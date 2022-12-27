ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms

ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs

If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
Rancho Bernardo woman celebrates 108th birthday

SAN DIEGO — A Rancho Bernardo woman is delighted to celebrate her 108th birthday - she shared a few tips for her longevity too. Ginny Bergmann celebrated her 108th birthday at The Remington Club, an assisted living facility in Rancho Bernardo. Bergmann was born in 1914 in New Jersey...
San Diego prepares for storm, offers tips and sandbags

SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters

San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm

San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!

Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
Todd Gloria finally moves to repair San Diego roads

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will highlight a proposed major update to the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABOUT

La Jolla Mom is a luxury travel expert who helps people plan San Diego vacations, save money on theme park tickets, and secure perks at five-star hotels and resorts worldwide.

 https://lajollamom.com

