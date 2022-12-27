Read full article on original website
Nvidia’s latest AI tech can upscale old blurry YouTube videos
Nvidia has turned its AI upscaling technology on a new target: blurry web video. Announced this week during its CES 2023 presentation, RTX Video Super Resolution is designed to upscale video watched through the Chrome or Edge browsers on a PC to the equivalent of 4K. The catch is that you’ll need a relatively modern Nvidia GPU to benefit from the feature, with only its most recent 30 and 40-series GPUs listed as getting support when it releases next month.
Windows 7 and Windows 8 will stop getting critical security updates in one week
Microsoft’s cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support on January 10th. That’s just one week from today and also marks the launch of Microsoft Edge 109 — the last version to support the aged operating systems. But Edge isn’t the only...
Support for spatial audio arrives on the Google Pixel
The Google Pixel’s January update is here, and it adds a new spatial audio feature for the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 7, and 7 Pro phones. Android researcher Mishaal Rahman has verified that a toggle for the feature is appearing in the settings menu of the Pixel 6 Pro with the stable update, which is rolling out now to Pixel devices.
‘AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows,’ says Microsoft’s Windows boss
Panos Panay is the man in charge of Microsoft Windows and Microsoft hardware, and he has CEO Satya Nadella’s ear. So when he says that AI is the future of Windows, we’re definitely paying attention. “AI is going to reinvent how you do everything on Windows, quite literally,”...
Samsung ViewFinity S9 first look: a sleek alternative to Apple’s Studio Display
Samsung announced its ViewFinity S9 monitor earlier this week. With a 5K (5120 x 2880) resolution and stylish aluminum enclosure, it seems like Samsung is trying to square off with Apple’s Studio Display — likely for a lower price — and LG’s high-resolution monitors. I had a chance to check out the ViewFinity S9 up close at Samsung’s First Look event here at CES 2023, and my first impressions were quite positive.
Samsung takes on Apple and LG with its own 5K display for creative pros
Samsung’s 2023 monitor plans don’t just include Odyssey gaming screens and a new version of its Smart Monitor: the company is also directly coming after Apple and LG with a 27-inch, color-accurate 5K monitor called the ViewFinity S9. Samsung says the 5120x2880 IPS display has a matte finish to reduce glare and covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 wide color gamut.
What to expect from CES 2023
CES is almost here. You can already see it if you look around: announcements about new display tech, news posts filled with spec details, and lots of strange gadgets suddenly popping up out of nowhere. The Consumer Electronics Show is the starting point for the year in tech — a...
The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is neat, but what’s with the RGB?
For years, the HP Elite Dragonfly has been one of the most sleek, luxurious, and exorbitantly expensive business laptops you can buy. The new Dragonfly Pro is HP’s attempt to market those models to a broader, consumer-focused, and more price-conscious audience. There’s a Windows-based Dragonfly Pro, and there’s a Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, and while we don’t know the pricing yet, the hope is that they will be cheaper than their business counterparts.
JBL’s earbuds with a touchscreen case are coming to the US
JBL recently announced a set of wireless earbuds with a touchscreen on the charging case that let you control your music — but at the time, they were only headed to Europe. Now, at CES, JBL has announced plans to bring the earbuds to the US. JBL’s Tour Pro 2 headphones will launch stateside sometime this spring, and you’ll be able to pick them up for $249.95, or about the same price as Apple’s AirPods Pro.
Asus’ new TUF models fix one of the biggest problems with today’s gaming laptops
Asus has announced upgrades to its four TUF Gaming models: the F15, F17, A15, and A17. The devices have new processors and GPUs inside, but what’s especially good to see is that all four models now have a dedicated MUX switch supporting Nvidia’s Advanced Optimus technology. Previously, these...
