewell. It can be hard to keep straight the ever-rotating cast of stores, so here’s what’s left and what’s opened at Easton in 2022 — and […]
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware Counties in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in 2022 went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Desserts in Columbus
Whether you’re looking for a morning treat to go with your coffee, or something sweet after dinner, Columbus has a plethora of bakeries, treat-makers and restaurant pastry chefs ready to serve. Our readers cast their votes this year for their favorite desserts in town, and for the third time in a row, Pistacia Vera was named number one.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Artistic Performers in Columbus
Live theater, performance art, drag shows, stand up comedy and more! Columbus has a lot of artistic performers and once again we’ve turned to our readers to help identify the their favorites of the year. And for the second year in a row, our readers have picked Nina West...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe native killed in Columbus pedestrian crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fatal pedestrian accident occurred in Columbus this week, claiming the life of a Chillicothe woman. Winter Hodge, 42, reports say, was walking along Brice Road near Tussing Road on Wednesday evening when she was struck by a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Silas Hood of Columbus. Officers from the Columbus Police Department arrived on the scene and began an investigation while medics from the Madison Township Fire Department transported Hodge to Mount Carmel East Medical Center.
614now.com
Long-standing Columbus pizzeria sold to new owner
With nearly a quarter century under her belt as the owner of Taranto’s Pizza, Debbie Taranto has sold the Polaris pizzeria to a new owner. The sale was announced in a post made to Taranto’s social media accounts yesterday evening. “I wanted to take a moment and thank...
Mount Vernon News
Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than in 2021 when 0.28% of...
iheart.com
Columbus' Eastland Mall to Close Permanently Saturday, Dec. 31st
The Eastland Mall in Columbus is closing its doors this week after 54 years of operation. The Eastland Mall opened along Hamilton Road on the eastside of the city on Valentine's Day back in 1968. The shopping mall was home to more than 50 retailers and businesses that are now packing up their inventory in boxes.
Columbus mall permanently closing, months after being marked ‘public nuisance’
“Immediate action must be taken to bring the property into compliance, and that begins with property owners stepping up to make improvements,” Klein said.
dayton.com
December restaurant news: 13 coming soon, 3 opened, 2 closed
The list of local restaurants coming soon continues to grow. From cookies and pizza to beer and Thai food, there will be several new options throughout the Dayton area next year. In our December Restaurant Roundup, we report 13 restaurants coming soon, three new establishments, three relocations, three expansions and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Apartment Communities in Columbus
A lot of our readers visit Columbus Underground on a regular basis to read the latest in development news, and a lot of new development in the past decade has taken the form of apartment buildings. In a region that’s growing by approximately 24,000 people per year, there’s a lot of new places to live being built. Many of these apartment communities offer a variety of amenities to their residents, which we showcase annually with our Urban Living Tour every spring, and we asked our readers to vote once again on which place is their favorite.
WSYX ABC6
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
korncountry.com
City of Columbus trash collections again delayed a day next week
COLUMBUS, Ind. – City of Columbus offices, including Columbus City Utilities, are closed and employees are getting four days off this New Year’s weekend. Government buildings will not be open on Friday, December 30, and Monday, January 2. Trash is being picked up on Friday, December 30, and...
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
myfox28columbus.com
Ringing in the noon year at The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has grown a lot this year with new additions across the park. As the Zoo looks ahead to the New Year Emily Yunker breaks down the plans to celebrate with families and which zoo animals will make their debuts this Spring!
Comments / 0