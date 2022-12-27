Read full article on original website
whatsupmag.com
Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grant Awards
Second Round of Funding To Support Local Crime Prevention and Improve Community Safety. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative.
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
whatsupmag.com
Maryland First Day Hikes to Welcome 2023
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites all Marylanders to take a First Day Hike —Maryland’s annual tradition for a fun, healthy way to welcome the New Year. Maryland State Parks will be offering First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from December 31,...
wypr.org
New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023
Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
NBC Washington
Maryland Property Values Rise 20.6% in '23 Reassessment
Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic’s strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday. Maryland’s 2 million property accounts are split into three groups and appraised once every three years to help determine property taxes owed. The...
natureworldnews.com
Maryland Eradicates Invasive Rodent Species Nutria at the Cost of $30 Million, Fears of Reinvasion Still Linger
Maryland has been freed of the invasive Nutria that it had been plagued by for decades. The procedure cost $30 million, but the worry of reinvasion persists because the rodent species may still be close to the region's borders. Invasive Rodent Species Nutria. Nutria has flat noses and large, orange...
Nottingham MD
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
Wbaltv.com
As Maryland property assessments go up, so do taxes
Maryland property values jumped 20.6% over the last three years amid the pandemic's strong market, the largest increase in recent years, state tax officials announced Thursday. Maryland's 2 million property accounts are split into three groups and appraised once every three years to help determine property taxes owed. The 2023...
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: Maryland’s stewards need to up their offshore wind game
The writer is a professional engineer and chair of the Future of Energy Initiative. On Dec. 8 Maryland Matters cited a Gabel Associates report titled “Maryland Offshore Wind: Estimating the Costs and Benefits of Offshore Wind Energy Development.” The report provides clear evidence why Maryland’s stewards need to up their game. Maryland’s largest investment to date — about $8 billion discounted offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC) — was made with no evidence that offshore wind will be a useful component of a fully decarbonized PJM electric power system.
WMDT.com
Maryland legal aid employees at the forefront, after recent bargain agreement
MARYLAND – A new collective bargaining agreement will provide legal employees with better resources as a vote passed the measure at a rate of 92%. With this vote passing, Maryland workers are now at the forefront. Getting better resources including better pay and health plans. “How best we could...
WUSA
New laws in DC, Maryland, and Virginia in 2023
Minimum wage is seeing an increase in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2023. This is not the only change that will be seen for the DMV this coming year.
Bay Net
Governor Hogan Announces $20 Million Water Assistance Relief Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a $20 million Water Assistance Relief Program that will support residents with water bill debt related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We continue to provide ways—especially during the winter months—to help residents who may have difficulty with their water or heating bills,” said Governor...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
mocoshow.com
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
wypr.org
Maryland’s minimum wage is going up in 2023, but fewer people than ever actually earn so little now
Maryland workers who earn minimum wage should see a bump in their next paycheck after the New Year. The state minimum wage is increasing from $12.50 to $13.25 for any business with at least 15 employees. Minimum wage paid by businesses with fewer employees will increase too, from $12.20 to...
When Virginia Food Stamps Are Scheduled for January 2023
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS), with automatic...
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
CSX settles with State of Maryland over 2021 coal explosion in Curtis Bay
The Maryland Department of the Environment and CSX have agreed to a civil settlement related to the 2021 explosion at a coal exporting facility in Curtis Bay.
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
