Caney, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kggfradio.com

Caney Police Request Help To Identify Person of Interest

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest. The images were taken at the Caney Dollar General and are in connection to an apparent theft. Caney PD asks that if you have any information that might lead to the identification of the person please call them at 620-879-2141. You can remain anonymous.
CANEY, KS
news9.com

Police: 1 Shot, Killed Following Chase, Shootout With Police In Tulsa

One person was shot and killed overnight following a chase and shootout with police in Tulsa, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said they received a call to assist Lighthorse Police at around 3:29 a.m. Saturday. A Lighthorse officer initiated a traffic stop near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive. Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Caney PD Looking for Serial Scam Artist

The Caney Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in a recent felony theft. On Christmas Eve, the Dollar General in Caney was the victim of a scam in which they lost over $1,000 dollars after the suspect tricked the cashier into placing money on a gift card. The crime was not discovered until December 28th when the store manager was reviewing transactions. During their investigation, Caney PD discovered that the suspect has numerous aliases and extensive criminal history in several states for similar types of crimes.
CANEY, KS
kggfradio.com

Local Business Offers Reward

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in the theft of a Delco car hauler. Pro-Ag Services is offering a $1000 reward in an effort to apprehend the suspects and recover the car hauler that was stolen from their West facility. The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
KRMG

Tulsa police arrest man for choking woman, running from officers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man is in custody after he reportedly choked a woman and tried to run away from police. A woman called police on Thursday night to report that her partner, Irwin Douglas, had assaulted and choked her. She told the 911 operator that Douglas went back inside an apartment, and she would be waiting for officers outside.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested after fighting OHP Trooper, hiding on rooftop, police say

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who they said assaulted an Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Trooper during a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to police, OHP conducted a traffic stop around 12:40 a.m. near North Lewis Avenue and East 36th Street North. While conducting the traffic stop, the trooper got into an altercation with Montaiveon Hollins. He fought and ran from OHP, according to Tulsa Police.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for person of interest in financial crime

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Financial Crimes Unit of the Tulsa Police Department is searching for a person of interest who could be involved in a stolen check investigation. Police say the woman is suspected of altering a stolen check and attempting to cash it at a local department store.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Owasso police searching for larceny suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
OWASSO, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: 1 dead following collision involving motorcycle in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a 20-year-old man is dead following a collision near East 71st Street and South Memorial Drive Thursday night. Police said the man, who has not yet been identified, was driving approximately 80 mph when he collided with a sedan on Memorial. The driver...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Wanted Man In Custody After Standoff With Tulsa Police

A wanted man is in custody after a short standoff with Tulsa Police. The standoff happened near 56th Street North and Peoria and lasted a few hours Wednesday evening. Tulsa Police were trying to arrest Cody Trisler for a felony warrant when they said he refused to come outside. The...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa man arrested on 6 assault charges, including strangulation

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fugitive Warrants Unit say they arrested a man wanted on numerous warrants for domestic assault and battery. Jonathan Warner faces six charges for assault and battery, one of those for strangulation. Warner also faces a resisting arrest charge. Tulsa officers say they worked with...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ralston resident injured in accident

LONE GROVE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Ralston resident is in good condition following an accident that occurred at 9:41 p.m. Dec. 29 on Buck Skin Road west of Meridian Road, two miles south of Lone Grove in Carter County. Troopers report that David M. Wood,...
RALSTON, OK
KTUL

Train hits broken-down RV in Claremore

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Claremore Police Department, a train hit an RV Wednesday afternoon. Police say a 40-foot RV broke down on train tracks near West Ramm Road and Route 66 in Claremore. All occupants of the RV were able to safely exit and no injuries...
CLAREMORE, OK

