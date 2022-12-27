Read full article on original website
whatsupmag.com
Maryland First Day Hikes to Welcome 2023
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites all Marylanders to take a First Day Hike —Maryland’s annual tradition for a fun, healthy way to welcome the New Year. Maryland State Parks will be offering First Weekend hike opportunities across the state from December 31,...
whatsupmag.com
Hogan Announces Additional $10 Million For Neighborhood Safety Grant Awards
Second Round of Funding To Support Local Crime Prevention and Improve Community Safety. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced nearly $10 million in grant awards through the Community Safety Works program to more than 150 business districts, neighborhood associations, local governments and nonprofit organizations across Maryland, expanding on the governor’s Re-Fund The Police Initiative.
natureworldnews.com
Maryland Eradicates Invasive Rodent Species Nutria at the Cost of $30 Million, Fears of Reinvasion Still Linger
Maryland has been freed of the invasive Nutria that it had been plagued by for decades. The procedure cost $30 million, but the worry of reinvasion persists because the rodent species may still be close to the region's borders. Invasive Rodent Species Nutria. Nutria has flat noses and large, orange...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
Bay Net
NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Firearm Deer Hunting Resumes Jan. 6
Annapolis, MD - The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced the January firearm deer hunting season opens Jan. 6, 2023, in Deer Management Region B, which includes all of the state except the westernmost counties. Hunters with a valid hunting license may use firearms to harvest sika and white-tailed deer during this season.
CSX settles with State of Maryland over 2021 coal explosion in Curtis Bay
The Maryland Department of the Environment and CSX have agreed to a civil settlement related to the 2021 explosion at a coal exporting facility in Curtis Bay.
WBOC
A Piece of Oyster Fishing History is Making Waves
BOWERS, De. -- A 129 year old oyster schooner is now sitting at the bottom of the Delaware Bay. The Maggie S Meyers sank on Friday, December 23rd, possibly putting an end to the boats journey that spanned more than a century. Built in 1893, The Maggie S Meyers is,...
CP Cases moves to Delaware from Maryland
A company that designs and makes high-performance protective cases and racks for industries ranging from rock stars to defense will move from Maryland to Frankford, Delaware. CP Cases USA, which was opened in 2013 by the owner of a similar United Kingdom company, will move into a 25,000-square-foot site in the Frankford Business Park, located along Route 113. The company ... Read More
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
WTOP
New bike lanes on Old Georgetown Rd. draw criticism from area drivers
Bike lanes are popping up on roads throughout the D.C. region, but one of the latest installations in Maryland has sparked hundreds of complaints from local drivers. Multiple social media sites have been peppered with critical posts, primarily focused on newly installed bicycle lanes on Old Georgetown Road on Maryland Route 187 in Montgomery County.
WUSA
Helping Local Honey Bees | ECO 9
There are things we can all do NOW to be more pollinator friendly. Meteorologist Makayla Lucero spoke with beekeepers from Virginia and Maryland to learn more.
Cape Gazette
New Year’s Eve Events in Delaware and Maryland
With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, it's time for donning our party hats and preparing to welcome 2023 in a fun and festive way!. And there's certainly no shortage of ways to do that at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. Now we're going to say right...
Local veterinarians warn of rise in canine flu across Maryland-DC area
BALTIMORE — Veterinarians are seeing a rise in dog flu cases this winter. Dr. Marianne Bailey of Queenstown Vet Hospital says the tricky thing about dog flu, is that it presents itself like kennel cough and is highly contagious."It can spread very easily, so sometimes it can live on surfaces, and it loves to spread throughout kennels or doggie daycares" Bailey said.Fortunately, there is a vaccine for your pup, and just like humans - it's recommended once a year. "He's already been vaccinated for dog flu" said dog owner Lindsey Fox.The rise in cases has some pet owners on the lookout. "That's not comforting at all" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr".Like Nate Bell Jr. who says he's going to keep a close eye out for any symptoms in his pet."I'll be very vigilant from now on to make sure everyday he's okay he's got a good temp" said dog owner Nate Bell Jr.Veterinarians say it's treatable - doctors would treat it just like you would for kennel cough, they say antibiotics will usually get your pet feeling better within a couple of days
Where's Marty? Taking a tour of where Maryland road signs are made
Hi Everyone!This is another theme week for "Where's Marty?" As a wrap-up of the year, K2 and I sat down and discussed our five favorite places. What do we tell people when they ask us what we enjoyed seeing in 2022 on "WM?" And almost every time we start the discussion with, "The Maryland Department of Highway's Sign Shop " in Hanover. (It is to the South side of BWI-Marshall.)It is a large open space building that houses a library of signs already made, and a shop that, this year alone, will have made over 10,000 street, directional and warning signs. EVERY road sign...
Peter Franchot: Honored to serve as state comptroller, but a ‘little burnt out’
Franchot reflects on his time as the state’s tax collector, running for governor and hints at a future, nonpolitical venture. The post Peter Franchot: Honored to serve as state comptroller, but a ‘little burnt out’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
newsfromthestates.com
Opinion: Maryland’s stewards need to up their offshore wind game
The writer is a professional engineer and chair of the Future of Energy Initiative. On Dec. 8 Maryland Matters cited a Gabel Associates report titled “Maryland Offshore Wind: Estimating the Costs and Benefits of Offshore Wind Energy Development.” The report provides clear evidence why Maryland’s stewards need to up their game. Maryland’s largest investment to date — about $8 billion discounted offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC) — was made with no evidence that offshore wind will be a useful component of a fully decarbonized PJM electric power system.
Doctors warn residents about the dangers of radon gas
Health officials are urging people to get their homes tested for radon gas. The deadly fume is often found in homes during the winter months.
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Experts say we haven’t reached the peak of cases, though they’re not expecting to see caseloads of COVID, in particular, near […]
