Is Netflix's 'The Chronicles of Narnia' Adaptation Ever Going to Happen?
It's been nearly half a decade since Netflix announced its plans to adapt C.S. Lewis' epic The Chronicles of Narnia fantasy adventures into a series of film and television productions to compete with the likes of HBO's Game of Thrones and what would eventually become Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming giant paid nine figures back in 2018 for the rights to these children's fantasies, which have been beloved by millions since they were originally published in the 1950s. Yet, for spending so much to secure the rights, it doesn't seem like there's much going on with the world of Narnia at all, at least from a fan's point of view.
Best Star Wars Television Episodes of 2022
To say that Star Wars television was all over the place in 2022 would be an understatement. Four new shows debuted in the last 12 months and showed both the best and worst that the galaxy could offer. The Book of Boba Fett was a creative failure that unfortunately felt like nothing but an extended build-up to the next season of The Mandalorian, and Obi-Wan Kenobi indicated that some stories don’t warrant the length of an entire limited series. However, Andor provided the most nuanced, well-written storyline in the Disney era of the franchise, and Tales of the Jedi featured some of the most stunning animation in the saga’s history.
The Best Episodes of 'Justified'
Hailed as one of the best modern western shows of all time, Justified ran on FX for six seasons, and packed everything fans could possibly expect from a neo-Western crime drama television series. Based on Elmore Leonard's character, Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant), who has been featured in a number of novels and the well-known short story, Fire in the Hole, Justified is full of morally-gray archetypes, mind-racking showdowns, and award-winning performances, making for one of the most entertaining modern western television shows to stream.
What Ash Ketchum’s Exit From 'Pokémon' Means for the Franchise
After 25 years, the impossible has happened: Ash Ketchum has finally become the best there ever was. The latest episode of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series saw Ash claim victory in the Masters Eight Tournament, becoming the Pokémon World Champion in the process. And as if that wasn't enough, the Pokémon Company revealed that the final episodes of Ultimate Journeys will bring an end to Ash's journey. The next installment will focus on new characters, Liko and Roy as they explore the Paldea region, which was introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet. And in this writer's humble opinion, it's a breath of fresh air that the franchise sorely needed.
Why 'RRR' Works for a Global Audience
S.S. Rajamouli's RRR is already making quite a buzz in the annual awards circuit, including the Oscars. RRR has managed to emerge as a surprise contender — for an Indian film — in the Oscars Best Picture race. While opinions may differ on whether RRR can win the Best Picture and in turn, become the first Indian film to grab the coveted honor, there's little doubt in the hearts of those who witnessed the spectacle unfold on the big screen across the globe that the film is quite different from anything they have seen recently. The recognition that's following, whether it be the strong Oscars candidacy or the recent Golden Globes nominations, is just an aftermath of what Rajamouli has created in terms of sheer cinematic brilliance.
10 Actors Who Won 2022, From Tom Cruise to Jenna Ortega
2022 was a huge year for TV and cinema, with many projects delivering thrills, laughs, and scares for global audiences. It was a great year for actors, too, with many talented, hard-working stars delivering performances that will be remembered for years to come. There are many ways to define an...
Brett Morgen’s 'Moonage Daydream' and 'Montage of Heck' Make a Perfect Double Feature
Documentary filmmaker Brett Morgen continually dazzles audiences with his immersive, loud, and spellbinding music documentaries. His creative use of archival footage, graphics, original animation, and interviews swirl together into movies that make viewers feel like they are inside the heads of his subjects. His latest doc, the David Bowie film Moonage Daydream, is a glimpse inside the mind of one of rock’s brightest stars, who always seemed to be on a journey to both understand and celebrate life. Bowie’s ever-changing life and public persona spoke to his belief that our time on this planet is a fascinating, thrilling, and complex journey.
The Best Movies Trailers of 2022
As film fans, we have a love-hate relationship with movie trailers. Sure we'll spam Twitter for Warner Bros to give us the Barbie trailer or anxiously await for Disney to give us our first look at Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but then there are those trailers that show too little or too much. The kinds of trailers that hint that the studio has no clue how to market a particular movie so instead will either mislead the audience or show the entire story in just under three minutes.
What's New on Disney+ in January 2022
January looks to be a quieter month for Disney+, but it's not without its merit. While we'll have to wait until later in 2023 for new blockbuster titles like The Mandalorian Season 3, Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, Secret Invasion, and Peter Pan & Wendy, the first month of the year will bring fans the Season 2 premiere of the hit animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch. The spin-off of The Clone Wars will finally debut on the service in the early days of January, after having previously been delayed. January will also bring new episodes of the high-fantasy sequel series Willow and National Treasure: Edge of History, a reboot of the highly successful Disney films starring Nicolas Cage.
What Was The First Horror Movie?
Every genre of film has its starting point. For comedy, it was 1895's L'Arroseur Arrosé (The Sprinkler Sprinkled). In 1901, Fire! was the first drama (or at least the first to string together a series of shots into a narrative). The first surviving animated film came in 1906, with Humorous Phases of Funny Faces. 1920 saw actor Douglas Fairbanks take on the role of the iconic hero Zorro in The Mark of Zorro, the first film of the superhero genre. The genesis of the horror film would fall to a three-minute film released in 1896: Le Manoir du Diable, aka The House of the Devil, followed shortly afterwards by two other prominent 'firsts' in the horror genre: Dante's Inferno, the first feature-length horror film, and The Terror, the first "all-talking" horror feature.
