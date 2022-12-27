ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lost King’s fictional thread

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtHR3_0jvlke4K00
Harry Lloyd plays Richard III in The Lost King.

Like James Derounian (‘It gave me such a lift’: Guardian readers’ best films of 2022, 22 December), I enjoyed The Lost King – about the search for Richard III’s remains – as an entertaining, uplifting story of fulfilment achieved against the odds. Contrary to movie PR and most media coverage, however, its key thread is fiction: the “bubble of academic arrogance” is a fantasy of the film’s anti-intellectual agenda. The actual archaeological project was an exemplary case of university archaeologists and administrators listening to and working with an amateur historian.

Mike Pitts

Letters, 25 December) should be consigned to the bin alongside spotted dick and bread and butter pudding. And as for bread sauce sandwiches – yuck. They all remind me of my wartime school meals in Sheffield together with pearl barley in stews, which I still cannot eat 80 years on. But at least we didn’t have food banks, even in those poverty-ridden days.

Trevor Marshall

Trimingham, Norfolk

The affordance theory of gender disparity in domestic labour (Report, 22 December) ignores a more fundamental truth discovered by my son around 1990 from his experiences of shared student houses. It was simply that everyone living in a house is certain that they do more washing up than anyone else living there.

Juliet Cairns

Blackheath, London

That philosophers have come up with an “affordance theory” to explain why women clean and men don’t notice is yet another example of philosophers proving to be surplus to society’s requirements.

Keith Barnes

Frome, Somerset

After a miserable weekend with man flu, I was delighted to see the swift return of brief letters to raise my spirits, after last week’s two-day hiatus. I hope to be back doing the household chores by midweek while my wife sorts out an ongoing issue with our bilge pump.

Ian Grieve

Gordon Bennett, Llangollen canal

Pelé obituary

Pelé, who has died aged 82 after suffering from cancer, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer the game has ever seen. He was the only player to have won the World Cup three times, and perhaps the most remarkable aspect of his long career was that he reached his apotheosis so early, and on the world’s biggest stage. He was 17 when he played for Brazil in the 1958 World Cup finals in Sweden, scoring six goals in their last three games – the winner in the quarter-final, a hat-trick in the semi-final and two in the final – his confidence and stature growing palpably with every game.
Pope Benedict XVI obituary

In the annals of papal history, Joseph Ratzinger, who has died aged 95, will be remembered principally as the first pope in 600 years to retire, rather than to die in office. Any other achievements of his eight-year pontificate as Benedict XVI – and there were a few worthy of enduring note – will ultimately be overshadowed, first by the manner of his going, and second because his papacy came between that of two controversial and larger-than-life figures, his longtime boss, Karol Wojtyła, John Paul II, and Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Francis I, the self-proclaimed pope “from the ends of the Earth”.
In 2022, I walked away from the greatest love of my life so far. This is why I did it

Rumours swirled last week that alternative pin-up couple Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal had parted ways. The pairing of singer and actor over two-and-a-bit years was the stuff of internet legend: he was the sensitive hunk with a star-making turn in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People. She was the sorrowful indie-crooner who, it turned out, was one of Mescal’s favourite musicians. They met over Zoom, in a public interview as the pandemic raged. Soon they were dating and seemed destined to live happily ever after, until suddenly gossipy reports suggested it was all over.
Death of former pope Benedict eases way for retirement of Francis

For the first time in almost 10 years, there will be only one pope. But that may be temporary. Pope Benedict XVI’s death, nine years and 10 months after he unexpectedly stepped down, eases the way for his successor, Francis, to follow suit. It is a move he has long suggested he wants to make.
Thom Bell obituary

The unusual combination of a French horn, a grand piano, an electric sitar and a glockenspiel provided the introduction to Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time), a swooning soul ballad that took the Delfonics, a Philadelphia vocal trio, to the top of the US charts in the early weeks of 1970, selling a million copies and earning them a Grammy award for the year’s best performance by an R&B duo or group. The record also established the credentials of Thom Bell, their 26-year-old producer and arranger, whose classical training lay behind his often strikingly unorthodox orchestrations.
‘A piece of footballing art’: six memorable moments from Pelé’s career

