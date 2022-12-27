Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Caney Police Request Help To Identify Person of Interest
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest. The images were taken at the Caney Dollar General and are in connection to an apparent theft. Caney PD asks that if you have any information that might lead to the identification of the person please call them at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
news9.com
Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa
One person was shot and killed overnight following a chase and shootout with police in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they received a call to assist Lighthorse Police at around 3:29 a.m. Saturday. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive. Tulsa...
kggfradio.com
Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist
The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
Man shot, killed in officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery
A man was shot, killed in officer-involved shooting at Rose Hill Cemetery after Saturday morning pursuit
kggfradio.com
Local Business Offers Reward
A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman, running from officers
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest who could be involved in a stolen check investigation. Police say the woman is suspected of altering a stolen check and attempting to cash it at a local department store.
Man arrested in connection to Chanute homicide
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) have arrested a man in connection to a Chanute homicide that happened in early December.
KTUL
Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
news9.com
Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police
A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
23 years later: Search continues for missing Oklahoma teens
23 years after they were last seen, authorities say they continue to get new leads about the whereabouts of two missing Craig County teenagers.
Tulsa man arrested on 6 assault charges, including strangulation
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fugitive Warrants Unit say they arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants for domestic assault and battery. Jonathan Warner faces six charges for assault and battery, one of those for strangulation. Warner also faces a resisting arrest charge. Tulsa officers say they worked with...
Emergency Crews Respond To Crash Involving Motorcycle In Tulsa
Police are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Tulsa on Thursday night. According to Tulsa Police, a motorcycle driver crashed into the side of a car near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Police say the motorcycle driver suffered serious injuries...
kaynewscow.com
Ralston resident injured in accident
LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify Christmas pranksters accused of being disruptive, vulgar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the pictured individuals. TPD says the people in the pictures are persons of interest for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to children 16 and under. On Dec. 20, both Jack in the Box and Dunkin Donuts...
KTUL
Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