All I want for 2023 are new smart home interfaces
The smart home has had an interface challenge that goes back to its earliest days with The Clapper. When it comes to simple things, such as turning on your smart lights or adjusting the temperature in your home, voice control can be cumbersome and erratic, smartphone apps are fiddly and distracting, and sensors are not smart enough (yet) to always get it right.
Samsung is releasing two ultrawide QD-OLED gaming monitors in 2023
OLED gaming monitors are everywhere at CES 2023, and Samsung’s lineup is no exception. The company revealed the Odyssey G95SC monitor today, a 49-inch model that it claims is the world’s first 32:9 aspect ratio OLED gaming monitor. It also reminded us that its 34-inch Odyssey G8 QD-OLED monitor that debuted in the fall during IFA 2022 will be releasing “very soon.”
Apple’s mixed reality headset might let you switch out of VR with a digital crown
Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset might let users switch between viewing the real world and virtual reality with a physical dial, according to an extensive new report about the headset from The Information. The headset is expected to offer color passthrough that could give you a better look at your surroundings while wearing the device, and it seems like this dial, which is apparently on the right side, could be one way Apple will let you see what’s around you. Apple Watches and the AirPods Max already have physical knobs — in Apple terms, the “digital crown” — though the one on the headset apparently won’t have haptic feedback.
LG wants to reinvent how you think of TV picture modes
Setting up a new TV? Ask any videophile or home theater nerd and they’ll probably tell you to set your picture mode to the movie/cinema option (or whatever’s closest on your particular TV) and leave it there. Traditionally, this has been the most color accurate option and leans toward a pleasant, warm white balance instead of the cooler temperature that usually accompanies “standard” modes. But there are inevitably those people who prefer the standard or vivid settings — much to the chagrin of enthusiasts.
The new Asus ZenBook Pro 14 leads a line of impressively refreshed OLED laptops
From the beginning, the Asus Zenbook was an attempt to beat Apple’s MacBooks at their own game — using knowledge Asus originally obtained while helping to build those laptops for Apple. Why do I bring that up? We’re wondering whether the new Asus ZenBook Pro 14 and 16X might give them a run for their money.
Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free VR upgrade for PSVR2’s launch
Gran Turismo 7 will be getting a free upgrade to let you play the game on PlayStation VR2, PlayStation head Jim Ryan announced during Sony’s CES 2023 press conference on Wednesday. The update will be available when PSVR2 launches in February, and more than 30 games are “on track” for the PSVR 2’s launch, Ryan said.
Vimeo is laying off 11 percent of its workforce in another round of job cuts
Vimeo is doing another round of layoffs, this time affecting 11 percent of the company, CEO Anjali Sud announced in a letter posted online. Citing “a further deterioration in economic conditions,” Sud told Vimeo staff that nearly every department and region of the company will see cuts. The majority of layoffs will occur in large departments like sales and research and development.
Alienware’s 500Hz desktop gaming monitor is the actual world-first
If you’re having a strong sense of déjà vu, you’re not alone — last January, I brought you word of the first prototype 500Hz gaming monitor, and Asus announced what should have been the first actual 500Hz gaming monitor nearly seven months ago. But today, I’m here to tell you about the Alienware AW2524H, which will be the actual first 500Hz gaming monitor you can actually buy.
AMD promises RTX 3060 desktop graphics performance with new RDNA 3 laptop GPUs
AMD is bringing its RDNA 3 graphics architecture to laptops this year. The chip giant is promising RTX 3060-level desktop graphics on the latest laptops featuring its new Radeon RX 7600M XT GPUs. That’s games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla running at 100fps at 1080p, Borderlands 3 hitting 106fps, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider reaching 142fps.
Nvidia’s powerful RTX 40-series GPUs are coming to pricey laptops in February
Nvidia has announced that its latest RTX 40-series graphics cards will ship in gaming laptops starting in February. The most powerful option will be the RTX 4090, but it goes all the way down the chain to the RTX 4050. Of course, don’t expect the performance of these laptop GPU...