The young Pelé knew how to make a first impression. He scored four goals on his unofficial debut for Santos. He scored one on his official club debut, his goal-tending victim very much looking at his fate through the prism of a glass half full, later making a business card announcing his status as the keeper who conceded Pelé’s first. He scored within minutes of coming on for his first Brazil cap. But the true harbinger came in Brazil’s third group game of the 1958 World Cup. Thought too callow by some of Brazil’s coaching staff, Pelé and Garrincha sat on the sidelines as they watched the team beat Austria and draw 0-0 with England, the latter the first time the Seleção had failed to score in a World Cup game. That relative failure was enough to force the hand of the coach, Vicente Feola. He threw in the inexperienced duo and after 40 seconds Garrincha hit a post. One minute later, so did Pelé. The woodwork wasn’t the only thing rattled: the USSR team, one of the pre-tournament favourites, were so discombobulated they shipped a goal to Vavá another 60 seconds later. “The greatest three minutes of football ever played,” said the L’Équipe journalist Gabriel Hanot, the founder of the European Cup. The most epochal, too, given what Pelé and Brazil would get up to during the next dozen years.
Sunny, sexy and super-fun: our all-time favourite summer reads

Fiction, Bloomsbury (2020) Piranesi is the literary equivalent of a rock pool – a wondrous micro-world. It’s the tale of a house: a seemingly infinite tangle of once-grand rooms. Inside these crumbling walls, a captive ocean ebbs and storms, and a nameless man searches for clues to a mystery he has long forgotten.
This year, I only needed to open my window in Brazil to witness the climate crisis

I have covered the Amazon as a journalist for almost 25 years. It started in 1998, with a trip along the Trans-Amazonian Highway. In 2017, I moved to the city of Altamira in Pará, northern Brazil; it is the centre of the deforestation, forest fires and social devastation caused by the Belo Monte hydroelectric dam. I moved here because I no longer wanted to be just a “special correspondent to the Amazon”, but so I could describe what was happening to the largest tropical forest on the planet from the inside. Despite this long experience, 2022 was the first year in which I watched the forest burn from the window of my home. I didn’t need to go to the fire, as journalists normally do. The fire had come to me.
Exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they can

Moscow’s exiled chief rabbi says Jews should leave Russia while they still can, before they are made scapegoats for the hardship caused by the war in Ukraine. “When we look back over Russian history, whenever the political system was in danger you saw the government trying to redirect the anger and discontent of the masses towards the Jewish community,” Pinchas Goldschmidt told the Guardian. “We saw this in tsarist times and at the end of the Stalinist regime.”
Myanmar’s junta blamed for deaths of more than 160 children in 2022

Myanmar’s military junta killed 165 children in 2022, according to the country’s exiled opposition National Unity Government (NUG). According to their data, 78% more children died at the hands of the occupying military in 2022 compared with 2021. “The NUG figure appears credible,” says Thomas Kean, a senior...
Indian leather companies accused of enabling Russia’s war effort

Indian companies have been accused of enabling Russia’s war effort after exporting leather to Russian companies that make boots for its military in the months since the invasion of Ukraine. Russia and India have longstanding ties and Narendra Modi’s government has not joined western countries in openly criticising Moscow...
Do you get ‘hangxiety’? How to cope with an anxious hangover

You’ve got a raging thirst but you can’t drag yourself out of bed for a glass of water. All you remember from last night is going off on one about a man who “hatfished” you on a date while wearing a cap, only to realise the guy listening to you was heavily receding. None of your friends have messaged you this morning so you assume they must hate you now. You lie in the foetal position and kid yourself into believing you are still asleep so you don’t have to deal with the consequences of your actions. You have “hangxiety” (hangover anxiety) or you are suffering from a “prangover” (pranging out hungover), and it’s the worst feeling in the world.
‘I’m going to stop making excuses and start socialising again’: the thing I’ll do differently in 2023

My heyday was in about 2009. I had am-dram rehearsals several days a week, parties every weekend, and on my quieter days I’d have friends over to watch Rent for the eighth time that month. I was 17 and living the dream – my social life was, as the kids no longer say, “popping”. Now, I’m 30 and my social life is not popping; it’s barely even sizzling. And there is a little part of me that’s OK with that – I like my dressing gown and box sets, sue me.
Why did China relax its Covid policy – and should we be worried?

After long pursing a zero-Covid policy, China has relaxed many restrictions including quarantine rules for travellers. But some experts have raised concerns the U-turn may cause problems. We take a look at why. What has happened in China?. Until recently China followed a zero-Covid policy, including strict lockdowns and quarantining...
Greg Bear obituary

The American science fiction writer Greg Bear, who has died aged 71 following heart surgery, was, as he put it “all over the map” as far as interests and subjects were concerned: genetics, starships, politics, artificial constructs and combat in space were among the themes explored in his 35 novels. The work he did to research them with thinkers and institutions made them remarkably prescient, not only scientifically – he is attributed with the first descriptions of nanotechnology – but also politically.
