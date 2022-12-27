Read full article on original website
Related
News 8 KFMB
Feeding San Diego's 'Zero Waste' program sends discarded food to farms
ANZA, Calif. — Feeding San Diego helps nourish hungry families across San Diego County, but did you know the non-profit organization also feeds cattle, pigs and sheep and more. In this Zevely Zone, I followed discarded food from San Diego to the Sage Mountain Farm in Anza. Feeding San Diego is celebrating the season of giving with their Give Hope, Share Joy campaign.
The Melt Planning Latest Location in Del Mar
Grilled Cheese Chain to Join Del Mar Highlands Town Center
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic California hot tub suites & hotel in-room jacuzzi tubs
If you’re looking for the best in-room jacuzzi tubs in San Diego, CA, you’ve come to the right place! Check out the newest options and find out why these in-room Jacuzzi tubs are a must-have for anyone staying in the area. New York-New York. Whether you’re traveling to...
News 8 KFMB
San Diego's top stories for December 30 at 6 a.m.
In this update we cover the continuing saga around Southwest and how the airlines say they will be back to normal on Friday. Also, rain is on the way to San Diego!
Rancho Bernardo woman celebrates 108th birthday
SAN DIEGO — A Rancho Bernardo woman is delighted to celebrate her 108th birthday - she shared a few tips for her longevity too. Ginny Bergmann celebrated her 108th birthday at The Remington Club, an assisted living facility in Rancho Bernardo. Bergmann was born in 1914 in New Jersey...
San Diego Weekend Guide: Dec. 30-Jan. 1 – New Year’s Edition
Travel to the future this San Diego weekend! Yes, indeed we bid adieu to ’22 Saturday and say bienvenue to 2023 (forgive us this brief francais jaunt). You may want to see what NYE has to offer – many a party for sure – or if you’re a local, the holiday weekend may be all about a certain Southern California necessity (hint: vroom vroom).
NBC San Diego
Earthquake Rattles San Diego Early Saturday Near Borrego Springs
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake occurred just north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. No word on whether there were injuries or damage. The USGS tweeted it was a "notable quake." The National Weather Service in San Diego tweeted it felt a quick jolt too:. Others...
San Diego Auto Show is Back – What You Need to Know
Organizers coined a phrase for the San Diego International Auto Show – “Where the Cars are the Stars” – but the stars have been missing for two years. That changes at the San Diego Convention Center Friday when the auto show returns after two years of canceled shows due to COVID-19.
San Diego prepares for storm, offers tips and sandbags
SAN DIEGO — San Diego is preparing for stormy weather over the next week and leaders are encouraging area residents to take proactive steps to prevent flooding. According to the city statement, the Stormwater Department will be temporarily placing "no parking" signs in low-lying or flood-risk areas, cleaning storm drains and inlets with a history of debris buildup, street sweeping to reduce trash and pollutants from entering our waterways and monitoring more than 46,000 storm drains citywide for any issues.
kusi.com
Local restaurants file lawsuit to prevent AB 275 from taking effect
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The FAST Recovery Act (AB 257) was signed into law in September and is set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. The law would create a 10-person council with the legislative aim of implementing broad regulatory practices impacting wage rates, work hours, and more.
Opening of San Diego area's 1st Amazon Fresh grocery store delayed indefinitely
The first Amazon Fresh grocery store location in San Diego County has been in the works for years. But while it appeared to be close to opening back in the spring, the doors have remained closed.
iheart.com
Why All Eyes Were on San Diego and Why It Matters
San Diego has been on display over the last week or so. No, not because of the gigantic travel nightmare at San Diego International, as much as that did draw attention being one of the hardest hit airports in the country. But because of San Diego’s weather first and then...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Increases Bed Capacity at Homeless Shelters During Storm
San Diego has increased bed capacity at three shelters in the city to help homeless people off the streets during the New Year's Eve rain storm. Extra beds are available on a first come first serve basis at the following locations:. Father Joe's Villages at 1501 Imperial Ave. — check-in...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
coolsandiegosights.com
Ex-Russian superyacht in National City!
Have you seen that superyacht docked very strangely down in National City?. I walked to Pepper Park today, and when I ventured out onto the fishing pier, I took photos of the large yacht tied up on one side of the National City Marine Terminal. The ships you usually see around here are those gigantic sheer-sided roll-on/roll-off (RORO) ships that transport cars.
Mass cancellation of Southwest flights continue at San Diego airport
The majority of Southwest Airlines flights scheduled for Thursday at San Diego International Airport were cancelled.
San Diego County deputies investigate bomb scare in Solana Beach
Sheriff's Bomb/Arson detectives were called in Friday to investigate a report of possibly undetonated military ordnance on the beach at Fletcher Cove which proved to be a false alarm.
Airport Nightmare Continues as Southwest Airlines Issues Mount
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights nationwide are canceled Thursday creating travel frustrations at Southern California airports and leaving travelers stranded in cities all across the country.
kusi.com
Todd Gloria finally moves to repair San Diego roads
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will highlight a proposed major update to the city’s Street Preservation Ordinance at a news conference Thursday. The ordinance governs rules utilities must follow when digging into the streets to upgrade their equipment and services. The proposed changes are intended to ensure that utilities, city crews and contractors excavating streets are held to a high standard of complete and timely repairs, according to an aide to Gloria.
lajollamom
La Jolla, CA
336
Followers
273
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT
La Jolla Mom is a luxury travel expert who helps people plan San Diego vacations, save money on theme park tickets, and secure perks at five-star hotels and resorts worldwide.https://lajollamom.com
Comments / 2