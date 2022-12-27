Read full article on original website
Qatar Airways NS23 Bangkok Service Changes – 29DEC22
Qatar Airways in Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting service on Doha – Bangkok flight. From Doha, QR836/837 between 26MAR23 and 25JUN23 will be operated by Boeing 777-300ER, instead of Airbus A380. The airline schedules 4 daily flights on this route. QR834 DOH0110 – 1220BKK 77L D. QR836...
Air Arabia Expands Milan Service From July 2023
Air Arabia from July 2023 plans to increase service to Milan, where the airline schedules 7 weekly Sharjah – Milan Bergamo flights, instead of 4. Planned service increase is scheduled from 09JUL23, on board Airbus A321neo LR aircraft. G9710 SHJ0735 – 1220BGY 321 x247. G9712 SHJ2155 – 0240+1BGY...
Korean Air Schedules Extra Flights for MWC Barcelona 2023
Korean Air during Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2023 schedules 2 extra round-trip Seoul Incheon – Barcelona nonstop flights, on board Boeing 777-300ER. Reservation for following service, scheduled on 26FEB23 and 02MAR23, opened on Tuesday (27DEC22) afternoon local time in Korea. KE8915 ICN1205 – 1820BCN 77W. KE8916 BCN2035 –...
Saudia to Resume Jeddah – Singapore Nonstop Service in NS23
Saudia in Northern summer 2023 season intends to resume nonstop Jeddah – Singapore service, in addition to existing one-stop service via Male in The Maldives (from both Jeddah and Riyadh). From 27MAR23, the airline schedules 3 weekly flights for the nonstop flight, with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. SV836 JED0055 –...
IndiGo Adds Boeing 777 Delhi – Istanbul Service From Feb 2023
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo this week adjusted operational aircraft on Delhi – Istanbul route, as it begins leased Boeing 777-300ER aircraft service on this route from 01FEB23. The airline currently operates this route with Airbus A321 aircraft, via Ras al Khaimah in both directions. Revised schedule for this daily...
British Airways Adds London Heathrow – Florence Service From April 2023
British Airways yesterday (29DEC22) announced new route launch to Italy, as the oneWorld carrier schedules London Heathrow - Florence route. Inaugural flight is scheduled on 16APR23, with Airbus A320neo operating 1 daily flight. BA524 LHR0750 – 1100FLR 32N D. BA525 FLR1150 – 1305LHR 32N 457. BA525 FLR1155 –...
Utair Dec 2022/Jan 2023 Central Asia Network Additions
Russian carrier Utair during Northern winter 2022/23 season plans further network expansion in Central Asia, with new service scheduled to Almaty and Samarkand.
Iran Air 1Q23 International Aircraft Changes – 29DEC22
Iran Air in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting operational aircraft on selected international routes, based on schedule listing in the OAG, as well as GDS schedule listing. As of 29DEC22, planned aircraft changes as follow, although this may see further adjustment, or reversal. Tehran Imam Khomeini – Cologne...
Red Wings Adds New Moscow – SE Asia Routes From late-Dec 2022
Red Wings this week is adding 2 new scheduled charter flights to Southeast Asia, including service to Sri Lanka and Thailand. Moscow Domodedovo – Mattala/Hambantota eff 28DEC22 2 weekly 777-200ER. WZ3077 DME2200 – 0900+1HRI 772 37. WZ3078 HRI1100 – 1740DME 772 14. Moscow Domodedovo – Utapao.
GOL Expands Air France European Codeshare Network in late-Dec 2022
Brazilian carrier GOL in late-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Air France, covering the latter’s additional destinations in the Iberian Peninsula. Following codeshare routes went into effect from 22DEC22. GOL operated by Air France. Paris CDG – Porto. Paris CDG – Seville.
Turkish Airlines NS23 Central Asia / Mongolia Service Increase
Turkish Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is expanding service to Central Asia, as well as Mongolia. Planned service increase as of 28DEC22 as follows. Istanbul – Aktau eff 26MAR23 Increase from 3 to 5 weekly, A321. TK278 IST0125 – 0625SCO 321 x46. TK279 SCO0715 – 045IST 321...
Air Macau Resumes Kaohsiung Service in Feb 2023
Air Macau in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume Macau – Kaohsiung service, initially operating every 2 weeks. First flight is scheduled on 05FEB23, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. NX662 MFM1125 – 1300KHH 320. NX661 KHH1350 – 1525MFM 320.
Saudia NS23 Europe Network Changes – 30DEC22
Saudia as of Friday 30DEC22 filed selected changes to its planned European network for Northern summer 2023 season. Latest adjustment includes the following. 29JUN23 – 31AUG23 Increase from 2 to 4 weekly, 787-9 Jeddah – London Heathrow eff 26MAR23 1 daily 787-9/-10, replacing initially filed -9 Jeddah –...
Volotea / Aegean Airlines Expands Codeshare Network in NS23
Volotea in Northern summer 2023 season plans to expand codeshare partnership with Aegean Airlines, covering additional routes to/from Athens and Thessaloniki. Following service will see Volotea’s V7-coded flight numbers starting 26MAR23 at earliest. Volotea operated by Aegean Airlines. Athens – Florence. Athens – Ibiza. Athens – Lisbon...
Ethiopian Airlines NS23 West Africa Routing Changes – 29DEC22
Ethiopian Airlines as of Thursday 29DEC22 filed service changes to West Africa, effective late-May 2023. Planned routing and/or aircraft changes as follows. Addis Ababa – Abidjan – Conakry eff 30MAY23 Reduce from 5 to 3 weekly, 787-8 (Abidjan overall service unchanged at 7 weekly, as ET resumes 4 weekly Addis Ababa – Abidjan – New York JFK)
SAS NS23 “Overnight” Svalbard Service – 28DEC22
SAS in Northern summer 2023 season once again schedules “overnight” service to Svalbard, albeit scheduled on limited-time basis. As of 28DEC22, the “overnight” Oslo – Longyearbyen service is scheduled twice weekly from 30JUN23 to 12AUG23, although this may be expanded at later date, as SAS resumed “overnight” service in April 2022 for the first time since pandemic impact in March 2020.
KLM 1Q23 Taipei Routing Changes
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in recent update accelerated planned routing changes for service to Taipei. From 31JAN23, the Skyteam member will operate Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan routing, instead of service via Bangkok. The airline previously planned to operate via Seoul from 29MAR23. Overall service for Taipei will be reduced from 3 to 2 weekly from 31JAN23.
AnadoluJet Schedules New Domestic Routes From Jan 2023
AnadoluJet in the first week of January 2023 plans to launch new domestic routes, with new service from Diyarbakir and Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen. Planned operation as follows. Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Igdir eff 03JAN23 3 weekly 737-800/A320/A321neo. TK7392 SAW0745 – 0950IGD EQV 4. TK7392 SAW1125 – 1330IGD EQV...
Air Arabia A321ceo 2023 Operations – 30DEC22
Air Arabia in the 4th quarter of 2022 added leased Airbus A321ceo aircraft to its operation, with configuration of Y192, aircraft code 32B. Planned Airbus A321ceo operation listed below focuses on service on/after 01JAN23, excluding routes served on limited or one-time basis. 01JAN23 – 25MAR23. Sharjah – Alexandria Borg...
China Airlines Increases Taipei – Hong Kong Flights From Feb 2023
China Airlines from February 2023 plans to restore additional passenger service on Taipei Taoyuan – Hong Kong route, opened for reservation this week. The Skyteam member by 06FEB23 plans to offer 28 weekly flights, instead of previously planned 17 weekly. This route is operated by a mix of A321neo and A330-300.
