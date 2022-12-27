SAS in Northern summer 2023 season once again schedules “overnight” service to Svalbard, albeit scheduled on limited-time basis. As of 28DEC22, the “overnight” Oslo – Longyearbyen service is scheduled twice weekly from 30JUN23 to 12AUG23, although this may be expanded at later date, as SAS resumed “overnight” service in April 2022 for the first time since pandemic impact in March 2020.

2 DAYS AGO