From 'The Love Hypothesis' to 'The Switch': 10 Great Upcoming Romance Novel Adaptations
The good ol’ romance novel has seen a resurgence as of late. Gone are the days of bodice rippers with covers that readers felt compelled to wrap in brown paper. Legions of fans on BookTok have made romance fiction anew with their passion for strong female leads and tasteful spice.
‘You’ Season 4 Poster Shows Joe Reflecting On His Future
There are so many exciting series returning in 2023. This includes the hit Netflix horror thriller You which is premiering its fourth season in early February. Now, to ring in the new year, You’s newest poster sees Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) thinking about his past sins. The poster, posted...
Milo Ventimiglia & Catherine Haena Kim Are an Unlikely Couple in 'The Company You Keep' Trailer
A con man and a CIA agent walk into a bar, but neither is aware of the other's actual career. What's sure to be a recipe for disaster lies at the center of ABC's forthcoming series The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Haena Kim. In it, the two experience a night of passion with one another, unknowingly connected by their respective professions. Ahead of the premiere in February, ABC has shared the first trailer.
‘Chicken Run's Anti-Capitalist Politics Make It More Than a Fun Family Favorite
Aardman Animations’ critically acclaimed movie Chicken Run (2000) is an animated classic, popular with adults and children alike. Now over 20 years old, it remains the highest grossing animated movie of all time, a testament to its gripping and emotive action-driven story, and memorable characters. Chicken Run is a prisoner-of-war style escape movie, starring Claymation chickens, who defy their profit-hungry owners, Mr. and Mrs. Tweedy. With the infallible Ginger at the helm (voiced by Julia Sawalha), the chickens strive to evade Mrs. Tweedy’s attempts to turn a profit with her mechanized chicken pie machine, with an ultimate escape into an egalitarian utopia.
'Terrifier 2' Director Damien Leone Says 'Terrifier 3' Will Be the Scariest
Third time will be more than the charm when it comes to Terrifier 3, a sequel confirmed and promised by the writer and director of the previous Terrifier films, Damien Leone. Now, horror fans have some clues as to the planned atmosphere and goals for Terrifier 3, according to Leone's official Twitter.
Rian Johnson Was "In Heaven" Over Those 'Glass Onion' Cameos
There's no doubt about the success of Rian Johnson's newest murder mystery film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, following its blistering one-week run in theaters over the week of Thanksgiving, the film has seen record success on Netflix over its December streaming debut. However, what might be surprising to some of the film's fans is the cameo appearance of the two now-late legends Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury as members of detective Benoit Blanc's virtual gaming group. And apparently, their decision to appear in the film, albeit in cameo form, was quite a shock to Johnson himself as well.
'100 Years' Is Robert Rodriguez's Completed Film We'll Never See Because We'll Be Dead
The anticipation of seeing a certain film is half of the fun of being a movie fan. It's hard to think of anything as exciting as a big release getting closer and closer, eventually sitting in the theater waiting for the lights to go down. The wait is fun, but it can also be a slog. Now more than ever, studios and filmmakers enjoy announcing movies way, way ahead of time. We're talking massive slates of films that won't hit cinemas for even up to five years. Sometimes directors have passion projects that they work on for what feels like forever, repeatedly pushing it back because it just doesn't seem ready yet, which is understandable. We would all much rather have that than a half-baked vision, rushed out just to get the next thing rolling.
‘A Dark Song’: The Most Realistic, Creepiest Movie About Magic Cost $50,000
In 2016, small Irish-British independent horror film A Dark Song proved you can make one of the best movies of the year even when there’s not much money available. All you need is a good idea, some talented people, and a creative way to incorporate material constraints into the script. Written and directed by Liam Gavin in his feature debut, A Dark Song deserves our praise for being a surprisingly realistic and creepy depiction of dark magic rituals. And the film only becomes more impressive when we realize Gavin only had $50,000 to spare, less than a single scene in some blockbuster productions.
The Best, Most Realistic Movie About Time Travel Cost $7,000
If ever a film were brought into existence through the sheer force of one man's will, 2004's Primer is it. Over the course of three years, creator Shane Carruth (who was in his late 20s at the inception) wrote, directed, produced, edited, starred in, and wrote the score for the incredibly innovative, super-grounded sci-fi, all on a budget of $7,000. Primer would go on to win the Sundance Grand Jury Prize and Alfred P. Sloan Prize and become a beloved sci-fi cult classic.
Trans Representation in Movies Made Encouraging Strides in 2022
Cinema’s past is not rich with memorable or heartfelt depictions of trans people. Despite being a film junkie who voraciously consumed cinema all my life, it took me until I was nearly 20 years old to see a movie on the big screen (Tangerine) with vibrant trans characters portrayed by trans performers. Though titles like Paris is Burning and Funeral Parade of Roses existed, they were anomalies in a cinematic canon that largely saw trans people as only useful when it came time for harmful jokes in comedies.
